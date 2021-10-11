IOCL Recruitment 2021: Last Date Tomorrow for 513 JEA and Other Posts, Salary Upto 1 Lakh

Tomorrow is the last date for submitting application for the post Junior Engineering Asst-IV, Junior Engineering Asst-IV/ Jr Technical Asst-IV, Junior Quality Control Analyst-IV & Junior Nursing Assistant- IV. Check Details Here.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Last Date Reminder for the candidates who have not, yet, applied for IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021. IOCL will close the registrations for the Junior Engineering Asst-IV, Junior Engineering Asst-IV/ Jr Technical Asst-IV, Junior Quality Control Analyst-IV & Junior Nursing Assistant- IV Posts tomorrow i.e. on 12 October 2021. Candidates are advised to submit their application right away on the IOCL website - iocl.com

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will recruit around 500 vacancies in its various Refineries / Petrochemical Units located at Guwahati, Digboi & Bongaigaon (Assam), Barauni (Bihar), Vadodara (Gujarat), Haldia (West Bengal), Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Panipat {Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex (PRPC)}(Haryana) and Paradip (Odisha).

The selected candidates shall paid in the scale of Rs. 25,000 and Rs 1,05,000.

Applicants shall be called for the Written Test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT). The SPPT will be of qualifying nature.A candidate will have to secure a minimum of 40% marks in the written test to qualify for further consideration. The tentative date for the written test is 24 October 2021.

Final Merit list shall be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the written test.

Candidates possessing the required eligibility criteria can apply visiting ‘What’s New’ Section then ‘Go to Requirement of Experienced Non-Executive Personnel 2021 in IOCL, Refineries Division’, Now, Click on “Detailed advertisement” (to refer to the Advertisement) and Click on “Click here to Apply Online” ( to fill online application form) on the official website. They are also required to pay Rs.150/- as application fee. However, SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

