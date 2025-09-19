BSEB Scholarship 2025: Bihar Govt Launched Class 10th, 12th Scholarship Portal Medhasoft

BSEB Class 10, 12 Scholarship 2025: The state government of Bihar has launched the Medhasoft portal for students to apply online for financial assistance and incentives. The portal is opened under the Chief Minister Boy/Girl Incentive Scheme for students who cleared their Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10, 12 exam 2025 with first or second division.

The official notice states that the schemes are designed to promote higher education and promote self-reliance among students. These initiatives cater to high-achieving students from general, backward, Scheduled Caste/Tribe (SC/ST), and minority communities.

BSEB Merit Scholarship 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Students must satisfy their eligibility criteria to avail the scholarship scheme introduced by the Bihar board: