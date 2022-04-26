ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out for 55 Research Scientist, JRF & Others @nrsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: National Remote Sensing Centre (ISRO-NRSC), one of the constituent Centres of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Department of Space (DOS) has invited applications for 55 post of Scientist/Engineer-SC/SD/JRF. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post on or before 08 May 2022.
Notification Details for ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2022 Job :
ADVERTISEMENT NO. NRSC-RMT-1-2022
Important Dates ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 08 May 2022
Vacancy Details ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Junior Research Fellow (JRF)
JRF1-12
Research Scientist (RS)
RS01-05
RS02-07
RS03-03
RS04-12
RS05-03
RS06-01
RS07-08
RS08-02
Research Associate (RA)
RA01-02
Eligibility Criteria ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Junior Research Fellow (JRF)
JRF1-ME / M.Tech in Remote Sensing / GIS / Remote Sensing & GIS / Geoinformatics / Geomatics / Geospatial Technology / Spatial Information Technology with B.E / B.Tech in Civil Engineering (or) MSc in Agriculture.
Research Scientist (RS)
RS01-ME / M.Tech in Remote Sensing / GIS / Remote Sensing & GIS /Geoinformatics / Geomatics / Geospatial Technology / SpatialInformation Technology With
B.E / B.Tech in Computer Science / Computer Science Engineering / Information Technology/Geoinformatics
RS02-ME / M.Tech in Remote Sensing / GIS / Remote Sensing & GIS / Geoinformatics / Geomatics / Geospatial Technology / Spatial Information Technology With
B.E /B.Tech in Civil Engineering/Agricultural Engineering (or) M.Sc in Agriculture/ Environmental Science
RS03-M.E / M.Tech in Remote Sensing & GIS / GIS/ Geoinformatics /Geomatics / Spatial Information Technology With B.Sc in Agriculture (4 years degree) (or) MSc in
Agriculture/Environmental Science
RS04-M.E/ M.Tech in Computer Science Engineering/Computer Science/Information Technology
With B.E / B.Tech in Computer Science / Information Technology/ Computer Science Engineering
RS05-ME / M. Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering with E/ B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering
RS06-MSc/ MSc Tech/ M Tech in Geology / Applied Geology With BSc. in Geology
RS07-M.E / M.Tech degree in Civil Engineering with specialization in Water Resources/ Hydrology / Hydraulics / Irrigation Water Management with B.E / B.Tech in Civil Engineering (OR)
Integrated M.E / M.Tech degree in Civil Engineering with specialization in Water Resources/ Hydrology/ Hydraulics/ Irrigation Water Management
RS08-M.E / M.Tech / MSc in Agricultural Engineering with specialization in Soil and Water Conservation/ Irrigation Water Management With B.E / B.Tech in Agriculture Engineering (OR) Integrated M.E. /M.Tech in Agricultural Engineering with specialization in Soil and Water Conservation/ Irrigation Water Management
Research Associate (RA)
RA01-PhD in Botany/ Ecology/Forestry/ Environmental Sciences / Wild life biology With MSc & BSc in related subjects
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
How to Apply ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Interested & eligible candidates can apply online with the official website
https://www.nrsc.gov.in/Career_Apply on or before 08 May 2022 (2359 hrs).