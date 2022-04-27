JCI Result 2022 (Out) for Accountant, Junior Assistant & Junior Inspector, Download From Here

JCI Result 2022: Jute Corporation of India has uploaded the result of the online exam for the post of Accountant, Junior Assistant and Junior Inspector on the official website i.e. www.jutecorp.in. Candidates can download JCI Result from the official website or this page.
JCI Result Link is also given below.
|JCI Events
|Important Dates
|JCI Exam Date 2022
|01 March 2022
|JCI Answer Key 2022
|11 March 2022
|Typing Test 2022
|27 March 2022
|JCI Result 2022
|27 April 2022
How to Download JCI Result 2022 ?
Step 1 : Go to the official website of JCI - www.jutecorp.in
Step 2 :Click on the link given to download the result
Step 3 :Enter your details
Step 4 :Download JCI Account Result, JCI JA Result and JCI JI Result
JCI had issued the notification for the recruitment of Accountant (S5), Junior Assistant (S3) and Junior Inspector (S3) in the month of March 2020. A total of 63 vacancies were notified.