JEE Advanced 2020: Registration, Exam Dates, Eligibility & Updates

JEE Advanced 2020: Registration for JEE Advanced 2020 has been started online at jeeadv.nic.in. Indian students can apply online till September 17, 2020 (17:00 IST). JEE Advanced 2020 will be conducted on September 27, 2020. About 2,50,000 students are eligible for JEE Advanced 2020 registration. In this article, we have provided important dates, fees, eligibility criteria & other information about JEE Advanced 2020.

JEE Advanced 2020: Important Dates

Online Registration Starts (for Foreign students) Saturday September 05, 2020 10:00 IST Online Registration Starts for JEE (Main) 2020 qualified students Saturday September 12, 2020 (AN) IST Online Registration closes Thursday September 17, 2020 17:00 IST Last date for fee payment of students who have successfully completed upto Step 2 Friday September 18, 2020 17:00 IST JEE (Advanced) Admit Card 2020 Download September 21 – 27, 2020 (Tentative) JEE (Advanced) 2020 Exam Date Sunday 27 September 2020 Paper 1 : 09:00 – 12:00 IST Paper 2 : 14:30 – 17:30 IST Display of Student’s Responses 29 to 30 September 2020 (Tentative) JEE Advanced 2020 Answer Key (Provisional) 29 September 2020 (Tentative) Challenge Advanced 2020 Answer Key 29 to 30 September 2020 (Tentative) JEE Advanced 2020 Final Answer Key 5 October 2020 (Tentative) JEE (Advanced) 2020 Result Declaration 5 October 2020 (Tentative)

JEE Main vs JEE Advanced: Difference in Syllabus, Difficulty Level of Questions & More

Eligibility Criteria for JEE Advanced 2020 (Registration):

Complete details about eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2020 is given below

#1 – Based on the performance in JEE (Main) 2020: Students should be among the top 2,50,000 (slightly more in case of ties) successful Students (including all categories) in B.Tech./B.E. Paper of JEE (Main) 2020.

The percentages of different categories of students to be shortlisted are: - 10% for GEN-EWS,

- 27% for OBC-NCL,

- 15% for SC,

- 7.5% for ST

- 40.5% is OPEN for all.

Within each of these 5 categories, 5% horizontal reservation is available for PwD students.

The following table represents the order to be followed while selecting top 2,50,000* students in various categories based on the performance in B.E./B.Tech. Paper of JEE (Main) 2020.

Category-wise distribution of top 2,50,000* students (Criterion 1)

Order Category Number of “Top” students 1 OPEN 96187 101250 2 OPEN-PwD 5063 3 GEN-EWS 23750 25000 4 GEN-EWS-PwD 1250 5 OBC-NCL 64125 67500 6 OBC-NCL-PwD 3375 7 SC 35625 37500 8 SC-PwD 1875 9 ST 17812 18750 10 ST-PwD 938

#2 Age limit: Students should have been born on or after October 1, 1995. 5 years relaxation for SC, ST and PwD students, i.e., these students should have been born on or after October 1, 1990.

#3 Number of attempts: A student can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

#4 Appearance in Class 12 (or equivalent) exam: A student should have appeared for the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2019 or 2020 with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

However, if the examination Board of Class 12 (or equivalent) declares the results for the academic year 2017-18 after June 2018, then the students of that board who appeared for their Class 12 exam in 2018 are also eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2020, provided they meet the other eligibility criteria. In case, the examination Board of Class 12 (or equivalent) declared the results for the academic year 2017-18 before June 2018 but the result of a particular student was withheld, then the student will not be eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2020.

#5 – Earlier admission at IITs: A student should NOT have been admitted in an IIT irrespective of whether or not he/she continued in the program OR accepted an IIT seat by reporting at a reporting centre in the past. students whose admission at IITs was cancelled after joining any IIT are also NOT eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2020. Students who have been admitted to a preparatory course in any of the IITs for the first time in 2019 can appear in JEE (Advanced) 2020.

The students who paid seat acceptance fee in 2019 but (i) did not report at any reporting centre OR, (ii) withdrew before the last round of seat allotment, OR, (iii) had their seat cancelled (for whatever reason) before the last round of seat allotment for IITs, during the joint seat allocation in 2019, are eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2020.

However, in all of the above cases, the student is also required to fulfil the conditions mentioned from Criterion 1 to Criterion 4.

JEE Advanced 2020 Registration Process:

Qualified candidates can apply for JEE Advanced 2020 online using this link and by filling the relevant details and paying the online registration fees.