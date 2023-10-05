ITBP Recruitment 2023 For 250 Constable (General Duty) Posts: 10th Passed Can Apply, Check Selection Process

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023: ITBP has released the notification for the 250 Constable (General Duty) posts for Arunachal Pradesh region. Check notification pdf, eligibility and others.

ITBP Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) under the Ministry of Home Affairs is conducting the recruitment rally for the 250 Constable (General Duty) posts for the Arunachal Pradesh region. Candidates having requisite educational qualification including 10th pass with age limit from 18 to 23 years can appear for the recruitment rally to be conducted from October 5 to 8, 2023 at various districts of the state.

Applying candidates should note that selection for these posts will be done on the basis of PET/PST, document verification, Biometric Identification followed by Written test. Candidates qualified in the PET/PST will have to appear for the next round for the selection process.



ITBP Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the recruitment rally to be conducted in the various districts of the Arunachal Pradesh from October 5 to 8, 2023.

ITBP Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Constable (General Duty) 250

ITBP Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

To apply for the major recruitment rally under ITBP Constable, candidates should have Matriculation or 10th pass from a recognised Board. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ITBP Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) Post Name Constable (General Duty) Vacancies 250 Category Govt Jobs Recruitment Rally Schedule October 5 to 8, 2023 Mode of Apply Registration Process Age Limit 18 to 23Yrs Official Website https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/

ITBP Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-08-2023)

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 23 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

ITBP Recruitment 2023 Notification: Pay Level

Pay Level-3(Rs. 21, 700-69,100)

How to Apply for ITBP Recruitment 2023?

All those candidates willing to apply for this major recruitment drive launched by ITBP, will have to appear in their district for registration any day between October 5 and October 8, 2023 as per schedule. You will have to bring the details application form with the other details for the registration process as mentioned in the notification.