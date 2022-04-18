JCECEB Recruitment 2022 Notification Released on jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in, 660 Vacancies Notified

JCECEB Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in for 660 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

JCECEB Recruitment 2022 Notification: Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has released a notification for Admission in the Bridge Course Programme for selection to the post of Community Health Officer (CHO). Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in on or before 4 May 2022. A total of 660 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 4 May 2022

JCECEB Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Community Health Officer Unreserved – 194

EWS – 65

ST – 133

SC – 169

EBC – 46

BC – 53

Total – 660 Backlog Posts

JCECEB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be 12th passed from a recognized Board and holding a certificate of General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) RNRM from a recognized Institute/ Bachelor of Science in Nursing (OR) Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) from a recognized Institute/ University. Candidate must have 2 years of relevant work experience in the Health sector. Candidates are advised to check the notification for more detaills.

JCECEB Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

UR/EWS - 21 to 35 years

SC/ST - 21 to 37 years

Female - 21 to 38 years

SC/ST - 21 to 40 years

JCECEB Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written test.

Download JCECEB Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online

JCECEB Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 4 May 2022. After the submission of the online application candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.