JEE Main 2020 Official Answer Key To Be Released Soon @jeemain.nta.nic.in: Check Latest Updates!

JEE Main 2020: Official JEE Main 2020 answer key to be released shortly at jeemain.nta.nic.in within one or two days. JEE Main 2020 Result will be announced on 11 September & JEE Advanced 2020 Registration will start from September 12, 2020. It simply means that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the official JEE Main 2020 Answer Keys, which have been used during the evaluation for JEE Main 2020. Afterwards, one to two days might be given to the students to raise objections through the official website.

In January, the online exams end on 9th January & the answer keys were made available from 13 January 2020 onwards. The process to challenge JEE Main 2020 Answer Key was also started on the same day (1000/- per questions as processing fee was charged). This time the ongoing process of conducting exam is delayed due to COVID-19 so NTA will speed up the process.

Steps to download NTA JEE Main 2020 Answer Key (September):

One released, the candidates can download JEE Main 2020 Answer key by following the process

- Visit the official website i.e., https://jeemain.nta.nic.in

- Click on “Final Answer Key used for Scoring Paper 1” or "Final Answer Key used for Scoring Paper 2"

- The PDF containing Question ID and Correct Option ID for all shifts will be displayed on your monitor.

- Download JEE Main 2020 Final Answer Key in PDF format.

JEE Main 2019: Official Cut-Off and Toppers’ list





JEE Main 2020 Result Expected To Be Announced On 11 September:

JEE Main 2020 Result is expected to be announced on 11 September (Tentative). This is mentioned in the official schedule of JEE Main 2020. Due to COVID-19, exams are already late and NTA will make all its efforts to declare results on time.

JEE Advanced 2020 Registration From September 12, 2020 (For Indian Students)

As per the schedule, JEE Advanced 2020 Registration will start from Saturday, September 12, 2020 (Afternoon). Eligible candidates can register till Thursday, September 17, 2020 17:00. The last date for fee payment for registered candidates Friday, September 18, 2020 upto 17:00 IST.

JEE Main 2020 (2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th September): Memory Based Questions, Topics, Concepts & More

JEE Advanced On 27 September 2020

As per the schedule given in the official website, JEE Advanced will be conducted on 27 September 2020. Here are the important dates:

JEE (Main) 2020 [Computer Based Test by NTA]:

06-01-2020 to 11-01-2020 &

01-09-2020 to 06-09-2020

Declaration of JEE (Main) 2020 Results:

By 31-01-2020 &

By 11-09-2020 (tentative)

JEE (Advanced) 2020:

SUN, 27-09-2020

Paper 1 : 09:00 – 12:00 IST

Paper 2 : 14:30 – 17:30 IST

Declaration of JEE (Advanced) 2020 Results

MON, 05-10-2020

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT)

THU, 08-10-2020

Declaration of AAT results

SUN, 11-10-2020

Tentative Start of Seat Allocation Process

TUE, 06-10-2020

Tentative End of Seat Allocation Process

MON, 09-11-2020