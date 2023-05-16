ISRO Recruitment 2023 For Graduate/Technician Apprentice Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

ISRO has invited online applications for the 70 Graduate/Technician Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check ISRO Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: National Remote Sensing Centre, Hyderabad has released notification for the 70 Graduate/Technician Apprentice posts on its official website. Candidates having requisite educational qualification including First Class Degree in Library Science/Library & Information Science /Diploma in

Commercial Practice with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. Last date to apply online for these posts in online mode is 02 June, 2023.

Notification Details ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2023:

Advertisement No. NRSC/RMT/02/2023

Important Date ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2023:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: May 13, 2023.

Last Date for Submission of Application: June 02, 2023.

Vacancy Details ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2023:

Graduate Apprentice

Electronics & Communication Engineering-05

Computer Science Engineering-05

Electrical and Electronics Engineering-03

Civil Engineering-01

Mechanical Engineering-01

Library Science-02

Technician Apprentice

Electronics & Communication Engineering-10

Computer Science Engineering-10

Electrical and Electronics Engineering-06

Civil Engineering-02

Mechanical Engineering-02

Diploma in Commercial and Computer Practice

Diploma In Commercial And Computer Practice-23

ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization National Remote Sensing Centre, Hyderabad(ISRO) Post Name Graduate/Technician Apprentice Vacancies 70 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Opening Date for Online Application May 13, 2023. Last Date for Online Application June 02, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Official Website www.mhrdnats.gov.in

Eligibility Criteria ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentice: Pass in first Class B.E/B.Tech in the respective field with not

less than 60% marks/ 6.32 CGPA.

Library Science: First Class Degree in Library Science/Library & Information

Science with not less than 60% marks/ 6.32 CGPA.

Technician Apprentice: Pass in first Class B.E/B.Tech in the

respective field with not less than 60% marks/ 6.32 CGPA.

Diploma in Commercial and Computer Practice: Pass in Diploma in

Commercial Practice from a recognized Board

ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2023 PDF





How To Apply ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: You can apply for these posts after following the steps given below.