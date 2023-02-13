ISC Class 12 Commerce Previous Year Question Papers (2017 to 2020) Download PDF

Commerce Previous Year Papers Class 12 ISC Board: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board exams for the higher secondary ISC Class 12 are here, and it’s time to take a look at the previous year papers. Check here the ISC Class 12 Commerce Previous Year Question Papers from 2017 to 2020.

ISC Commerce Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts annual exams for the secondary ICSE Class 10 and the higher secondary ISC Class 12. The ICSE exams are set to commence from February 27, while the ISC Class 12 exams began on February 13. The time has come to take a look at the previous year question papers. It is an effective way of revising topics and also gives students an idea of the exam blueprint and topic-wise marks distribution. The CISCE, like most school boards, tends to repeat questions every year, and solving previous year papers can help students understand which questions to prioritize and expect. Previous year papers can even help underachievers score better by preparing the most important and frequently asked questions. It is a risky move but worth it if successful.

Commerce (Code: 857) is an elective subject in ISC Class 12 and is opted for mainly by commerce stream students. It comprises a general study of finance and entrepreneurship and consists of topics like business environment, management and marketing. Commerce comes in handy for those students looking to explore a career in the financial or business world. And if you’ve chosen it, it’s important to ace it as well. Otherwise, your percentage could go down. There’s probably no better way to achieve good results in the exam than to solve ISC Class 12 Commerce previous year question papers. Commerce is a scoring subject, but many students falter in the final exams due to anxiety and bad time management. ISC Commerce previous year papers help students reduce exam stress and improve their answering technique. Do time yourself while solving the ISC Commerce question papers for class 12. You can check here all the Commerce previous year question papers for ISC Class 12 from 2017 to 2020 in pdf format.

ISC Class 12 Commerce Previous Year Question Paper

The ISC Board class 12 Commerce course consists of a theory paper and project work.

Paper 1: Theory carries 80 marks and a duration of three hours.

15 minute reading time will be given before the exam and writing answers will be prohibited during this time.

The questions asked will be of both objective and descriptive type.

The ISC Class 12th Commerce exam will comprise three sections: A, B, and C. Section A will be short answer based.

All questions will be compulsory, and students will be provided internal choice between questions in sections B and C.

You can read and download the ISC Commerce Question Papers for Class 12 in the following section.

ISC Class 12 Commerce Language Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

