IRCON Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Technician, Engineer, Operator and Others @ircon.org, Salary Rs. 80000

IRCON has invited online application for the Engineer & Other post on its official website. Check IRCON recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IRCON Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: IRCON International Limited (IRCON) under the Ministry of Railways has invited application for the 56 posts of Work Leader, Slab Track, CAM Engineer & Other on its official website. These positions are available on contract on Pay Scale basis for IRCON's Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Package-2 Project. Interested and eligible candidates can register from 28 June to 01 July 2022 in accordance with the posts/dates schedule.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Diploma in Civil Engineering/Matric+ ITI /Apprenticeship Training+NTC with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for IRCON Recruitment 2022 Notification.

Notification Details for IRCON Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advt. No. C-09/2022

Important Dates for IRCON Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Date for Registration for Document Verification: 28 June to 01 July 2022

Vacancy Details for IRCON Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Reference Pin Setting Engineer-06

Works Leader-04

Slab Track Engineer-04

CAM Engineer-06

CAM Engineer-04

Turnout Installation Engineer-04

Rail Welding (EA) Technician-04

Rail Welding-04

Rail Welding Technician (Rough Finishing)-04

Rail Welding Technician (Rough Finishing)-02

Rail Welding Engineer (Inspection)-02

Operator(Motor Car)-10



Eligibility Criteria for IRCON Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Reference Pin Setting Engineer-Full time Diploma in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC

Works Leader-Matric+ ITI OR Apprenticeship Training+ NTC OR NCTVT

Slab Track Engineer-Full time Diploma in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from

recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC.

CAM Engineer-Full time Diploma in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC.

CAM Engineer (QC)-Full time Diploma in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC

Turnout Installation Engineer-Full time Diploma in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC.

Rail Welding (EA) Technician-Matric+ ITI OR Apprenticeship Training+ NTC OR NCTVT

Rail Welding (AT)-Matric+ ITI OR Apprenticeship Training+ NTC OR NCTVT

Rail Welding Technician (Rough Finishing)-Matric+ ITI OR Apprenticeship Training+ NTC OR NCTVT

Rail Welding Technician (Final Finishing)-Matric+ ITIOR Apprenticeship Training+ NTC OR NCTVT

Rail Welding Engineer (Inspection)-Full time Diploma in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC.

Operator(Motor Car)-Matric+ ITI OR Apprenticeship Training+ NTC OR NCTVT

Pay Scale for IRCON Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Reference Pin Setting Engineer-Rs.(28000 - 80000) + Allowances

Works Leader-Rs.(22000 - 63000) + allowances

Slab Track Engineer-Rs.(28000 - 80000) + allowances

CAM Engineer-Rs.(28000 -80000) +allowances

CAM Engineer-Rs.(28000 - 80000) +allowances

Turnout Installation Engineer-Rs.(28000 - 80000) +allowances

Rail Welding (EA) Technician-Rs.(22000 -63000) + allowances

Rail Welding Technician (AT)-Rs.(22000 -63000) +allowances

Rail Welding Technician (Rough Finishing)-Rs.(22000 -63000) + allowances

Rail Welding Technician (Final Finishing)-Rs.(22000 -63000) +allowances

Rail Welding Engineer (Inspection)-Rs.(28000 -80000) +allowances

Operator(Motor Car)-Rs.(28000 -80000) +allowances

How to Apply for IRCON Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates will have to register themselves by reporting at respective Project site from 28 June to 01 July 2022 in accordance with the posts/dates schedule. Check the notification link for details in this regards.