IRCON Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Various Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

IRCON Recruitment 2023: IRCON International Limited under the Ministry of Railways has released job notification for various posts including Manager, Site Engineer and others on its official website. Check notification pdf and others.

IRCON Recruitment 2023 Notification: IRCON International Limited under the Ministry of Railways has released job notification for various posts in the Employment News (Oct 28-Nov 03) 2023. These positions are available for its various projects at a fixed all-inclusive salary. Interested and eligible candidates can appear in a walk-in-interview scheduled from November 6, 2023 onwards.

A total of 23 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Site Supervisor/

Works Engineer/Manager/DGM and others.

IRCON Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates will have to appear in a walk-in-interview scheduled from November 6 to 22, 2023 in accordance with the posts. You can check the notification pdf for details of the interview schedule for these posts.

IRCON Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

JGM/Electrical-3

DGM/Electrical-6

Manager/Electrical-2

Manager/OHE-4

Manager/S&T-2

Works Engineer/Electrical-4

Site Supervisor/Electrical-2

Educational Qualification For IRCON Jobs 2023

JGM/Electrical-Full Time Bachelor's degree in. Electrical Engineering from recognized

Institute/University approved by AICTE with not less than 60% Marks or equivalent grade.

DGM/Electrical-Full Time Bachelor's degree in. Electrical Engineering from recognized

Institute/University approved by AICTE with not less than 60% Marks or equivalent grade.

Manager/Electrical-Full Time Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from recognized

Institute/University approved by AICTE with not less than 60% Marks or equivalent grade.

Manager/OHE-Full Time Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from recognized

Institute/University approved by AICTE with not less than 60% Marks or equivalent grade.

Site Supervisor/Electrical-Full time Diploma in Electrical Engineering with not less than 60% marks

from a recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



IRCON Recruitment 2023: Maximum Age Limit (as of 01-10-2023)

JGM/Electrical-50 Years

DGM/Electrical-50 Years

Manager/Electrical-50 Years

Manager/OHE-50 Years

Manager/S&T-50 Years

Works Engineer/Electrical-30 Years

Site Supervisor/Electrical-30 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

IRCON Jobs 2023: Fixed consolidated Pay/Per month