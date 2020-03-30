Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSHS) Recruitment 2020: Walk-In for 44 Sr. Resident Posts

Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSHS) Recruitment 2020: Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSHS) has invited application for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident. Interested candidates can appear for Interview Round on 8 April 2020.

Important Dates

Opening date for receipt of application: 27 March 2020

Last Date to Pay Fee: 7 April 2020

Date & Time for the receipt of application (Hard copy of Application and necessary documents with attached photocopy of fee payment slip): - 7 April 2020

Document Verification of Senior Resident: - 8 April 2020

Interview of Senior Resident: -8 April 2020

Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSHS) Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Senior Resident - 44 Posts

Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSHS) Recruitment 2020Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding MBBS with post-graduate DegreeiDiploma/DNB in the concerned, speciality for Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, MD/DNB (Medicine/Pediatrics) for Cardiology, Neurology, Gastroenterology and Nephrology from a recognized University are eligible to apply.

Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSHS) Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 40 years (There will be age relaxation in upper age limit for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSHS) Recruitment 2020 Emoluments: As per 7th CPC Pay Matrix 11, Pay Rs. 67700 plus allowances as admissible under the rules.

Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSHS) Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview at Director, Administrative Block, lst Floor, Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital Society, C-28, Janakpuri, New Delhi - 110058 along with the documents.

Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSHS) Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General - Rs. 1000/-

OBC - Rs. 600/-

SC/ST - Rs. 500/-

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website