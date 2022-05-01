Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

IRCON Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Finance Assistant and Other Posts @ircon.org, Download PDF

IRCON has invited online application for the Finance Assistant and other post on its official website. Check IRCON  recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: May 1, 2022 09:00 IST
IRCON Recruitment 2022
IRCON Recruitment 2022

IRCON Recruitment 2022 Notification: IRCON International Limited (IRCON) is recruiting for vagarious posts including Finance Assistant, HR Assistant, IT Incharge and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 09 May 2022. 

Candidates having certain educational qualification including CA/CMA Intermediate/2 Years full time post graduate degree / diploma in HR/Personnel/IR /PM & IR/Graduate Engineering Degree with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. 

Notification Details for IRCON Recruitment 2022 :
Advt. No. C-08/2022

Important Dates for IRCON Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 09 May 2022
Last date for Receipt of Printout of Application along with Hard Copy: 16 May 2022

Vacancy Details for IRCON Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Finance Assistant-08
HR Assistant-05
IT Incharge-03
Eligibility Criteria for IRCON Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Finance Assistant-CA/CMA Intermediate
HR Assistant-2 Years full time post graduate degree / diploma in HR/Personnel/IR
/PM & IR with not less than 60% marks from a recognized university/institution approved by UGC/AICTE
IT Incharge-Graduate Engineering Degree in IT/Computer Science with not less
than 60% from recognized University/Institution approved by UGC/AICTE

Maximum Age (as on 01.04.2022)
Finance Assistant-35 Years
HR Assistant-35 Years
IT Incharge-35 Years
Age Relaxations as per Government of India’s guidelines subject to fulfillment of the requisite
qualification & experience.

IRCON Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for IRCON Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Eligible candidates can apply through online mode after visiting the ‘HR & Career’ section/further ‘Contract Employment’ section of the official website www.ircon.org on or before 09 May 2022. Candidates will have to send their printout of applications and with requisite enclosures to reach us by 16 May 2022 to the address given on the notification. 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.