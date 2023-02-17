ISC Class 12 Maths Exam 2023 Tomorrow: Check Important Material and Last Minute Preparation Tips

ISC Class 12 Maths Exam 2023: Class 12 ISC Board Exams 2023 commenced on February 13, 2023. After the English Language and English Literature papers, students are preparing to appear in the next major exam, ISC Class 12 Mathematics. To ensure your best performance, make sure to check the given last minute revision tips and guidelines here.

ISC Maths Exam 2023: 2023 Board examinations of 12th class students under CISCE started on February 13, 2023. Now that English I and II i.e, English Language and Literature papers are over, ISC Class 12 Maths board exam 2023 is the next major exam for the ISC candidates. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from 2 pm to 5pm on Monday, February 20, 2023. In this article, we are providing students with the important resources, tips and guidelines for the upcoming ISC Maths Board Exam 2023 in 2 days now.

Important Guidelines for ISC Class 12 Maths Exam 2023

Reach the exam centre on time and take the assigned seat in the Examination Hall / Room five minutes prior to the distribution of question papers. Late candidates must provide satisfactory explanation to the Supervising Examiner. No candidate can leave the Examination Hall / Room before the conclusion of the paper. Students should read all the questions well before they answer it to avoid wasting time or making mistakes. Focus on all the general instructions provided in the beginning of the question paper and also the instruction, if any, with each question. Answer only the required number of questions. Avoid writing or scribbling on the top-sheet of the Main Answer Booklet. Make sure to write the UID, Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the Main Answer Booklet in the space provided and on the front sheet of each continuation booklet used. Use only Black/Blue ball- point pen / Fountain Pen. (pencils for diagrams). Bring the mathematical and drawing instruments required for the exam. Ensure that you do not bring any such material that is barred from the exam centre.

ISC Maths Exam 2023 Class 12 Last Minute Tips

In the 15 minutes provided to go through the question paper, check all questions and try to prepare your strategy for attempting the paper. Use black/blue ball-point pen to write in the answer booklet. Do not scribble. Include the rough work in the predefined space for rough work. Do not write elsewhere. Write on both sides of the sheets in the answer booklet unless directed otherwise. Leave margin on the right-hand and left-hand edges of the sheets. When you start a section, finish answering all the questions from that section before you start a new section. Make sure that all the section number, question number and sub parts are labelled correctly. Write the question number very carefully in the left-hand margin before starting any new answer. Carry all required stationery with yourself, from pens, pencils, ruler, sharpener, etc, to the kind of calculator permitted for the examination. Make sure to revise and re-check your answers before the submission of your answer sheets to avoid any silly mistakes.

Important Study Material for ISC Class 12 Maths Exam

Check these study materials that we have compiled for your last minute revision. We have sourced these from the the Council itself.

ISC Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2023

ISC Class 12 Maths, subject code 860, is an 80 marks theory paper. Offered as an elective subject to students, Maths paper is usually opted by the students in Science and Commerce stream. Although, it is also a choice of many students from the Arts stream.

Check the ISC Class 12 Maths syllabus to make sure that you have prepared each topic. Also, ensure that you are well versed with the topics which carry more weightage.

ISC Class 12 Maths Specimen Paper 2023

If you are a student who does not think it is important to solve the specimen papers shared by CISCE for Maths then you must check how it can impact your performance.

Why to Solve Class 12 ISC Maths Specimen Papers 2023?

The Class 12 ISC Maths Specimen Papers 2023 showcases the structure of the actual ISC Maths Class 12 Question Paper 2023. Therefore candidates of ISC Class 12th Maths board exam 2023 must solve the specimen paper to be completely prepared for the exam tomorrow.

ISC Class 12 Maths Previous Year Question Papers

Before you go and attempt the Maths examination on Monday, it is very important that you solve the Previous Year Question Papers of Maths as provided by the board itself. Solving the previous year ISC Maths question papers will make you completely ready for the exam. Not only will it help you practise the questions but also help you feel confident about it.

