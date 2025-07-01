ISC Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2025-26: This article is written to inform the students about the revised syllabus for class 11 that has been made available by the ICSE board. Students can check the full syllabus for Physics here. The important topics, practicals, and the marking scheme are available in this article. Check the full article to know the details. ISC Class 11 Physics Syllabus: What Are The Aims Of The Syllabus? Candidates are to acquire knowledge and develop an understanding of the terms, facts, concepts, definitions, and fundamental laws, principles and processes in the field of physics. To develop the ability to apply the knowledge and understanding of physics to unfamiliar situations. To develop a scientific attitude through the study of physical sciences. To develop skills in - (a) the practical aspects of handling apparatus, recording observations and (b) Drawing diagrams, graphs, etc. To develop an appreciation of the contribution of physics towards scientific and technological developments and human happiness. To develop an interest in the world of physical sciences.

ISC Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2025-26: Key Highlights There will be two papers in the Physics subject: Paper I- Theory (3 Hours) 70 Marks Practical Work (3 Hours) Project Work

Practical File 15 Marks 10 Marks

5 Marks PAPER I- THEORY: 70 Marks S. No. UNIT TOTAL WEIGHTAGE 1 Physical World and Measurement 23 Marks 2 Kinematics 3 Laws of Motion 4 Work, Energy and Power 17 Marks 5 Motion of a System of Particles and a Rigid Body 6 Gravitation 7 Properties of Bulk Matter 20 Marks 8 Heat and Thermodynamics 9 Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases 10 Oscillations and Waves 10 Marks TOTAL 70 Marks ISC Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2025-26 The curriculum of Physics for ISC Class 11 for the year 2025-26 has been officially released by the board. The subject contains 10 units. Students can check the table below for more understanding regarding the course structure:

1. Physical World and Measurement Units and Measurements Measurement: need for measurement; units of measurement; systems of units: fundamental and derived units in SI; measurement of length, mass and time; measurement errors; significant figures. Dimensional formulae of physical quantities and constants, dimensional analysis and its applications. 2. Kinematics (i) Motion in a Straight Line Frame of references, Motion in a straight line (one dimension): Position-time graph, speed and velocity. Elementary concepts of differentiation and integration for describing motion, uniform and non-uniform motion, average speed, velocity, average velocity, instantaneous velocity and uniformly accelerated motion, velocity-time and position-time graphs. Relations for uniformly accelerated motion (graphical treatment). 3. Laws of Motion General concept of force, inertia, Newton's first law of motion, momentum and Newton's second law of motion, impulse, Newton's third law of motion. Law of conservation of linear momentum and its applications. 4 Equilibrium of concurrent forces. Friction: Static and kinetic friction, laws of friction, rolling friction, and lubrication. Dynamics of uniform circular motion: Centripetal force, examples of circular motion (vehicle on a level circular road, vehicle on a banked road). 4. Work, Power and Energy Work done by a constant force and a variable force; kinetic energy, work-energy theorem, and power. Potential energy, potential energy of a spring, conservative forces: conservation of mechanical energy (kinetic and potential energies); Conservative and non-conservative forces. Concept of collision: elastic and inelastic collisions in one and two dimensions. 5. Motion of Systems of Particles and Rigid Bodies Idea of centre of mass: centre of mass of a two-particle system, momentum conservation and centre of mass motion. Centre of mass of a rigid body; centre of mass of a uniform rod. Moment of a force, torque, angular momentum, laws of conservation of angular momentum and its applications. Equilibrium of rigid bodies, rigid body rotation and equations of rotational motion, comparative study of linear and rotational motions. Moment of inertia, radius of gyration, moments of inertia for simple geometrical objects (no derivation). Statement of the parallel and perpendicular axes theorems and their applications. 6. Gravitation Kepler's laws of planetary motion and the universal law of gravitation. Acceleration due to gravity (g) and its variation with altitude, latitude and depth. Gravitational potential and gravitational potential energy, escape velocity, orbital velocity of a satellite, and geostationary satellites. 7. Properties of Bulk Matter (i) Mechanical Properties of Solids: Elastic behaviour of solids, Stress-strain relationship, Hooke's law, Young's modulus, bulk modulus, shear modulus of rigidity, Poisson's ratio; elastic energy (qualitative treatment only). (ii) Mechanical Properties of Fluids: Pressure due to a fluid column; Pascal's law and its applications (hydraulic lift and hydraulic brakes), effect of gravity on fluid pressure. 8. Heat and Thermodynamics (i) Thermal Properties of Matter: Heat, temperature, thermal expansion; thermal expansion of solids, liquids and gases, anomalous expansion of water; specific heat capacity, calorimetry; change of state, specific latent heat capacity. Heat transfer-conduction, convection and radiation, thermal conductivity, qualitative ideas of Blackbody radiation, Wien's displacement Law and Stefan's law. (ii) Thermodynamics: Thermal equilibrium and definition of temperature (zeroth law of thermodynamics), heat, work and internal energy.The first law of thermodynamics, isothermal and adiabatic processes. Second law of thermodynamics: reversible and irreversible processes. 9. Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases (i) Kinetic Theory: Equation of state of a perfect gas, work done in compressing a gas. Kinetic theory of gases - assumptions, concept of pressure. Kinetic interpretation of temperature; rms speed of gas molecules; degrees of freedom, law of equi-partition of energy (statement only) and application to specific heat capacities of gases; concept of mean free path, Avogadro's number. 10. Oscillations and Waves (i) Oscillations: Periodic motion, period, frequency, displacement as a function of time, periodic functions. Simple harmonic motion (S.H.M) and its equation, phase, oscillations of a spring, restoring force and force constant; energy in S.H.M., Kinetic and potential energies; simple pendulum and derivation of expression for its period. (ii) Waves: Wave motion, Transverse and longitudinal waves, speed of wave motion, displacement relation for a progressive wave, principle of superposition of waves, reflection of waves, standing waves in strings and organ pipes, fundamental mode and harmonics, Beats.

