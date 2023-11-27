IPR Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Technical Officer Posts, Salary Up To Rs. 56,100

IPR Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Institute for Plasma Research (IPR), an aided Institute of Department of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India has invited online applications for Technical Officer – C posts in the Employment News Employment News (November 25-December 02), 2023. A total of 22 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive in various disciplines including Computer , Physics, Electronics, Mechanical and others.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 18, 2023.
IPR Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: November 20, 2023
- Closing date of application: December 18, 2023
IPR Jobs 2023: Vacancy Details
Technical Officer-
- Computer-02
- Physics-06
- Electronics -03
- Mechanical-03
- Instrumentation-04
- Electrical -04
IPR Educational Qualification 2023
Computer-B.E./B.Tech. in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ Computer Science and
Engineering with minimum 60% marks
Physics-M.Sc. in Physics with minimum 60% marks.
Electronics -B.E./B.Tech. in Electronics Engineering with minimum 60% marks.
Mechanical-B.E./B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks
Instrumentation-B.E./B.Tech. in Instrumentation Engineering with minimum 60% marks
Electrical -B.E./B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering with minimum 60% marks.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
IPR Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
Not exceeding 30 years. Age relaxations shall be admissible as per Central Government orders on the
subject as amended from time to time.
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
IPR Recruitment 2023: Pay & Allowances
Pay Level 10 of Pay Matrix and Initial Basic Pay ₹ 56,100/- p.m. (As per 7th CPC).
IPR Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
IPR Recruitment 2023 Apply Online
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.ipr.res.in.
- Step 2: Click on the link https://www.ipr.res.in/documents/jobs_career.html b on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
- Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
- Step 5: Now upload the documents while filling the online application:.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.