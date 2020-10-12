IOCL Recruitment 2020, Apply for 57 Junior Engineering Assistant /Junior Technical Assistant and Junior Quality Control Analyst @iocl.com

IOCL Recruitment 2020: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post Junior Engineering Assistant (JEA)/Junior Technical Assistant and Junior Quality Control Analyst at Panipat Refineries Division. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on the official website www.iocrefrecruit.in from 12 October to 07 November 2020.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 12 October 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 07 November 2020 till 5 PM

Last date for submission of hard-copy application along with documents: 28 November 2020

Written Test Date: 29 November 2020

Written Test Result Date: 18 December 2020

Vacancy Details

Junior Engineering Assistant (JEA) - 56 Posts

Junior Engineering Assistant Production/ Junior Technical Assistant - 49 Posts

Junior Engineering Assistant Mech-Fitter-cum-Rigger/Junior Technical Assistant - 3 Posts

Junior Engineering Assistant Instrumentation/Junior Technical Assistant - 3 Posts

Junior Quality Control Analyst - 1 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Junior Engineering Assistant /Junior Technical Assistant and Junior Quality Control Analyst Posts

Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV: 3 years diploma in Chemical/ Refinery and Petrochemical Engineering/ Instrumentation/Mechanical Engineering from a recognized institute/university with a minimum of 55% marks.

Junior Quality Control Analyst- IV: B.Sc. with Physics, Chemistry/Industrial Chemistry, and Mathematics with at least 50% marks in aggregate for General and OBC candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates can apply for the jobs.

IOCL Recruitment Age Limit

18 to 26 years

Selection Process for Junior Engineering Assistant /Junior Technical Assistant and Junior Quality Control Analyst

The selection will be done on the basis of Written Test, Skill/ Proficiency/ Physical Test (SPPT)

How to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can submit their applications on www.iocrefrecruit.in from 12 October to 07 November 2020

Application Fee:

General, EWS and OBC(NCL) - Rs.150

SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ExSM - No Fee.

