ISRO Recruitment 2023 For Graduate/Technician Apprentice Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: National Remote Sensing Centre, Hyderabad has released notification for the 70 Graduate/Technician Apprentice posts on its official website. Candidates having requisite educational qualification including First Class Degree in Library Science/Library & Information Science /Diploma in
Commercial Practice with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. Last date to apply online for these posts in online mode is 02 June, 2023.
Notification Details ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2023:
Advertisement No. NRSC/RMT/02/2023
Important Date ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2023:
Opening Date for Submission of Application: May 13, 2023.
Last Date for Submission of Application: June 02, 2023.
Vacancy Details ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2023:
Graduate Apprentice
Electronics & Communication Engineering-05
Computer Science Engineering-05
Electrical and Electronics Engineering-03
Civil Engineering-01
Mechanical Engineering-01
Library Science-02
Technician Apprentice
Electronics & Communication Engineering-10
Computer Science Engineering-10
Electrical and Electronics Engineering-06
Civil Engineering-02
Mechanical Engineering-02
Diploma in Commercial and Computer Practice
Diploma In Commercial And Computer Practice-23
Eligibility Criteria ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2023:
Educational Qualification
Graduate Apprentice: Pass in first Class B.E/B.Tech in the respective field with not
less than 60% marks/ 6.32 CGPA.
Library Science: First Class Degree in Library Science/Library & Information
Science with not less than 60% marks/ 6.32 CGPA.
Technician Apprentice: Pass in first Class B.E/B.Tech in the
respective field with not less than 60% marks/ 6.32 CGPA.
Diploma in Commercial and Computer Practice: Pass in Diploma in
Commercial Practice from a recognized Board
ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2023 PDF
How To Apply ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: You can apply for these posts after following the steps given below.
- Candidates are required to enroll themselves in NATS Portal @ www.mhrdnats.gov.in subject to the eligibility prescribed by Board of Apprenticeship Training.
- While enrolling one’s candidature, you are required to upload a Degree/Diploma Certificate (as applicable) and valid IDs issued by the government.
- After the successful registration of application over the portal, an enrolment number will be generated and allotted to the applicant.
- Check the notification link for details in this regard.