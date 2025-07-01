ISC Class 11Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26: This article is written to inform the students about the revised syllabus for class 11 that has been made available by the ICSE board. Students can check the full syllabus for Chemistry here. The important topics, practicals, and the marking scheme are available in this article. Check the full article to know the details.

ISC Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26: Key Highlights

There will be two papers in the Chemistry subject:

Paper I- Theory (3 Hours) 70 Marks Practical Work (3 Hours) Project Work

Practical File 15 Marks 10 Marks

5 Marks

PAPER I- THEORY: 70 Marks