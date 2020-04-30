ITI Recruitment 2020: Apply for HR Executive Trainee and Other Posts @itiltd.in

ITI Recruitment 2020: ITI Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Finance Executive, Finance Executive Trainee, HR Executive Trainee and Middle/Senior Level Management Officers. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on or before 05 May 2020. Earlier, the last date of application was 20 March 2020

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 05 May 2020

ITI Vacancy Details:

Finance Executive - 9 Posts

Finance Executive Trainee - 8 Posts

HR Executive Trainee - 16 Posts

Chief Manager/Dy.General Manager/Addl General Manager (R&D) (Grade - VI/VII/VIII) - 1 Post

CMR/Dy.General Manager/Addl General Manager (Legal) (Grade - VI/VII/VIII) - 1 Post

Manager/Chief Manager/Dy.General Manager (HR) (Grade - V/VI/VII) - 8 Posts

Manager/Chief Manager/Dy.General Manager (Finance) (Grade - V/VI/VII) - 8 Posts

Manager/Chief Manager/Dy.General Manager (Technical) (Grade - V/VI/VII) - 8 Posts

Dy.Manager/Manager (Technical Assistant to CMD) (Grade - IV/V) - 1 Post

Manager/Chief Manager/Dy.General Manager (R&D) (Grade - V/VI/VII) - 4 Posts

Dy.General Manager/Addl General Manager (PR) (Grade - VII/VIII) - 1 Post

General Manager-Finance (Grade 9) - 1 Post

General Manager-HR (Grade –9) - 1 Post

Chief Operating Officer – Start up Hub (General Manager – (Grade- 9) - 1 Post

Project Head – Cell Technology (Addl General Manager – (Grade-8)) - 1 Post

Project Head – Data Centre (Addl General Manager –Grade-8) - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for ITI Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification and Experience

Finance Executive - Final Pass in CA/ICWA

Finance Executive Trainee - Two years MBA with Finance specialization or equivalent course from institute/universities recognized by appropriate statutory authorities

HR Executive Trainee - Two years Post Graduate Degree in HR/Social work with specialization in Personnel Management & Industrial relations/HR, MBA with specialization in HR or its equivalent course from institute/universities recognized by appropriate statutory authorities.

Chief Manager/Dy.General Manager/Addl General Manager (R&D) - Ph.D in relevant area.Post Qualification executive experience of minimum of 12 years for CM, 15 years for DGM and 18 years for AGM

Manager/Chief Manager/Dy. General Manager (R&D) - B.E / B.Tech (E&C / Telecom / Computer Science )Post Qualification executive experience of minimum of 9 years in R&D and other related Organizations for MR, 12 years for CMR, 15 years for DGM

Project Head - Graduate in Engineering from a recognized University/Institute/BE / B Tech in E&C, Electronics, CS, IT from a recognized University and Post Qualification executive experience of 18 years

For more details on eligibility criteria, check detailed notification below

How to Apply for ITI HR Executive Trainee and Other Posts

Candidates can apply for the posts on official website of ITI Limited itiltd.in on or before 05 May 2020.

ITI Recruitment Notification for HR and Finance Departments of Units/Offices across India

ITI Recruitment Notification for Officer Posts

ITI Recruitment Notification for Senior Level Management Officers