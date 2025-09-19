RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
WBJEE JELET 2025: WBJEEB Opens Application Correction Facility Online at wbjeeb.nic.in; Details here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 19, 2025, 18:28 IST

WBJEE JELET 2025: The WBJEEB opened the application correction window for the WB JELET 2025 today, September 19, 2025. Candidates have until September 20, 2025 to edit their forms on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet.

Key Points

  • WBJEEB has started the WBJEE JELET 2025 application correction window today, September 19, 2025.
  • Candidates can edit their application form till September 20, 2025.
  • Students will need to edit it on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet.

WBJEE JELET 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has started the WBJEE Joint Entrance Lateral Engineering Test (JELET) Application 2025 correction window today, September 19, 2025. Candidates who wish to edit or correct their application forms will need to visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet. Students have until September 20, 2025 to edit their forms. The board will not accept late entries and editing facilities.  

WBJEE JELET 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table carries the important points of WBJEE JELET 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

WBJEE JELET 2025 Application Edit window 

Exam name 

Joint Entrance Lateral Engineering Test (JELET)

Board name 

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB)

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet

State 

West Bengal 

Stream 

Engineering 

Form editing window 

September 19 - 20, 2025

Log in credentials 

Application Number

Password

Exam mode 

Offline, Pen-and-paper 

JELET 2025 admit card

October 10 to 18, 2025

Exam date 

October 18, 2025

How to Edit WBJEE JELET 2025 Application Form?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to edit their WB JELET online application form online: 

  1. Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet
  2. Scroll to click on ‘Online Application Form Correction for JELET 2025’ under ‘Candidates Activity Board’ section
  3. In the log in window, enter your application number and password
  4. Solve the case sensitive captcha code and press on ‘Sign In’ button
  5. In the candidate dashboard, head to the link for form correction 
  6. Edit your details and submit the form carefully

WBJEE JELET 2025 Application Form: Dos and Don’ts

The details entered during the application process will not be open to edit, these include:

  • Candidate’s name
  • Father’s name
  • Mother’s name
  • Domicile 
  • Date of birth

The candidates will need to download their admit card from the official website and carry a printed copy of it to the exam centre. Students must also carry their photo ID proof to sit for the exam.

