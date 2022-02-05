IOCL Recruitment 2022 for 137 Engineering Assistant and Technical Assistant Posts Across India, Apply Online @iocl.com

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. or IOCL has published the recruitment notification for 137 Engineering Assistant and Technical Assistant. Details Below

IOCL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) is looking for candidates for Non-Executives Posts including Engineering Assistant and Technical Assistant for recruitment in various locations of Pipelines Division. Candidates eligible for IOCL Non Executive Recruitment 2022 can submit their application on IOCL website - iocl.com.

IOCL Non Executive Registration Link will be available till 18 February 2022. Applicants will be called for a exam scheduld on 27 March 2022 for which the admit cards will be uploaded on 14 March 2022.

IOCL Notification Download

IOCL Non Executive Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of submission of online application: 24 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 18 February 2022 till 6 PM

IOCL Non Executive Admit Card Date - 14 March to 27 March 2022

IOCL Non Executive Exam Date: 27 March 2022

IOCL Non Executive SPPT Date - 01 April 2022

IOCL Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 137

Engineering Assistant Grade 4

Technical Assistant

IOCL Non Executive Salary:

EA - Rs. 25000-105000

TA - Rs.23000-78000

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Non Executive Posts

Educational Qualification:

Engineering Assistant (Mechanical) Grade-IV - Three years full time Diploma (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration) in Mechanical/Automobile Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute with 55% marks (Pass marks for SC/ST candidates for the posts reserved for them).

Engineering Assistant (Electrical) Grade-IV - Three years full time Diploma (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration) in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute with 55% marks (Pass marks for SC/ST candidates for the posts reserved for them).

Engineering Assistant (T&I) Grade-IV - Three years full time Diploma (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration) in Electronics & Communication Engineering/Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering/Electronics & Radio Communication Engineering/Instrumentation & Control Engineering/Instrumentation & Process Control Engineering/Electronics Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute with 55% marks (Pass marks for SC/ST candidates for the posts reserved for them).

Engineering Assistant (Operations) Grade-IV - Three years full time Diploma (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration) in Chemical Engineering/Mechanical Engineering/Automobile Engineering/Electrical Engineering/Electrical & Electronics Engineering/Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering/Electronics & Radio Communication Engineering/Instrumentation & Control Engineering/ Instrumentation & Process Control Engineering/Electronics Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute with 55% marks (Pass marks for SC/ST candidates for the posts reserved for them).

Technical Attendant-1 Grade-I -10th passed and ITI pass from a Govt. recognized Institute in the specified ITI Trades and duration as mentioned below* from a Govt. recognized Institute/Board. Candidates should possess Trade Certificate / National Trade Certificate (NTC) issued by SCVT/NCVT.

IOCL Non Executive Age Limit:

18 to 26 years

Selection Process for IOCL Non Executive Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Test Skill/ Proficiency/ Physical Test (SPPT) which will be of qualifying nature.

A candidate will have to secure a minimum of 40% marks (30% for SC/ST/EXSM/PwBD) in the written test to qualify for further consideration

How to apply for IOCL Non Executive Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the official IOCL Non-Executive Recruitment Website - plapps.indianoil.in For registration, click on the "Register Now" button and fill the required details. You have to create your own password as per the specifications given there. Once you submit, you will be redirected to a page where your registration no. will be displayed and other important instructions for filling the application. Now, login with your credentials and complete the Part - II process of application submission. You can Validate and Save your application by clicking on the 'Save & Next' button given on each page. Upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature detailed under Guidelines for scanning photograph and signature. Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before FINAL SUBMIT. Modify details, if required, and click on 'FINAL SUBMISSION' ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct. Applications once submitted can not be modified. Pay Application Fee through SBI Collect online portal only

IOCL Non Executive Application Fee:

General, OBC and EWS - Rs. 100/-

SC/ST/PwBD - No Fee