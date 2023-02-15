ISC Class 12 Economics Previous Year Question Papers (2017 to 2020) Download PDF

Economics Previous Year Papers Class 12 ISC Board: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board exams for the 2023 higher secondary ISC Class 12 session have arrived and students should check the previous year papers now. Check here the ISC Class 12 Economics Previous Year Question Papers from 2017 to 2020.

ISC Economics Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) carries out annual exams for the secondary ICSE Class 10 and the higher secondary ISC Class 12. The ICSE exams are set to begin from February 27, while the ISC Class 12 exams have already commenced from February 13. Now, it’s time to take a look at the previous year question papers and refresh important concepts and get an idea of the exam blueprint and topic-wise marks distribution of the final exam. The CISCE, like most school boards, repeats questions from the previous year. Students can benefit from this by solving the previous year papers. It’s an effective way for even under-scorers to achieve an average result by studying the important and most-asked questions.

Economics (Code: 856) is an elective subject in ISC Class 12 and is opted by commerce and humanities stream students. However, even science students prefer it due to its wide-ranging applications in the world. Economics is a fascinating but challenging subject that is both conceptual and descriptive in nature. Students need to clearly understand the topics and should know the format of writing answers to fetch top marks. One incredible way to achieving this is by solving ISC Class 12 Economics previous year question papers. They give a hint of the final exam, blueprint and difficulty level. ISC Economics previous year papers also improve the stress and time management skills of students. You can check here all the Economics previous year question papers for ISC Class 12 from 2017 to 2020 in pdf format.

ISC Class 12 Economics Previous Year Question Paper

The ISC Board class 12 Economics course two papers theory and project work.

Paper 1: Theory comprises 80 marks and a duration of three hours.

15 minute reading time will be given to students before the exam and attempting answers will not be allowed during this time nor will there be any extra sheet given for rough work.

The questions will be both objective and descriptive.

The ISC Class 12th Economics exam will comprise three sections: A, B, and C.

All questions will be mandatory but students internal choice will be given in sections B and C.

Check the unit-wise marks distribution of the theory paper below.

Marks S. No. UNIT TOTAL WEIGHTAGE 1. MICROECONOMIC THEORY (40 Marks) (i) Demand 16 Marks (ii) Elasticity of Demand (iii) Supply (iv) Market Mechanism 12 Marks (v) Concepts of Production (vi) Cost and Revenue (vii) Main Market Forms and Equilibrium of a Firm 12 Marks MACROECONOMICS (40 Marks) 2. Theory of Income and Employment 8 Marks 3. Money and Banking 8 Marks 4. Balance of Payments and Exchange Rate 6 Marks 5. Public Finance 6 Marks 6. National Income 12 Marks TOTAL 80 Marks

You can view and download the ISC Economics Question Papers for Class 12 in the following section.

ISC Class 12 Economics Language Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

