ISC Class 12 Maths Previous Year Question Papers (2017 to 2020) Download PDF

Maths Previous Year Papers Class 12 ISC Board: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board exams for the 2023 higher secondary ISC Class 12 session are here and it’s time to go through the previous year papers. Check here the ISC Class 12 Mathematics Previous Year Question Papers from 2017 to 2020.

ISC Maths Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts annual exams for the secondary ICSE Class 10 and the higher secondary ISC Class 12. The ICSE exams are set to commence from February 27, while the ISC Class 12 exams have already started on February 13. It’s time to go through the previous year question papers. It is a great tool to brush up on concepts and get an idea of the exam blueprint and topic-wise marks distribution. The CISCE, like most school boards, repeat questions every year, and solving previous year papers can help students understand which questions to prioritize and expect. Previous year papers can even help low scorers achieve a respectable result by studying the most important and frequently asked questions. It is a risky move but often worthwhile.

Maths (Code: 860) is an elective subject in ISC Class 12 and is opted for mainly by science and commerce stream students. Maths is one of the most important subjects in ISC Class 12 and lays the foundation for students to pursue careers in engineering, finance, statistics or other technological fields. It’s essential to learn mathematics by heart and practice ardently. And one of the best ways to do that is by solving ISC Class 12 Maths previous year question papers. Maths is not a difficult subject if you know the fundamentals and practice. The main reason why students dread mathematics is because of poor time management during exams. ISC Maths previous year papers help students reduce exam stress and enhance their writing style. Clock yourself and keep solving the ISC Maths question papers for class 12, and soon you’ll be finishing the paper even before the time limit. You can check here all the Maths previous year question papers for ISC Class 12 from 2017 to 2020 in pdf format.

ISC Class 12 Maths Previous Year Question Paper

  • The ISC Board class 12 Maths course consists of a theory paper and project work.
  • Paper 1: Theory carries 80 marks and a duration of three hours.
  • 15 minute reading time will be given before the exam and attempting answers will not be allowed during this time.
  • The questions will be of both objective and descriptive type.
  • The ISC Class 12th Maths exam will comprise three sections: A, B, and C. Section A will be compulsory for all students while either section B or C will have to be attempted.
  • All questions will be mandatory but students will be given internal choice in section A and B or C, depending on their choice.
  • Mathematical tables and graph paper will be provided to students.

Below is the topic-wise marks distribution for the ISC Class 12 mathematics exam 2023.

  S.No.

UNIT

TOTAL WEIGHTAGE

SECTION A: 65 MARKS

1.

Relations and Functions

10 Marks

2.

Algebra

10 Marks

3.

Calculus

32 Marks

4.

Probability

13 Marks

SECTION B: 15 MARKS

5.

Vectors

5 Marks

6.

Three - Dimensional Geometry

6 Marks

7.

Applications of Integrals

4 Marks

OR

SECTION C: 15 MARKS

8.

Application of Calculus

5 Marks

9.

Linear Regression

6 Marks

10.

Linear Programming

4 Marks

TOTAL

80 Marks

You can read and download the ISC Maths Question Papers for Class 12 in the following section.

ISC Class 12 Maths Language Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

ISC Class 12 Maths Previous Year Question Paper 2017 PDF
ISC Class 12 Maths Previous Year Question Paper 2018 PDF
ISC Class 12 Maths Previous Year Question Paper 2019 PDF
ISC Class 12 Maths Previous Year Question Paper 2020 PDF

FAQ

How to Download ISC Class 12 Maths Previous Year Question Papers?

The ISC Maths previous year question papers for class 12 are available for download on the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE): cisce.org. You can also view and download the ISC class 12 mathematics previous year papers pdf at Jagran Josh.

What is the benefit of the ISC Maths Question Paper for the Board Exam?

The benefits of ISC Maths question papers are that they provide much-required practice to students and gives an idea of the exam blueprint, frequently-asked topics and the expected length and difficulty level of the exam.

Is ISC Class 12 Maths tough or easy?

ISC Class 12 Maths is a tougher and bigger course than other boards. However, students who have a clear understanding of the fundamentals and practice with dedication will find the maths easy to master.

