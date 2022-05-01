IRCON Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Finance Assistant and Other Posts @ircon.org, Download PDF

IRCON has invited online application for the Finance Assistant and other post on its official website. Check IRCON recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IRCON Recruitment 2022 Notification: IRCON International Limited (IRCON) is recruiting for vagarious posts including Finance Assistant, HR Assistant, IT Incharge and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 09 May 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including CA/CMA Intermediate/2 Years full time post graduate degree / diploma in HR/Personnel/IR /PM & IR/Graduate Engineering Degree with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Notification Details for IRCON Recruitment 2022 :

Advt. No. C-08/2022

Important Dates for IRCON Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 09 May 2022

Last date for Receipt of Printout of Application along with Hard Copy: 16 May 2022

Vacancy Details for IRCON Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Finance Assistant-08

HR Assistant-05

IT Incharge-03

Eligibility Criteria for IRCON Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Finance Assistant-CA/CMA Intermediate

HR Assistant-2 Years full time post graduate degree / diploma in HR/Personnel/IR

/PM & IR with not less than 60% marks from a recognized university/institution approved by UGC/AICTE

IT Incharge-Graduate Engineering Degree in IT/Computer Science with not less

than 60% from recognized University/Institution approved by UGC/AICTE

Maximum Age (as on 01.04.2022)

Finance Assistant-35 Years

HR Assistant-35 Years

IT Incharge-35 Years

Age Relaxations as per Government of India’s guidelines subject to fulfillment of the requisite

qualification & experience.

IRCON Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for IRCON Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Eligible candidates can apply through online mode after visiting the ‘HR & Career’ section/further ‘Contract Employment’ section of the official website www.ircon.org on or before 09 May 2022. Candidates will have to send their printout of applications and with requisite enclosures to reach us by 16 May 2022 to the address given on the notification.