JEE Advanced 2020: Registration, Exam Dates, Eligibility & Updates

JEE Advanced 2020: Registration for JEE Advanced 2020 has been started online at jeeadv.nic.in. The last date to apply online is September 17, 2020 (17:00 IST). Check details & updates.

Sep 15, 2020 07:21 IST
JEE Advanced 2020: Registration for JEE Advanced 2020 has been started online at jeeadv.nic.in. Indian students can apply online till September 17, 2020 (17:00 IST). JEE Advanced 2020 will be conducted on September 27, 2020. About 2,50,000 students are eligible for JEE Advanced 2020 registration. In this article, we have provided important dates, fees, eligibility criteria & other information about JEE Advanced 2020. 

JEE Advanced 2020: Important Dates

Online Registration Starts (for Foreign students)

Saturday September 05, 2020 10:00 IST

Online Registration Starts for JEE (Main) 2020 qualified students

Saturday September 12, 2020 (AN) IST

Online Registration closes

Thursday September 17, 2020 17:00 IST

Last date for fee payment of students who have successfully completed upto Step 2

Friday September 18, 2020 17:00 IST

JEE (Advanced) Admit Card 2020 Download

September 21 – 27, 2020 (Tentative)

JEE (Advanced) 2020 Exam Date

Sunday 27 September 2020

Paper 1 : 09:00 – 12:00 IST

Paper 2 : 14:30 – 17:30 IST

Display of Student’s Responses

29 to 30 September 2020 (Tentative)

JEE Advanced 2020 Answer Key (Provisional)

29 September 2020 (Tentative)

Challenge Advanced 2020 Answer Key

29 to 30 September 2020 (Tentative)

JEE Advanced 2020 Final Answer Key

5 October 2020 (Tentative)

JEE (Advanced) 2020 Result Declaration

5 October 2020 (Tentative)

Eligibility Criteria for JEE Advanced 2020 (Registration):

Complete details about eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2020 is given below

#1 – Based on the performance in JEE (Main) 2020: Students should be among the top 2,50,000 (slightly more in case of ties) successful Students (including all categories) in B.Tech./B.E. Paper of JEE (Main) 2020.

The percentages of different categories of students to be shortlisted are: - 10% for GEN-EWS, 

- 27% for OBC-NCL, 

- 15% for SC, 

- 7.5% for ST 

- 40.5% is OPEN for all. 

Within each of these 5 categories, 5% horizontal reservation is available for PwD students.

The following table represents the order to be followed while selecting top 2,50,000* students in various categories based on the performance in B.E./B.Tech. Paper of JEE (Main) 2020.

Category-wise distribution of top 2,50,000* students (Criterion 1)

Order

Category

Number of “Top” students

1

OPEN

96187

101250

2

OPEN-PwD

5063

3

GEN-EWS

23750

25000

4

GEN-EWS-PwD

1250

5

OBC-NCL

64125

67500

6

OBC-NCL-PwD

3375

7

SC

35625

37500

8

SC-PwD

1875

9

ST

17812

18750

10

ST-PwD

938

#2 Age limit: Students should have been born on or after October 1, 1995. 5 years relaxation for SC, ST and PwD students, i.e., these students should have been born on or after October 1, 1990.

#3 Number of attempts: A student can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

#4 Appearance in Class 12 (or equivalent) exam: A student should have appeared for the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2019 or 2020 with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

However, if the examination Board of Class 12 (or equivalent) declares the results for the academic year 2017-18 after June 2018, then the students of that board who appeared for their Class 12 exam in 2018 are also eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2020, provided they meet the other eligibility criteria. In case, the examination Board of Class 12 (or equivalent) declared the results for the academic year 2017-18 before June 2018 but the result of a particular student was withheld, then the student will not be eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2020.

#5 – Earlier admission at IITs: A student should NOT have been admitted in an IIT irrespective of whether or not he/she continued in the program OR accepted an IIT seat by reporting at a reporting centre in the past. students whose admission at IITs was cancelled after joining any IIT are also NOT eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2020. Students who have been admitted to a preparatory course in any of the IITs for the first time in 2019 can appear in JEE (Advanced) 2020.

The students who paid seat acceptance fee in 2019 but (i) did not report at any reporting centre OR, (ii) withdrew before the last round of seat allotment, OR, (iii) had their seat cancelled (for whatever reason) before the last round of seat allotment for IITs, during the joint seat allocation in 2019, are eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2020.

However, in all of the above cases, the student is also required to fulfil the conditions mentioned from Criterion 1 to Criterion 4.

JEE Advanced 2020 Registration Process: 

Qualified candidates can apply for JEE Advanced 2020 online using this link and by filling  the relevant details and paying the online registration fees. 

