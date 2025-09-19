BSEB Scholarship 2025: Bihar Govt Launched Class 10th, 12th Scholarship Portal Medhasoft

Key Points
- Bihar Government has launched Medhasoft portal for BSEB Class 10, 12 Scholarship 2025.
- Candidates must have secured first and second division in order to claim the scholarship.
- Eligible students will be provided monetary and financial incentives according to their categories.
BSEB Class 10, 12 Scholarship 2025: The state government of Bihar has launched the Medhasoft portal for students to apply online for financial assistance and incentives. The portal is opened under the Chief Minister Boy/Girl Incentive Scheme for students who cleared their Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10, 12 exam 2025 with first or second division.
The official notice states that the schemes are designed to promote higher education and promote self-reliance among students. These initiatives cater to high-achieving students from general, backward, Scheduled Caste/Tribe (SC/ST), and minority communities.
BSEB Merit Scholarship 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Students must satisfy their eligibility criteria to avail the scholarship scheme introduced by the Bihar board:
- Must have studied matric or intermediate from Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
- Must have secured first or second division marks in BSEB class 10 or 12 exams 2025
BSEB Scholarship 2025 Financial Assistance
The Chief Minister SC/ST Merit scholarship scheme provides support to SC and ST students who have successfully passed the Bihar board examinations via the following criteria:
|
Class
|
Division
|
Scholarship Amount (INR)
|
Class 10
|
First
|
10,000
|
Second
|
8,000
|
Class 12
|
First
|
15,000
|
Second
|
10,000
The board announced that financial aid will be transferred directly into the beneficiaries' bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). To enable this, the NIC launched the Medhasoft portal, which has district-wise and institution-wise information of all eligible students.
BSEB Class 10, 12 Scholarship Details
Candidates can refer to the following table carrying the summary of the schemes, eligibility criteria, categories, and their incentive amounts:
|
Scheme Name
|
Eligibility
|
Category
|
Incentive Amount
|
Chief Minister Girl Incentive Scheme
|
Passed Matric Examination with first division
|
General & Backward Class Girls
|
INR 10,000 (1st division)
|
Chief Minister Student Incentive Scheme
|
Passed Matric Examination with first division
|
General, SC/ST & Other Categories
|
INR 10,000 (1st division)
|
Chief Minister SC/ST Merit Scholarship Scheme
|
Passed Matric Examination with first & second division or Intermediate Examination
|
SC/ST
|
Matric: 1st Division - INR 10,000, 2nd Division - INR 8,000
Intermediate: 1st Division - INR 15,000, 2nd Division - INR 10,000
|
Chief Minister Backward Class / Extremely Backward Class Merit Scholarship Scheme
|
Passed Matric Examination with first division
|
BC/ Extremely BC
|
INR 10,000 (1st division)
|
Chief Minister Student Incentive Scheme (Minority)
|
Passed Matric Examination with first division
|
Minority Students
|
Rs 10,000 (first division)
