JAC 12th Date Sheet 2020-  Jharkhand Board Intermediate Routine 2020

The Jharkhand Academic Council, also known as JAC, has published the JAC 12th Date Sheet 2020 on its official website. The students can note down or save the JAC 12th Time Table 2020/ Jharkhand Board Intermediate Routine 2020 from this page. The students can also bookmark this page to get updates in case of any change in the JAC Intermediate Routine 2020 by the authorities. The JAC 12th Date Sheet 2020 published by us here in this article is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The JAC officially publishes the Jharkhand Board Intermediate Routine 2020 on the official website that is jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Dates Subjects 11th February 2020 Tuesday Vocational (I.A, I.Sc, I.Com) 12th February 2020 Wednesday Compulsory Core Language (I.Sc, I.Com) Hindi A Hindi B English A 13th February 2020 Thursday Compulsory Core Language (I.A) Hindi A Hindi B English A 14th February 2020 Friday Elective Language Compulsory (I.A) Additional Language (I.Sc, I.Com) 15th February 2020 Saturday Computer Science (I.Sc, I.Com) Anthropology (I.A) 17th February 2020 Monday History (I.A) 18th February 2020 Tuesday Geology (I.Sc) Psychology (I.A) 19th February 2020 Thursday Economics (I.Sc, I.Com) Physics (I.A) 20th February 2020 Monday Economics (I.A) 22nd February 2020 Saturday Music (I.A) Physics (I.Sc) Accountancy (I.Com) 24th February 2020 Monday Mathematics (I.A, I.Sc, I.Com) Statistics (I.A, I.Sc, I.Com) 25th February 2020 Tuesday Entrepreneurship (I.Com) Political Science (I.A) 26th February 2020 Wednesday Chemistry (I.Com) Home Science (I.A) 27th February 2020 Business Studies (I.Com) Sociology (I.A) 28th February 2020 Friday Biology (Botany+Zoology) (I.Sc) Geography (I.Sc) Business Mathematics (I.Com)

