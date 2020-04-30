ITI Recruitment 2020: Apply for HR Executive Trainee and Other Posts @itiltd.in

ITI Recruitment 2020: ITI Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Finance Executive, Finance Executive Trainee, HR Executive Trainee and Middle/Senior Level Management Officers. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on or before 05 May 2020. Earlier, the last date of application was 20 March 2020
Important Dates
Last Date of Online Application - 05 May 2020
ITI Vacancy Details:
- Finance Executive - 9 Posts
- Finance Executive Trainee - 8 Posts
- HR Executive Trainee - 16 Posts
- Chief Manager/Dy.General Manager/Addl General Manager (R&D) (Grade - VI/VII/VIII) - 1 Post
- CMR/Dy.General Manager/Addl General Manager (Legal) (Grade - VI/VII/VIII) - 1 Post
- Manager/Chief Manager/Dy.General Manager (HR) (Grade - V/VI/VII) - 8 Posts
- Manager/Chief Manager/Dy.General Manager (Finance) (Grade - V/VI/VII) - 8 Posts
- Manager/Chief Manager/Dy.General Manager (Technical) (Grade - V/VI/VII) - 8 Posts
- Dy.Manager/Manager (Technical Assistant to CMD) (Grade - IV/V) - 1 Post
- Manager/Chief Manager/Dy.General Manager (R&D) (Grade - V/VI/VII) - 4 Posts
- Dy.General Manager/Addl General Manager (PR) (Grade - VII/VIII) - 1 Post
- General Manager-Finance (Grade 9) - 1 Post
- General Manager-HR (Grade –9) - 1 Post
- Chief Operating Officer – Start up Hub (General Manager – (Grade- 9) - 1 Post
- Project Head – Cell Technology (Addl General Manager – (Grade-8)) - 1 Post
- Project Head – Data Centre (Addl General Manager –Grade-8) - 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria for ITI Recruitment 2020
Educational Qualification and Experience
- Finance Executive - Final Pass in CA/ICWA
- Finance Executive Trainee - Two years MBA with Finance specialization or equivalent course from institute/universities recognized by appropriate statutory authorities
- HR Executive Trainee - Two years Post Graduate Degree in HR/Social work with specialization in Personnel Management & Industrial relations/HR, MBA with specialization in HR or its equivalent course from institute/universities recognized by appropriate statutory authorities.
- Chief Manager/Dy.General Manager/Addl General Manager (R&D) - Ph.D in relevant area.Post Qualification executive experience of minimum of 12 years for CM, 15 years for DGM and 18 years for AGM
- Manager/Chief Manager/Dy. General Manager (R&D) - B.E / B.Tech (E&C / Telecom / Computer Science )Post Qualification executive experience of minimum of 9 years in R&D and other related Organizations for MR, 12 years for CMR, 15 years for DGM
- Project Head - Graduate in Engineering from a recognized University/Institute/BE / B Tech in E&C, Electronics, CS, IT from a recognized University and Post Qualification executive experience of 18 years
For more details on eligibility criteria, check detailed notification below
How to Apply for ITI HR Executive Trainee and Other Posts
Candidates can apply for the posts on official website of ITI Limited itiltd.in on or before 05 May 2020.
ITI Recruitment Notification for HR and Finance Departments of Units/Offices across India
ITI Recruitment Notification for Officer Posts
ITI Recruitment Notification for Senior Level Management Officers