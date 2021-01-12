IWAI Recruitment 2021 for Account Assistant Posts, Apply Online @iwai.nic.in from 15 Jan

IWAI Recruitment 2021: Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), NOIDA has published a short recruitment notification for the post of Accounts Assistant in Level 6 in Pay Matrix (Rs. 35400 to 112400) of 7th CPC on direct recruitment basis. Interested candidates possessing requisite qualifications and experience may submit applications online using link, which shall be available in the IWAI website i.e. iwai.nic.in from 15 January 2021. The last date for submitting IWAI Online Application and Application Fee is 14 February 2021.

IWAI Accounts Assistant Detailed Notification shall also be available on IWAI website on 15 January 2021. Candidates would be able to check educational qualification, experience, age limit, selection process, application procedure through the detailed notification, once released.

IWAI Account Assistant Notification details

Notification No. :IWAI-11014/11/2020-Admn

IWAI Account Assistant Important Dates

Starting Date of Submitting Online Application - 15 January 2021

Last Date of Submitting Online Application - 14 February 2021

Last Date of Submitting Application Fee - 14 February 2021

Inland Waterways Authority of India Vacancy Details

Accounts Assistant - 8 Posts (UR-03, OBC(NCL)-02, EWS-01, ST-01, SC-01)

IWAI Account Assistant Salary:

Level 6 in Pay Matrix (Rs. 35400 to 112400) of 7th CPC

How to Apply for the IWAI Account Assistant Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on official website of IWAI from 15 January to 14 February 2021.

IWAI Account Assistant Short Notification Download PDF

Online Application - 14Jan

Official Website