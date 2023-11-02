IRCON Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Various Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

IRCON Recruitment 2023 Notification: IRCON International Limited under the Ministry of Railways has released job notification for various posts in the Employment News (Oct 28-Nov 03) 2023. These positions are available for its various projects at a fixed all-inclusive salary. Interested and eligible candidates can appear in a walk-in-interview scheduled from November 6, 2023 onwards.
A total of 23 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Site Supervisor/
Works Engineer/Manager/DGM and others.
IRCON Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Interested and eligible candidates will have to appear in a walk-in-interview scheduled from November 6 to 22, 2023 in accordance with the posts. You can check the notification pdf for details of the interview schedule for these posts.
IRCON Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
JGM/Electrical-3
DGM/Electrical-6
Manager/Electrical-2
Manager/OHE-4
Manager/S&T-2
Works Engineer/Electrical-4
Site Supervisor/Electrical-2
Educational Qualification For IRCON Jobs 2023
JGM/Electrical-Full Time Bachelor's degree in. Electrical Engineering from recognized
Institute/University approved by AICTE with not less than 60% Marks or equivalent grade.
DGM/Electrical-Full Time Bachelor's degree in. Electrical Engineering from recognized
Institute/University approved by AICTE with not less than 60% Marks or equivalent grade.
Manager/Electrical-Full Time Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from recognized
Institute/University approved by AICTE with not less than 60% Marks or equivalent grade.
Manager/OHE-Full Time Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from recognized
Institute/University approved by AICTE with not less than 60% Marks or equivalent grade.
Site Supervisor/Electrical-Full time Diploma in Electrical Engineering with not less than 60% marks
from a recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
IRCON Recruitment 2023: Maximum Age Limit (as of 01-10-2023)
- JGM/Electrical-50 Years
- DGM/Electrical-50 Years
- Manager/Electrical-50 Years
- Manager/OHE-50 Years
- Manager/S&T-50 Years
- Works Engineer/Electrical-30 Years
- Site Supervisor/Electrical-30 Years
- Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
IRCON Jobs 2023: Fixed consolidated Pay/Per month
- JGM/Electrical-Rs. 80,000/
- DGM/Electrical-Rs. 70,000/
- Manager/Electrical-Rs. 60,000/-
- Manager/OHE-Rs. 60,000
- Manager/S&T-Rs. 60,000/
- Works Engineer/Electrical-Rs. 36,000
- Site Supervisor/Electrical-Rs. 25,000/-
IRCON Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply For IRCON Recruitment 2023?Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from November 6, 2023 onwards. You can check the post wise interview schedule available on the detailed notification. Candidates must bring the original certificates in proof of age, community, educational qualifications and experience while coming for the interview as per the schedule.