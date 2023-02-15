ISC Class 12 Chemistry Previous Year Question Papers (2018 to 2020) Download PDF

Chemistry Previous Year Papers Class 12 ISC Board: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board exams for the 2023 higher secondary ISC Class 12 session have come and it’s time start solving the previous year papers. Check here the ISC Class 12 Chemistry Previous Year Question Papers from 2018 to 2020.

ISC Chemistry Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts annual exams for the secondary ICSE Class 10 and the higher secondary ISC Class 12. The ICSE exams are set to begin on February 27, while the ISC Class 12 exams have already commenced as of February 13. This is the appropriate time to go through the previous year question papers. Doing so is a remarkable way of revising concepts, learning about the exam blueprint and topic-wise marks distribution. The CISCE, like most school boards, is also known for repeating questions from the previous year papers. Students can avail the benefits of this by going through the previous year papers. Underachievers and those lacking any preparation can also get a respectable result by studying the important and most-asked questions in the previous year papers.

Chemistry (Code: 862) is an elective subject in ISC Class 12 and is chosen mainly by science stream students. Chemistry is one of the most important subjects in ISC Class 12 science for both medical and non-medical stream students. Whether you wish to pursue doctoral, pharmaceutical or engineering careers, Chemistry is essential for all. So, it’s important to master the subject, and there’s relatively no better way to do so than by solving ISC Class 12 Chemistry previous year question papers. They give an idea of the exam pattern, question type, and difficulty level. ISC Chemistry previous year papers also enhance the time and stress management abilities of students. You can check here all the Chemistry previous year question papers for ISC Class 12 from 2018 to 2020 in pdf format.

ISC Class 12 Chemistry Previous Year Question Paper

The ISC Board class 12 Chemistry course features two papers theory and project work.

Paper 1: Theory consists of 70 marks and a duration of three hours.

15 minute reading time will be given to students before the exam and writing answers will not be allowed during this time.

The questions will be of both objective and descriptive type and no extra sheet will be given for rough work.

The ISC Class 12th Chemistry exam will comprise three sections: A, B, C, and D.

All questions will be compulsory but students will be provided internal choice in section B, C and D.

Numerical constant values will be given in the question paper.

Below is the topic wise marks distribution of ISC 12th Chemistry exam 2023.

S.No. UNIT TOTAL WEIGHTAGE 1. Solutions Physical Chemistry 25 Marks 2. Electrochemistry 3. Chemical Kinetics 4. d -and f -Block Elements Inorganic Chemistry 14 Marks 5. Coordination Compounds 6. Haloalkanes and Haloarenes Organic Chemistry 31 Marks 7. Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers 8. Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 9. Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen 10. Biomolecules TOTAL 70 Marks

You can read and download the ISC Chemistry Question Papers for Class 12 for both theory and practical exams here.

ISC Class 12 Chemistry Language Papers Download from 2018 to 2020

