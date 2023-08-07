ISRO Recruitment 2023: Chance To Apply for Nurse, Pharmacist And Others Posts, Check Eligibility

ISRO Recruitment 2023 Out: Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (SDSC SHAR) has invited online applications for various positions including Catering Supervisor, Nurse-B,Pharmacist-A, Radiographer and others. The application process is currently underway and you can apply online for these posts on or before August 24, 2023. The closing date for fee payment for the recruitment drive is August 25, 2023.

You can apply online for these posts through online mode with the official website- isro.gov.in.

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Important Date

Opening Date for On-line Registration: August 4, 2023

Closing Date for On-line Registration: August 24, 2023

Closing Date for Fee payment: August 25, 2023

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy

Catering Supervisor-1

Nurse-7

Pharmacist-2

Radiographer-4

Lab Technician-1

Technician (Dental Hygienist)-1

Assistant (Rajbasha)-1

Cook-4

Light Vehicle Driver-13

Heavy Vehicle Driver-14

Fireman-8

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Catering Supervisor-Degree in Hotel Management; or Hotel Management & Catering Technology; or Hospitality & Hotel Administration; or Catering Science & Hotel Management; with One-year experience. OR

Diploma in Catering+3 years experience. OR

Post Graduate Diploma in Hotel Management + 2 years experience.

Nurse-Class Diploma in Nursing course of not less than three years duration recognised by

State/Central Government (Nursing qualification should be registered with respective State Nursing Council)

Pharmacist-Diploma in Pharmacy course of not less than two years duration from a College/Institution recognised by State/Central Government and approved by Pharmacy Council of India.

Radiographer-First class Diploma in Radiography course of not less than two years duration from a College/Institution recognised by State/Central Government .

Lab Technician-First class Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology course of not

less than two years duration from a College/Institution recognised by

State/Central Government

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Pay Level

Catering Supervisor-Level- 6 (Rs.35400-112400)

Nurse-Level- 7 (Rs.44900-142400)

Pharmacist-, Level- 5 (Rs.29,200-92,300)

Radiographer-Level - 4 (Rs.25,500-81,100)

Lab Technician-Level - 4 (Rs.25,500-81,100)

Technician (Dental Hygienist)-)Level - 4 (Rs.25,500-81,100)

Assistant (Rajbasha)- Level- 4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100)

Cook-Level - 2 (Rs. 19,900 – Rs.63,200/-)

Light Vehicle Driver-Level - 2 (Rs. 19,900 – Rs.63,200/-)

Heavy Vehicle Driver- Level 2 (Rs. 19,900 – Rs.63,200/-)

Fireman-Level 2 (Rs. 19,900 – Rs. 63,200/-)

ISRO Recruitment 2023: How To Apply