IOCL Recruitment through GATE 2020 for Engineers/Officers and Graduate Apprentice Engineer Posts, Apply Online @iocl.com

IOCL Recruitment through GATE 2020 : Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), recently, published the recruitment notification for Engineers/Officers and Graduate Apprentice Engineers. Chemical Engineer, Civil Engineer, Electrical Engineer and Mechanical Engineer can apply for IOCL Engineer Post. Additionally, selection of few candidates from these disciplines shall also be done for engagement as Graduate Apprentice Engineers (GAEs) in line with Apprenticeship Act, 1961.

IOCL Gate Recruitment is being done online on IOCL official website iocl.com. Eligible engineers can apply for the posts on or before 06 May 2020. However, IOCL GATE Online Application is also given below. Candidate must read the advertisement carefully and check their eligibility

before proceeding to apply.

IOCL Engineer Recruitment 2020 to the posts will be done through Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE – 2020. Selected candidates can be posted anywhere in India or abroad depending upon the requirements of the Corporation.

IOCL GATE 2020 Notification PDF for Engineers/Officers and Graduate Apprentice Engineer Posts

IOCL GATE 2020 Application Link

IOCL GATE 2020 FAQ



IOCL GATE 2020 Physical Fitness Criteria

IOCL GATE 2020 Important Date

Last date for online application: 06 May 2020

IOCL GATE 2020 Vacancy Details:

Engineers/Officers

Graduate Apprentice Engineers

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL GATE 2020

Educational Qualification for IOCL GATE 2020 :

Full-time Bachelor Degree in Engineering (B.Tech. /BE. /Equivalent) in Chemical(including Petrochemicals/Polymer/ Plastic Engineering but excluding Rubber/ Oil/ Paint Technology/ Surfactant Technology/Ceramics Engineering etc)/ Civil/ Electrical(including Electrical & Electronics Engineering but excluding Electrical & Communication/ Power Engineering/ Telecommunication Engineering etc.)/ Mechanical from Institutions/ Colleges/ Universities/ Deemed Universities duly recognized by AICTE/UGC.

Candidates currently in final year of their engineering studies may also apply. However, if selected, they should be in a position to submit their final mark sheet by 31st August, 2020.Candidates pursuing/completed their graduation (BE/B.Tech) in combined/ integrated disciplines/ inter-disciplinary subjects like Mechatronics/ Robotics etc will not be eligible

Qualified in the GATE-2020 examination in Chemical (GATE 2020 code: CH) /Civil (GATE 2020 code: CE) /Electrical (GATE 2020 code: EE)/ Mechanical (GATE 2020 code: ME) engineering disciplines in order to be eligible to apply for the advertised posts

IOCL GATE 2020 Age Limit:

General and Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) category candidates - 26 years as on 30th June, 2020 (Relaxation as per the Presidential Directives )

IOCL GATE 2020 Selection Process:

On the basis of GATE-2020 marks, the candidates will be short listed for further selection process comprising of the following for assessment of different facets of candidate’s knowledge, skills, competencies etc.: i.e. Group Discussion (GD)/Group Task (GT) and Personal Interview (PI)

How to apply for IOCL GATE 2020 for Engineers/Officers and Graduate Apprentice Engineer Posts :

Interested candidates can apply through online process from the IOCL’s official website https://www.iocl.com on or before 06 May 2020.

Application Fee:

No Fee