IOB SO Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT, Apply Online for Specialist Officer Posts before 20 Feb, Download IOB SO Recruitment Notification @iob.in

IOB SO Recruitment 2021 Notification is released at iob.in for recruitment to the various of specialist officers as Information Security and Information System Audit in MMG Scale II & MMG Scale III. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Feb 8, 2021 14:28 IST
IOB SO Recruitment 2021: Indian Overseas Bank has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officers for the posts of Information Security and Information System Audit in MMG Scale II & MMG Scale III against 10 Vacancies. Interested candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria may apply online from 08 February 2021 to 20 February 2021 by visiting our website www.iob.in. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 8 February 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 20 February 2021

IOB SO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Manager (Information Security)- 1 Post
  • Senior Manager (Information Security) - 3 Posts
  • Manager (Information System Audit) - 3 Posts
  • Senior Manager (Information System Audit)- 3 Posts

IOB SO Recruitment 2021  Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: B.E. / B. Tech Degree or Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Technology/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication/ Information Security/ Cyber Security with minimum 60% marks^ or equivalent Grade or First Class.

IOB SO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • Manager (Information Security)- 25 to 35 years
  • Senior Manager (Information Security) - 25 to 40 years
  • Manager (Information System Audit) - 25 to 35 years
  • Senior Manager (Information System Audit)- 25 to 40 years

Download IOB SO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

IOB SO Recruitment 2021 Apply Online

Official Website

IOB SO Recruitment 2021 Selection Process
Selection will be made on the basis of an Online Examination followed by Interview. Candidates qualifying in the Online Examination would be called for Personal Interview. Merely satisfying the eligibility norms do not entitle a candidate to be called for Online Examination or Interview.

How to apply for IOB SO Recruitment 2021 
Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode latest by 20 Feb 2021. The candidates can apply for more than one post, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria. No other mode of application will be accepted.

IOB SO Recruitment 2021  Application Fee

SC/ST/PWD candidates - Rs. 100/-

All others - Rs. 500/-

FAQ

