ISRO Recruitment 2023: Chance To Apply for Nurse, Pharmacist And Others Posts, Check Eligibility

ISRO Recruitment 2023 Out: Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (SDSC SHAR) has invited online applications for various positions including Catering Supervisor, Nurse-B,Pharmacist-A, Radiographer and others. The application process is currently underway and you can apply online for these posts on or before August 24, 2023. The closing date for fee payment for the recruitment drive is August 25, 2023.
You can apply online for these posts through online mode with the official website- isro.gov.in.
ISRO Recruitment 2023: Important Date
- Opening Date for On-line Registration: August 4, 2023
- Closing Date for On-line Registration: August 24, 2023
- Closing Date for Fee payment: August 25, 2023
ISRO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy
- Catering Supervisor-1
- Nurse-7
- Pharmacist-2
- Radiographer-4
- Lab Technician-1
- Technician (Dental Hygienist)-1
- Assistant (Rajbasha)-1
- Cook-4
- Light Vehicle Driver-13
- Heavy Vehicle Driver-14
- Fireman-8
ISRO Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Catering Supervisor-Degree in Hotel Management; or Hotel Management & Catering Technology; or Hospitality & Hotel Administration; or Catering Science & Hotel Management; with One-year experience. OR
Diploma in Catering+3 years experience. OR
Post Graduate Diploma in Hotel Management + 2 years experience.
Nurse-Class Diploma in Nursing course of not less than three years duration recognised by
State/Central Government (Nursing qualification should be registered with respective State Nursing Council)
Pharmacist-Diploma in Pharmacy course of not less than two years duration from a College/Institution recognised by State/Central Government and approved by Pharmacy Council of India.
Radiographer-First class Diploma in Radiography course of not less than two years duration from a College/Institution recognised by State/Central Government .
Lab Technician-First class Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology course of not
less than two years duration from a College/Institution recognised by
State/Central Government
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
ISRO Recruitment 2023: Pay Level
- Catering Supervisor-Level- 6 (Rs.35400-112400)
- Nurse-Level- 7 (Rs.44900-142400)
- Pharmacist-, Level- 5 (Rs.29,200-92,300)
- Radiographer-Level - 4 (Rs.25,500-81,100)
- Lab Technician-Level - 4 (Rs.25,500-81,100)
- Technician (Dental Hygienist)-)Level - 4 (Rs.25,500-81,100)
- Assistant (Rajbasha)- Level- 4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100)
- Cook-Level - 2 (Rs. 19,900 – Rs.63,200/-)
- Light Vehicle Driver-Level - 2 (Rs. 19,900 – Rs.63,200/-)
- Heavy Vehicle Driver- Level 2 (Rs. 19,900 – Rs.63,200/-)
- Fireman-Level 2 (Rs. 19,900 – Rs. 63,200/-)
ISRO Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.shar.gov.in/https://www.apps.shar.gov.in/
- Step 2: Click on the online apply link available on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now candidates are required to upload clear images/ scanned copies of the
following documents in the Online portal.
- Step 4: Upon registration, applicants will be provided with an on-line Registration Number, which should be carefully preserved for future reference.
- Step 5: E-mail ID and Mobile Number of the applicant are to be furnished in the application correctly and compulsorily..
- Step 6: All further communications to the candidate shall be through their registered e-mail ID / SDSC SHAR website only