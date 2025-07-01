ISC Class 11Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26: This article is written to inform the students about the revised syllabus for class 11 that has been made available by the ICSE board. Students can check the full syllabus for Chemistry here. The important topics, practicals, and the marking scheme are available in this article. Check the full article to know the details.
ISC Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26: Key Highlights
There will be two papers in the Chemistry subject:
Paper I- Theory (3 Hours)
70 Marks
Practical Work (3 Hours)
15 Marks
PAPER I- THEORY: 70 Marks
S. No.
UNIT
TOTAL WEIGHTAGE
1
Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry
Physical Chemistry
41 Marks
2
Structure of an Atom
3
Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties
4
Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
5
Chemical Thermodynamics
6
Equilibrium
7
Redox Reactions
Inorganic Chemistry
6 Marks
8
Organic Chemistry: Some Basic Principles and Techniques
Organic Chemistry
23 Marks
9
Hydrocarbons
TOTAL
70 Marks
ISC Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26
The Chemistry curriculum for ISC Class 11 for the year 2025-26 has been officially released by the board. Students can refer to the table below for more understanding regarding the course structure:
1. Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry
General introduction: Importance and scope of chemistry. Study of matter. Understanding the laws of chemical combination. Dalton's atomic theory: concept of elements, atoms and molecules. Isotopic (atomic) and molecular masses, mole concept and molar mass, percentage composition, empirical and molecular formula. Stoichiometry and calculations based on chemical reactions.
2. Structure of an Atom
Discovery of fundamental particles electron, proton and neutron), atomic number, isotopes and isobars. Thomson's model and its limitations. Rutherford's experimental model and its limitations. Dual nature of matter and light. Bohr's atomic model and its limitations (de Broglie's equation, Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle), concept of shells, subshells, orbitals. Quantum numbers, shapes of s, p and d orbitals. Rules for filling electrons in orbitals - Aufbau principle, Pauli's exclusion principle and Hund's rule of maximum multiplicity. Electronic configuration of atoms, stability of half-filled and filled orbitals.
3. Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties
Significance of classification; study of Mendeleev’s periodic law and its limitations; Modern Periodic Law and the present form of periodic table leading to periodic trends in properties of elements - atomic radii, ionic radii, valency, ionisation enthalpy, electron gain enthalpy, electronegativity. Nomenclature of elements with atomic numbers greater than 100.
4. Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
Valence electrons, ionic bond character, covalent bond of ionic bond, covalent bond, bond parameters, Lewis structure, polar character of covalent bond, VSEPR theory, geometry of covalent molecules, valence bond theory, concept of hybridisation involving s, p and d orbitals and shapes of some simple molecules. Coordinate bond. Molecular orbital theory of homonuclear diatomic molecules (qualitative idea only). Resonance and hydrogen bond.
5. Chemical Thermodynamics
|
(i) Introduction, concepts, types of system, surroundings, extensive, intensive properties and state functions.
(ii) First Law of Thermodynamics and its significance, work, heat, internal energy, enthalpy (∆U or ∆E and ∆H), heat capacity and specific heat. Hess's law of constant heat summation, enthalpy of bond dissociation, combustion, formation, atomisation, sublimation, phase transition, ionisation, solution and dilution.
(iii) Second Law of Thermodynamics and its significance, spontaneity of a chemical change; Entropy, Free Energy. Inadequacy of First Law and need for Second Law; Ideas about reversible (recapitulation), spontaneous and non-spontaneous processes
(iv)Third Law of Thermodynamics – statement only.
6. Equilibrium
(i) Chemical Equilibrium.
Introduction of physical and chemical equilibrium and its characteristics. The dynamic nature of equilibrium, the law of mass action, the equilibrium constant and factors affecting equilibrium. Le Chatelier's principle and its applications.
(ii) Ionic equilibrium
Introduction, electrolyte (strong and weak), non-electrolyte, ionisation, degree of ionisation of polybasic acids, acid strength, concept of pH, pH indicators, buffer solution, common ion effect (with illustrative examples). Henderson equation, hydrolysis
7. Redox Reactions
Concept of oxidation and reduction, redox reactions, oxidation number, change in oxidation number, balancing redox reactions (in terms of loss and gain of electrons). Applications of redox in various types of chemical reactions.
8. Organic Chemistry - Some Basic Principles and Techniques
General introduction, classification and IUPAC nomenclature of organic compounds and isomerism. Methods of purification, qualitative and quantitative analysis. Electron displacement in a covalent bond: inductive effect, electromeric effect, resonance and hyperconjugation. Homolytic and heterolytic bond fission of a covalent bond: free radicals, carbocations, carbanions, electrophiles and nucleophiles, types of organic reactions.
9. Hydrocarbons
Classification of Hydrocarbons
I. Aliphatic Hydrocarbons
(i) Alkanes - Nomenclature, isomerism, conformation (methane and ethane), physical properties, chemical properties including free radical mechanism of halogenation, combustion and pyrolysis.
(ii) Alkenes - Nomenclature, structure of double bond (ethene), isomerism; methods of preparation; physical properties, chemical properties; addition of hydrogen, halogen, water, hydrogen halides (Markownikoff's addition and peroxide effect), ozonolysis, oxidation, mechanism of electrophilic addition.
(iii)Alkynes - Nomenclature, structure of triple bond (ethyne), methods of preparation; physical properties, chemical properties: acidic character of alkynes, addition reactions - hydrogen, halogens, hydrogen halides and water.
II. Aromatic Hydrocarbons
Introduction, IUPAC nomenclature, benzene: resonance, aromaticity, chemical properties, mechanism of electrophilic substitution. Nitration, sulphonation, halogenation, Friedel-Crafts alkylation and acylation, directive influence of functional group in monosubstituted benzene. Carcinogenicity and toxicity.
PAPER II - PRACTICAL WORK- 15 Marks
Candidates are required to complete the following experiments:
Basic laboratory techniques:
Cutting a glass tube.
Bending a glass tube.
Drawing out a glass jet.
Boring a cork.
Titration: acid-base titration involving molarity. Titrations involving:
Sodium carbonate solution/ dil H2SO4 or dil. HCl using methyl orange indicator.
NaOH or KOH solution/ dil. H2SO4 or dil. HCl using methyl orange indicator.
Calculations involving molarity, concentration in grams L-1 / number of ions, water of crystallisation and percentage purity.
PROJECT WORK AND PRACTICAL FILE – 15 Marks
Project Work – 10 Marks
The candidate is to creatively execute one project/assignment on a selected topic of Chemistry. Teachers may assign or students may choose any one project of their choice. (Refer to the suggested topics at the end of the Class XII syllabus.)
Suggested Evaluation criteria:
The suggested evaluation criteria are as follows:
Introduction/purpose
Contents
Analysis/ material aid (graph, data, structure, pie charts, histograms, diagrams, etc.)
Presentation
Bibliography
Practical File – 5 Marks
Teachers are required to assess students on the basis of the Chemistry Practical file maintained by them during the academic year.
