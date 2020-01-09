IRCON Recruitment 2020, 100 Vacancies for Engineer and Other Posts, Apply @ircon.org

IRCON Recruitment 2020: IRCON International Limited (IRCON) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Works Engineer, Geologist, Sr. Works Engineer, Site Supervisor ane Sr. Site Supervisor on contractual basis. Candidates can apply through the official website on or before 21 January 2020.

Notification Details

Advertisement No: C15/2019

Important Dates:

Last Date for Online Application Submission - 21 January 2020

IRCON Vacancy Details:

Works Engineer/Civil - 48 Posts

Geologist- 4 Posts

Works Engineer /Civil - 19 Posts

Site Supervisor/Civil – 1 Post

Site Supervisor/Civil – 21 Posts

Works Engineer/ Electrical – 1 Post

Site Supervisor/Electrical – 2 Posts

Site Supervisor/ Electrical – 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Engineer and Other Posts

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:

Works Engineer/Civil - Full Time Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC. Minimum one year experience in Civil Construction works

Geologist- Full Time M.Sc/M.Tech in Geology/Engineering in Geology with not less than 60% marks from recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC.

Works Engineer /Civil - Full Time Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC. Minimum one year experience in Civil works. Minimum three years’ experience in Civil Construction works

Site Supervisor/Civil – Full time Diploma in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC. Minimum one year experience in Civil Construction works

Site Supervisor/Civil – Full time Diploma in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC. Minimum three years’ experience in Civil Construction works

Works Engineer/ Electrical – Full Time Graduate Degree in Electrical Engineering with not less than 60% marks from recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC. Minimum three years’ experience in Electrical Construction works

Site Supervisor/Electrical – Full time Diploma in Electrical Engineering with not less than 60% marks from recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC. Minimum one year experience in Electrical Construction works

Site Supervisor/ Electrical – Full time Diploma in Electrical Engineering with not less than 60% marks from recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC. Minimum three years' experience in Electrical Construction works

Age:

Works Engineer, Site Supervisor, Geologist - 30 Years

Other - 35 Years

Selection Process for Jr Engineer and Other Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Written Exam/Interview.

How to Apply for IRCON Jobs 2020

Candidates can apply Online applications through the official website of IRCON on or before 21 January 2020.

IRCON Recruitment Notification PDF