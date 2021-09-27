Integral Coach Factory ICF Railway Recruitment 2021 for 782 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @pb.icf.gov.in

Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Ministry of Railways is is hiring 782 Apprentices in the designated trade. Check Details Here

Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification: Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Ministry of Railways is inviting online applications from the residents of Tamil Nadu the post of Apprentices in the designated trade on its official website - pb.icf.gov.in. Interested candidates can submit their ICF Apprentice Application within a month i.e. before 26 October 2021. Fresher and EX-ITI candidates both will be eligible to apply for the posts.

ICF will fill 782 vacancies for Carpenter, Electrician, Fitter, Machinist, Painter and Welder. Candidates can check more details on Integral Coach Factory Recruitment 2021 below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 27 September 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 26 October 2021 upto 5:30 PM

Integral Coach Factory Railway Vacancy Details

Fresher

Carpenter - 31 Posts

Electrician - 17 Posts

Fitter - 43 Posts

Machinist - 25 Posts

Painter - 34 Posts

Welder - 50 Posts

Ex-ITI

Carpenter - 50 Posts

Electrician - 128 Posts

Fitter - 151 Posts

Machinist - 32 Posts

Painter - 49 Posts

Welder - 172 Posts

ICF Apprentice Salary:

Freshers – School pass-outs (class 10th) - Rs. 6000/- per month

Freshers – School pass-outs (class 12th) - Rs. 7000/- per month

Ex-ITI – National or State certificate holder 7000/- (per month)

ICF Apprentice Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Ex-ITI

Fitter, Electrician& Machinist -10th class passed (with a minimum of 50% marks) with Science & Maths under 10+2 system or its equivalent and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or State Council for Vocational Training of one year and above.

Carpenter, Painter& Welder - 10th class passed (with a minimum of 50% marks) under 10+2 system or its equivalent and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or State Council for Vocational Training of one year and above.

Programming and System Admin. Asst. - 10th class passed (with a minimum of 50% marks) and also possess National Trade certificate in the trade of Computer Operator and Programming Asst. issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or State Council for Vocational Training of one year and above.

Fresher:

Fitter, Electrician & Machinist - Should have passed Std X (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) with Science & Maths under 10+2 system or its equivalent.

Carpenter, Painter and Welder - Should have passed Std X (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) under 10+2 system or its equivalent.

MLT (Radiology & Pathology) - Should have passed Std XII examination under 10 + 2 system with Physics, Chemistry & Biology.

ICF Apprentice Age Limit:

15 years to 24 years.

How to Apply for ICF Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates may apply ONLINE at http://pbicf.in from 27 September to 26 October 2021.

Application Fee

Rs. 100/- (No Fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women)