ISC Class 12 Maths Previous Year Question Papers (2017 to 2020) Download PDF

Maths Previous Year Papers Class 12 ISC Board: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board exams for the 2023 higher secondary ISC Class 12 session are here and it’s time to go through the previous year papers. Check here the ISC Class 12 Mathematics Previous Year Question Papers from 2017 to 2020.

ISC Maths Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts annual exams for the secondary ICSE Class 10 and the higher secondary ISC Class 12. The ICSE exams are set to commence from February 27, while the ISC Class 12 exams have already started on February 13. It’s time to go through the previous year question papers. It is a great tool to brush up on concepts and get an idea of the exam blueprint and topic-wise marks distribution. The CISCE, like most school boards, repeat questions every year, and solving previous year papers can help students understand which questions to prioritize and expect. Previous year papers can even help low scorers achieve a respectable result by studying the most important and frequently asked questions. It is a risky move but often worthwhile.

Related: ISC Class 12th Datesheet 2023 Released: Check the complete exam date sheet and guideline here

Maths (Code: 860) is an elective subject in ISC Class 12 and is opted for mainly by science and commerce stream students. Maths is one of the most important subjects in ISC Class 12 and lays the foundation for students to pursue careers in engineering, finance, statistics or other technological fields. It’s essential to learn mathematics by heart and practice ardently. And one of the best ways to do that is by solving ISC Class 12 Maths previous year question papers. Maths is not a difficult subject if you know the fundamentals and practice. The main reason why students dread mathematics is because of poor time management during exams. ISC Maths previous year papers help students reduce exam stress and enhance their writing style. Clock yourself and keep solving the ISC Maths question papers for class 12, and soon you’ll be finishing the paper even before the time limit. You can check here all the Maths previous year question papers for ISC Class 12 from 2017 to 2020 in pdf format.

Read More: ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2023

ISC Class 12 Maths Previous Year Question Paper

The ISC Board class 12 Maths course consists of a theory paper and project work.

Paper 1: Theory carries 80 marks and a duration of three hours.

15 minute reading time will be given before the exam and attempting answers will not be allowed during this time.

The questions will be of both objective and descriptive type.

The ISC Class 12th Maths exam will comprise three sections: A, B, and C. Section A will be compulsory for all students while either section B or C will have to be attempted.

All questions will be mandatory but students will be given internal choice in section A and B or C, depending on their choice.

Mathematical tables and graph paper will be provided to students.

Below is the topic-wise marks distribution for the ISC Class 12 mathematics exam 2023.

S.No. UNIT TOTAL WEIGHTAGE SECTION A: 65 MARKS 1. Relations and Functions 10 Marks 2. Algebra 10 Marks 3. Calculus 32 Marks 4. Probability 13 Marks SECTION B: 15 MARKS 5. Vectors 5 Marks 6. Three - Dimensional Geometry 6 Marks 7. Applications of Integrals 4 Marks OR SECTION C: 15 MARKS 8. Application of Calculus 5 Marks 9. Linear Regression 6 Marks 10. Linear Programming 4 Marks TOTAL 80 Marks

Related: ISC Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2023

You can read and download the ISC Maths Question Papers for Class 12 in the following section.

ISC Class 12 Maths Language Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

Related: ISC Maths Specimen Paper 2023 Class 12