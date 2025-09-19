WBJEE JELET 2025: WBJEEB Opens Application Correction Facility Online at wbjeeb.nic.in; Details here

WBJEE JELET 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has started the WBJEE Joint Entrance Lateral Engineering Test (JELET) Application 2025 correction window today, September 19, 2025. Candidates who wish to edit or correct their application forms will need to visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet. Students have until September 20, 2025 to edit their forms. The board will not accept late entries and editing facilities.

WBJEE JELET 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important points of WBJEE JELET 2025: