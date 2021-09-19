IREL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 54 Graduate/Diploma Trainee, Supervisor & Other Posts @irel.co.in, Check Eligibility

Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) has invited applications for the 54 various posts including Graduate/Diploma Trainee and other on its official website. Check details here.

IREL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) has invited applications for the 54 various posts including Graduate/Diploma Trainee, Supervisor & Other. Interested and eligible persons can apply for these posts on or before 05 October 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Graduate in any discipline/Master’s Degree/SSC or equivalent Examination/CA intermediate or CMA intermediate/ Graduate

in Commerce with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for IREL Recruitment 2021Job Notification.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of written Test and Skill Test / Trade Test / Computer Proficiency Test and Psychometric Test as applicable for the various posts. Check the notification link for details in this regards.

Notification Details for IREL Recruitment 2021:

Advt.No.CO/HRM/07/2021

Important Date for IREL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Opening date for Online Registration/ Submission of Application: 15 September 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application:05 October 2021





Vacancy Details for IREL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Graduate Trainee (Finance)-07

Graduate Trainee (HR)-06

Diploma Trainee (Technical)-18

Junior Supervisor (Rajbhasha)-01

Personal Secretary-02

Tradesman Trainee (ITI)-20

Eligibility Criteria for IREL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Graduate Trainee (Finance)-CA intermediate or CMA intermediate/ Graduate in Commerce from a recognized Indian University with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for SC candidates and 60% marks in aggregate for others.

Graduate Trainee (HR)-Graduate in any discipline from a recognized Indian University with minimum 60% marks in aggregate.

Diploma Trainee (Technical)-3 years Diploma in Mining / Chemical /Mechanical / Electrical / Civil Engineering from an Institute recognized by AICTE or equivalent with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for SC/ST candidates and 60% marks in aggregate for others.

Junior Supervisor (Rajbhasha)-Master’s Degree from a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; Or

Master’s degree from a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level. And

Experience: 1(One) year relevant post qualification work experience in translation from English to Hindi or Vice Versa under Central / State Governments / Autonomous Bodies / Statutory Organizations / PSUs

Personal Secretary-Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level with Typing speed of 40 wpm in English and Stenographic skills. Knowledge of Computer is essential and shall be proficient in MS Office, etc.

Tradesman Trainee (ITI)-Must have passed SSC or equivalent Examination from a Board recognized by the State/Central Government with ITI / NAC with two years’ experience in the relevant Trade/Discipline in a reputed Industrial Establishment including on the Job Training - Apprenticeship training, if any.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

IREL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for IREL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: