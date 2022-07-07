ITBP SI Recruitment 2022: Apply Online From 14 July, Check Eligibility Here

ITBP SI Recruitment 2022 Notification: Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is looking to recruit Sub Inspector (SI) Overseer Group B Non-Gazetted (Non Ministrial). Both male and female are eligible to applu from 16 July 2022. The last date for submitting the application will be 14 August 2022. ITBP SI Application Link will be available on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.
Applicants will be called for a PET and PST followed by a written exam.
Candidates can check the details regarding ITBP Recruitment 2022 such as important dates, vacancy details, salary, educational qualifications and other details below:
ITBP SI Recruitment Notification Download 2022
ITBP SI Recruitment 2022 Important Details
- Starting Date of Online Application - 16 July 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 14 August 2022
ITBP SI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Sub Inspector (Overseer) - 37
Male - 32
- UR - 7
- SC - 2
- ST - 2
- OBC - 15
- EWS - 3
Female - 5
- UR - 1
- SC - 1
- OBC - 3
ITBP SI Recruitment 2022 Salary
Rs. 35400- 112400
Eligibility Criteria for ITBP SI Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
10th passed and Diploma in Civil Engineering
Age Limit:
20 to 25 years
Selection Process for ITBP SI Recruitment 2022
The selection process will consist of:
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
- Physical Standard Test (PST)
- Written Test
- Documentation
- Detailed Medical Exam (DME)
- Review Medical Exam (RME)
How to Apply ITBP SI Recruitment 2022 ?
Candidates eligible for the posts can apply online from 16 July to 14 August 2022.