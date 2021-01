ISC 12th Date Sheet 2021: ISC Class 12 Exam Time Table 2021

ISC 12th Date Sheet 2021, ISC Exam Time Table 2021 will be released shortly online at cisce.org by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Jagran Josh is providing all the updates about ISC 2021 Board Exam time Table. Besides updates, here, we have provided links with which you can easily access important articles useful for the preparation of ISC 12th Board Exam 2021.

ISC Time Table 2021 or ISC 12th Date Sheet 2021:

ISC 12th Date Sheet 2021 or ISC Class 12 Exam Time Table 2021 will be available here shortly.

⇒ ISC 12th Board Exams 2021 might start from April 2021 (expectations based on CBSE 2021 exam schedule).

ISC Time Table 2020 released by the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE):

Day & Date Time Subject/Papers Duration Monday, 3 February 9:00 A.M. Home Science (Paper 2) – Planning Session 1 hr. Tuesday, 4 February 9:00 A.M. Home Science (Paper 2) – Examination Session 3 hrs. Wednesday, 5 February 9:00 A.M. Chemistry (Paper 2) 3 hrs. Thursday, 6 February 9:00 A.M. Physics (Paper 2) 3 hrs. Friday, 7 February 9:00 A.M. Computer Science (Paper 2) 3 hrs. Saturday, 8 February 9:00 A.M. Art 1 - Drawing or Painting from still life 3 hrs. Monday, 10 February 9:00 A.M. Biology (Paper 2) 3 hrs. Tuesday, 11 February 2:00 P.M. Accounts 3 hrs. Wednesday, 12 February 9:00 A.M. Biotechnology (Paper 2) 3 hrs. Thursday, 13 February 9:00 A.M. Indian Music - Hindustani (Paper 2) Indian Music - Carnatic (Paper 2) Western Music (Paper 2) Fashion Designing (Paper 2) 20 minutes for each candidate 20 minutes for each candidate 28 minutes for each candidate 3 hrs. Friday, 14 February 2:00 P.M. English - Paper 1 (English Language) 3 hrs. Monday, 17 February 2:00 P.M. Economics 3 hrs. Tuesday, 18 February 9:00 A.M. Art 3 - Drawing or painting from a living person 3 hrs. Thursday, 20 February 2:00 P.M. English - Paper 2 (Literature in English) 3 hrs. Monday, 24 February 2:00 P.M. Physics (Paper 1) Theory 3 hrs. Tuesday, 25 February 2:00 P.M. Political Science 3 hrs. Wednesday, 26 February 2:00 P.M. Indian Music - Hindustani (Paper 1) Theory Indian Music - Carnatic (Paper 1) Theory Western Music (Paper 1) Theory 3 hrs. 3 hrs. 3 hrs. Thursday, 27 February 2:00 P.M. Environmental Science 3 hrs. Friday, 28 February 2:00 P.M. Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages / Classical Languages 3 hrs. Monday, 2 March 2:00 P.M. Chemistry (Paper 1) Theory 3 hrs. Tuesday, 3 March 2:00 P.M. Fashion Designing (Paper 1) Theory 3 hrs. Wednesday, 4 March 2:00 P.M. History 3 hrs. Thursday, 5 March 2:00 P.M. Biotechnology (Paper 1) Theory 3 hrs. Friday, 6 March 2:00 P.M. Commerce 3 hrs. Saturday, 7 March 9:00 A.M. Art 2 - Drawing or Painting from Nature 3 hrs. Wednesday, 11 March 2:00 P.M. Mathematics 3 hrs. Thursday, 12 March 2:00 P.M. Mass Media & Communication 3 hrs. Friday, 13 March 2:00 P.M. Physical Education (Paper 1) Theory 3 hrs. Monday, 16 March 2:00 P.M. Computer Science (Paper 1) Theory 3 hrs. Tuesday, 17 March 2:00 P.M. Electricity & Electronics Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing Geometrical and Building Drawing 3 hrs. 3 hrs. 3 hrs. Wednesday, 18 March 9:00 A.M. Art 4 - Original Imaginative Composition in Colour 3 hrs. Thursday, 19 March 2:00 P.M. Sociology 3 hrs. Friday, 20 March 2:00 P.M. Biology (Paper 1) Theory 3 hrs. Monday, 23 March 2:00 P.M. Geography 3 hrs. Tuesday, 24 March 2:00 P.M. Business Studies 3 hrs. Thursday, 26 March 2:00 P.M. Home Science (Paper 1) Theory 3 hrs. Friday, 27 March 2:00 P.M. Elective English 3 hrs. Monday, 30 March 2:00 P.M. Psychology 3 hrs. Tuesday, 31 March 9:00 A.M. Art – 5 Craft 3 hrs.

