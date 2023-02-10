ISC Chemistry Specimen Paper 2023 Class 12: CISCE Chemistry Sample Paper, Download PDF

Chemistry Specimen Paper Class 12 ISC: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the specimen papers for the upcoming ISC exams 2023. It is an effective way to achieve success in the exams, especially in challenging subjects like Chemistry. Read and download the ISC Chemistry Specimen Paper 2023 for class 12 here in PDF format.

ISC Chemistry Specimen Paper 2023 for Class 12: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the specimen papers for the upcoming higher secondary Indian School Certificate (ISC) exams 2023. The class 12th ISC exams are here and will start from February 13. This is the right time to begin solving the specimen papers. Chemistry (Code: 862) acts as a thorn in the shoe of many students due to its many rules and exceptions. On top, the ISC Class 12 chemistry curriculum is more advanced than others and demands consistent practice from students. However, chemistry is a crucial subject for science stream students, so it becomes essential to learn the concepts well and exhibit them in the exams. And the best way to ace the exams is by solving ISC Class 12 Chemistry specimen paper 2023. It helps students learn time management skills and gives an idea of the exam blueprint, marks distribution and the expected difficulty level of questions. Check here the ISC Chemistry Specimen Paper Class 12 and download the pdf.

ISC Class 12 Chemistry Specimen Paper 2023

The ISC Board class 12 Chemistry paper carries 70 marks and a duration of three hours. The questions will be of both objective and descriptive type.

15 minutes of reading time will be provided before the exam and writing answers will not be allowed during the period.

The ISC Class 12th Chemistry exam will consist of four sections: A, B, C and D.

Section A will be objective and short answer based with 1 mark for each question.

All questions from Section A will be compulsory, while students will be given internal choice between questions in sections B, C and D.

No extra sheet will be provided for rough work.

Numerical constant values will be provided.

Check the 2023 ISC Chemistry Specimen Paper for class 12 in pdf format here. The download link is provided at the end of the article.

SECTION A – 14 MARKS

Question 1

(A) Fill in the blanks by choosing the appropriate word(s) from those given in the brackets:

[two, Williamson’s synthesis, three, anisole, toluene, Friedel-Crafts alkylation,

iodoform, sec-1, mol-1L sec-1, Lewis base, acetone, Lewis acid, chloroform,

formaldehyde] [4×1]

(i) Sodium phenoxide reacts with methyl chloride to give _______. The reaction is known as ________.

(ii) When the concentration of a reactant of first order reaction is tripled, the rate of reaction becomes ________ times. The unit of rate constant (k) for the first order reaction is ________.

(iii) In coordination complexes, the central metal atom or ion behaves as ________ and the ligands behave as ________.

(iv) Calcium acetate on dry distillation gives ________ which gives _______ on heating with iodine and alkali.

(B) Select and write the correct alternative from the choices given below: [4×1]

(i) An alkyl isocyanide on complete reduction gives :

(a) Primary amine.

(b) Secondary amine.

(c) Tertiary amine.

(d) Carboxylic acid.

(ii) For a spontaneous reaction Eocell and ΔGo will be respectively:

(a) -ve and -ve

(b) -ve and +ve

(c) +ve and -ve

(d) +ve and +ve .

(iii) Which of the following pairs of transition elements have exceptional electronic configuration?

(a) Sc and Cu

(b) Fe and Ni

(c) Cr and Cu

(d) Mn and Zn

(iv) For a first order reaction, when 100g of the reactant is taken, 75g of the reactant reacts in 8 minutes. If 200g of the same reactant is taken, in how much time 150g of the reactant will react?

(a) 8 minutes

(b) 16 minutes

(c) 20 minutes

(d) 24 minutes.

(C) Match the following: [4×1]

(i) Phenol

(a) Osmotic pressure

(ii) Ethylenediamine (b) Zwitter ion

(iii) Colligative property (c) Neutral FeCl3 solution

(iv) Amino acid (d) Bidentate ligand.

(D) [2×1]

(i) Assertion: Specific conductance of all electrolytes decreases on dilution.

Reason: On dilution, number of ions per unit volume decreases.

(a) Both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

(b) Both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation for assertion.

(c) Assertion is true but reason is false.

(d) Assertion is false but reason is true.

(ii) Assertion: Nitration of chlorobenzene leads to the formation of m-nitro chlorobenzene.

Reason: Nitro (-NO2) group is a m-directing group.

(a) Both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

(b) Both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation for assertion.

(c) Assertion is true but reason is false.

(d) Assertion is false but reason is true.\

You can view and download the full ISC Class 12 Chemistry Specimen Paper 2023 below.

