ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out for 55 Research Scientist, JRF & Others @nrsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

ISRO NRSC has invited online application for the 55 Research Scientist & Others on its official website. Check ISRO NRSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: National Remote Sensing Centre (ISRO-NRSC), one of the constituent Centres of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Department of Space (DOS) has invited applications for 55 post of Scientist/Engineer-SC/SD/JRF. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post on or before 08 May 2022.

Notification Details for ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2022 Job :

ADVERTISEMENT NO. NRSC-RMT-1-2022

Important Dates ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 08 May 2022

Vacancy Details ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

JRF1-12

Research Scientist (RS)

RS01-05

RS02-07

RS03-03

RS04-12

RS05-03

RS06-01

RS07-08

RS08-02

Research Associate (RA)

RA01-02

Eligibility Criteria ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

JRF1-ME / M.Tech in Remote Sensing / GIS / Remote Sensing & GIS / Geoinformatics / Geomatics / Geospatial Technology / Spatial Information Technology with B.E / B.Tech in Civil Engineering (or) MSc in Agriculture.

Research Scientist (RS)

RS01-ME / M.Tech in Remote Sensing / GIS / Remote Sensing & GIS /Geoinformatics / Geomatics / Geospatial Technology / SpatialInformation Technology With

B.E / B.Tech in Computer Science / Computer Science Engineering / Information Technology/Geoinformatics

RS02-ME / M.Tech in Remote Sensing / GIS / Remote Sensing & GIS / Geoinformatics / Geomatics / Geospatial Technology / Spatial Information Technology With

B.E /B.Tech in Civil Engineering/Agricultural Engineering (or) M.Sc in Agriculture/ Environmental Science

RS03-M.E / M.Tech in Remote Sensing & GIS / GIS/ Geoinformatics /Geomatics / Spatial Information Technology With B.Sc in Agriculture (4 years degree) (or) MSc in

Agriculture/Environmental Science

RS04-M.E/ M.Tech in Computer Science Engineering/Computer Science/Information Technology

With B.E / B.Tech in Computer Science / Information Technology/ Computer Science Engineering

RS05-ME / M. Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering with E/ B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering

RS06-MSc/ MSc Tech/ M Tech in Geology / Applied Geology With BSc. in Geology

RS07-M.E / M.Tech degree in Civil Engineering with specialization in Water Resources/ Hydrology / Hydraulics / Irrigation Water Management with B.E / B.Tech in Civil Engineering (OR)

Integrated M.E / M.Tech degree in Civil Engineering with specialization in Water Resources/ Hydrology/ Hydraulics/ Irrigation Water Management

RS08-M.E / M.Tech / MSc in Agricultural Engineering with specialization in Soil and Water Conservation/ Irrigation Water Management With B.E / B.Tech in Agriculture Engineering (OR) Integrated M.E. /M.Tech in Agricultural Engineering with specialization in Soil and Water Conservation/ Irrigation Water Management

Research Associate (RA)

RA01-PhD in Botany/ Ecology/Forestry/ Environmental Sciences / Wild life biology With MSc & BSc in related subjects

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Apply ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested & eligible candidates can apply online with the official website

https://www.nrsc.gov.in/Career_Apply on or before 08 May 2022 (2359 hrs).