PAPER II - PRACTICAL WORK- 15 Marks Students are required to complete all experiments from the given list (excluding demonstration experiments). Find below the list of practical: To measure the diameter of a spherical body using Vernier callipers. Calculate its volume with appropriate significant figures. Also, to measure its volume using a graduated cylinder and compare the two. Find the diameter of a wire using a micrometer screw gauge and determine percentage error in cross sectional area. Determine the radius of curvature of a spherical surface like a watch glass by a spherometer. Equilibrium of three concurrent coplanar forces. To verify the parallelogram law of forces and to determine the weight of a body. (i) Inclined plane: To find the downward force acting along the inclined plane on a roller due to the gravitational pull of the Earth and to study its relationship with the angle of inclination by plotting a graph between force and sin θ.

(ii) Friction: To find the force of limiting friction for a wooden block placed on a horizontal surface and to study its relationship with normal reaction. To determine the coefficient of friction. To find the acceleration due to gravity by measuring the variation in period (T) with effective length (L) of a simple pendulum; plot graphs of T νs √L and T2 νs L. Determine the effective length of the seconds pendulum from the T2 νs L graph. To find the force constant of a spring and to study the variation in the period of oscillation with mass m of a body suspended by the spring. To find acceleration due to gravity by plotting a graph of T against √m. Boyle's Law: To study the variation in volume with pressure for a sample of air at constant temperature by plotting graphs between p and V1 and between p and V. Cooling curve: To study the fall in temperature of a body (like hot water or liquid in a calorimeter) with time. Find the slope of the curve at four different temperatures of the hot body and hence, deduce Newton's law of cooling. To study the variation in frequency of the air column with length using a resonance column apparatus or a long cylindrical vessel and a set of tuning forks. Hence, determine the velocity of sound in air at room temperature. To determine the frequency of a tuning fork using a sonometer. To determine the specific heat capacity of a solid using a calorimeter.

Demonstration Experiments (The following experiments are to be demonstrated by the teacher): Searle's method to determine Young's modulus of elasticity. The capillary rise method is used to determine the surface tension of water. Determination of the coefficient of viscosity of a given viscous liquid by the terminal velocity method. PROJECT WORK AND PRACTICAL FILE – 15 Marks Project Work – 10 Marks All candidates will be required to do one project involving some Physics-related topic/s, under the guidance and regular supervision of the Physics teacher. Candidates are to prepare a technical report including an abstract, some theoretical discussion, experimental setup, observations with tables of data collected, analysis and discussion of results, deductions, conclusion, etc. (after the draft has been approved by the teacher). The report should be kept simple, but neat. Teachers may assign or students may choose any one project of their choice.