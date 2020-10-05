IOCL Recruitment through GATE 2021 for Officer/Engineer Posts, Download Notice @iocl.com

IOCL GATE 2021 Recruitment: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published the short notification, in the employment newspaper dated 03 October to 09 October 2020, for recruitment to the post of Engineers/Officers through GATE 2021 Scores.

IOCL Engineer Recruitment 2021 will be done for various disciplines such as Chemical, Civil, Electrical, Instrumentation and Mechanical. Candidates would be able to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2021 after the release for GATE 2021 Admit Card, through online mode on IOCL official website - iocl.com.

Marks from GATE 2020 or earlier are not valid for IOCL Recruitment 2021.

IOCL GATE 2021 Important Dates

Closing Date for GATE 2021 Application - 07 October 2020

Extended Closing Date for Submission of GATE 2021 Application with Late Fee -12 October 2020

GATE 2021 Admit Card Date - 08 January 2021

GATE 2021 Exam Date - 05 February to 07 February 2021 and 12 February to 14 February 2021

IOCL Online Application Date - to be announced

GATE 2021 Result Date - 22 March 2021

IOCL GATE 2021 Vacancy Details

Engineers/Officers

Chemical

Civil

Electrical

Instrumentation

Mechanical

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL GATE 2021 Officer/Engineer Posts

Educational Qualification for IOCL GATE 2021:

Full-time Bachelor Degree in Engineering (B.Tech. /BE. /Equivalent) from Institutions/ Colleges/ Universities/ Deemed Universities duly recognized by AICTE/UGC.

IOCL GATE 2021 Selection Process

On the basis of GATE-2021 marks, the candidates will be short listed for Group Discussion (GD)/Group Task (GT) and Personal Interview (PI)

How to apply for IOCL GATE 2021 for Engineers/Officers Posts ?

Interested candidates can apply through online process from the IOCL’s official website https://www.iocl.com.