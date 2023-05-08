IOCL JEA Recruitment 2023 For 65 Vacancies @iocl.com: Check Eligibility, Salary and Other Details

IOCL has invited online applications for the 65 Non-Executive Posts on its official website. Check IOCL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IOCL JEA Recruitment 2023: Indian Oil Corporation Limited has invited applications from eligible candidates for the 65 Non-Executive posts for its Refinery/ Petrochemical Units at Haldia (West Bengal) and Vadodara (Gujarat) including

for upcoming Acrylic and Oxo Alcohol facilities at Dumad. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for Junior Engineering Assistant-IV posts on or before May 30, 2023.



Notification Details IOCL JEA Recruitment 2023 Notification :

Advertisement Nos. –Gujarat - JR/Rect/01/2023; Haldia – PH/R/01/2023

Important Date IOCL JEA Recruitment 2023 Notification :

Last Date for Submission of Application: May 30, 2023.

Vacancy Details IOCL JEA Recruitment 2023 Notification :

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production)

Gujarat-47

Haldia-07

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U) Gujarat-07

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U-O&M ) Haldia-04

Eligibility Criteria IOCL JEA Recruitment 2023 Notification :

Educational Qualification

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production): 3 years Diploma in Chemical Engg./Petrochemical Engg./Chemical Technology / Refinery and Petrochemical Engg. or 3 yrs. B.Sc (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from a

recognized Institute/University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U): 3 years Diploma in Mechanical E n g g . or Electrical Engg./ Diploma in Electrical andElectronics Engg. or Matric with ITI (Fitter) of minimum 2 years duration or B.Sc (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from recognized Institute/ University alongwith Boiler Competency Certificate (BCC) with Second Class OR National Apprenticeship Certificate in Boiler Attendant under the Apprentices Act, 1961 with due endorsement of equivalence to the Second Class Boiler Attendant Certificate of Competency, by the Competent Boiler Authority of the State of Gujarat.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U-O&M): 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering / Diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from recognized Institute/ University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General/EWS & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved position.



Selection Process

The selection methodology will comprise of a written test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT). Candidates should note that the SPPT will be of qualifying nature.

Written test

Question Paper for written test will be in any discipline to have following three sections :

Subject Marks Subject Knowledge 75 marks Numerical Ability 15 marks General Awareness 10 marks





Every candidate will have to secure a minimum of 40% marks in the Written Test for being shortlisted for qualifying for SPPT. Relaxation will be applicable to SC/ST candidates as per the norms mentioned in the notification.

Pay scale IOCL JEA Recruitment 2023 Notification :

Rs. 25,000-1,05,000



How To Apply IOCL JEA Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts. Follow the steps given below.