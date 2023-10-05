ITBP Constable Jobs 2023 Apply For 250 Vacancies

ITBP Recruitment 2023 For 250 Constable (General Duty) Posts: 10th Passed Can Apply, Check Selection Process

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023: ITBP has released the notification for the 250  Constable (General Duty) posts for Arunachal Pradesh region. Check notification pdf, eligibility and others. 

Get all the details of ITBP Recruitment here, apply online link
ITBP Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) under the Ministry of Home Affairs is conducting the recruitment rally for the 250 Constable (General Duty) posts for the Arunachal Pradesh region. Candidates having requisite educational qualification including 10th pass with age limit from 18 to 23 years can appear for the recruitment rally to be conducted from October 5 to 8, 2023 at various districts of the state. 

Applying candidates should note that selection for these posts will be done on the basis of PET/PST, document verification, Biometric Identification followed by Written test. Candidates qualified in the PET/PST will have to appear for the next round for the selection process. 

 
ITBP Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the recruitment rally to be conducted in the various districts of the Arunachal Pradesh from October 5 to 8, 2023. 

Career Counseling

ITBP Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Constable (General Duty) 250

ITBP Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

To  apply for the major recruitment rally under ITBP Constable, candidates should have Matriculation or 10th pass from a recognised Board. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ITBP Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization     Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) 
Post Name     Constable (General Duty)
Vacancies     250
Category     Govt Jobs
Recruitment Rally Schedule   October 5 to 8, 2023
Mode of Apply     Registration Process 
Age Limit  18 to 23Yrs
Official Website    https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/

ITBP Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-08-2023)

  • Minimum 18 Years
  • Maximum 23 Years
  • Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

ITBP Recruitment 2023 Notification: Pay Level

Pay Level-3(Rs. 21, 700-69,100)

 

ITBP Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How to Apply for ITBP Recruitment 2023?

All those candidates willing to apply for this major recruitment drive launched by ITBP, will have to appear in their district for registration any day between October 5 and October 8, 2023 as per schedule. You will have to bring the details application form with the other details for the registration process as mentioned in the notification. 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for ITBP Recruitment 2023?

Candidates can appear from October 5 to 8, 2023 at the venue mentioned in the notification.

What are the Jobs in ITBP Recruitment 2023?

ITBP has released the notification for the 250 Constable (General Duty) posts for Arunachal Pradesh region.
