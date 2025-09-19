WBJEE JELET 2025: WBJEEB Opens Application Correction Facility Online at wbjeeb.nic.in; Details here

Key Points
- WBJEEB has started the WBJEE JELET 2025 application correction window today, September 19, 2025.
- Candidates can edit their application form till September 20, 2025.
- Students will need to edit it on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet.
WBJEE JELET 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has started the WBJEE Joint Entrance Lateral Engineering Test (JELET) Application 2025 correction window today, September 19, 2025. Candidates who wish to edit or correct their application forms will need to visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet. Students have until September 20, 2025 to edit their forms. The board will not accept late entries and editing facilities.
WBJEE JELET 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important points of WBJEE JELET 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
WBJEE JELET 2025 Application Edit window
|
Exam name
|
Joint Entrance Lateral Engineering Test (JELET)
|
Board name
|
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet
|
State
|
West Bengal
|
Stream
|
Engineering
|
Form editing window
|
September 19 - 20, 2025
|
Log in credentials
|
Application Number
Password
|
Exam mode
|
Offline, Pen-and-paper
|
JELET 2025 admit card
|
October 10 to 18, 2025
|
Exam date
|
October 18, 2025
LATEST NEWS | JAC Compartment Result 2025: Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Scorecard Soon - Check Expected Date Here
How to Edit WBJEE JELET 2025 Application Form?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to edit their WB JELET online application form online:
- Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet
- Scroll to click on ‘Online Application Form Correction for JELET 2025’ under ‘Candidates Activity Board’ section
- In the log in window, enter your application number and password
- Solve the case sensitive captcha code and press on ‘Sign In’ button
- In the candidate dashboard, head to the link for form correction
- Edit your details and submit the form carefully
DIRECT LINK - WBJEE JELET 2025 Candidate Login Window
WBJEE JELET 2025 Application Form: Dos and Don’ts
The details entered during the application process will not be open to edit, these include:
Related Stories
- Candidate’s name
- Father’s name
- Mother’s name
- Domicile
- Date of birth
The candidates will need to download their admit card from the official website and carry a printed copy of it to the exam centre. Students must also carry their photo ID proof to sit for the exam.
LATEST NEWS:
- SNAP 2025 Mock Test 2 Official Date Announced, Exam on Oct 6th, Register by Oct 2
- NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment Remains Unchanged, Reporting Till September 25
Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
https://www.jagranjosh.com/news
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation