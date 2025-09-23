Most Important Sites of Indus Valley Civilization UPSC Notes

Indus Valley Civilization Sites: The Indus Valley Civilization co-existed with the civilizations of Mesopotamia and Ancient Egypt. The most important and major sites of the Indus Valley Civilization are Mohenjodaro and Harappa. These two major sites are located in present-day Pakistan. Mohenjodaro is located in Sindh and Harappa is located in West Punjab. The IVC Indian sites include Dholavira, Lothal, Kalibangan, Rakhigarhi, and Chanhudaro. These sites are located across different states in India.

What is Indus Valley Civilization?

The Indus Valley Civilization also known as the Harappan Civilization existed between 2500 BC and 1750 BC. The IVC was known to have well structured drainage systems, citadel, and lower town (Urban planning), etc was way ahead from their times.

Various excavations led by the archaeologists in the 20th century have resulted in discovering various Indus Valley Civilization sites. Harappa was the first IVC Site founded in 1921 by Daya Ram Sahni. It is located in the Sahiwal District, Punjab on the banks of Ravi.