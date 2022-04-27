Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

JCI Result 2022 (Out) for Accountant, Junior Assistant & Junior Inspector, Download From Here

JCI Result 2022 has been released by Jute Corporation of India. Candidates can download the result for Accountant, Junior Assistant & Junior Inspector here.

Created On: Apr 27, 2022 12:26 IST
JCI Result 2022
JCI Result 2022

JCI Result 2022: Jute Corporation of India has uploaded the result of the online exam for the post of Accountant, Junior Assistant and Junior Inspector on the official website i.e. www.jutecorp.in. Candidates can download JCI Result from the official website or this page.

JCI Result Link is also given below.

JCI Result Download Link

JCI Events Important Dates 
JCI Exam Date 2022 01 March 2022
JCI Answer Key 2022 11 March 2022
Typing Test 2022 27 March 2022
JCI Result 2022  27 April 2022

How to Download JCI Result 2022 ?

Step 1 : Go to the official website of JCI - www.jutecorp.in

Step 2 :Click on the link given to download the result

Step 3 :Enter your details

Step 4 :Download JCI Account Result, JCI JA Result and JCI JI Result

JCI had issued the notification for the recruitment of Accountant (S5), Junior Assistant (S3) and Junior Inspector (S3) in the month of March 2020. A total of 63 vacancies were notified.

 
 

 

