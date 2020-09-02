JEE Main 2020 (2nd September): Memory Based Questions, Topics, Concepts & More

JEE Main 2020 (September 2, Shift 1 & 2): The National Testing Agency (NTA) has just conducted the 1st shift of JEE Main 2020 with all safety due to COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the students were satisfied with the arrangements in the examination centres. We have talked to some students and asked them to recall some questions & concepts on which questions were asked in the computer-based online test of JEE Main 2020 today. Most of the students were unable to recall the complete questions however they told us about important concepts from which questions were asked today.

JEE Main 2020 (2 September): Memory Based Questions, Topics, Concepts & Other Updates

Memory based questions, topics, concepts of Maths section (JEE Main 2020, September 2) are given below

⇒ Find the length and the foot of perpendicular from the point (1, 3/2, 2) to the plane 2x – 2y + 4z + 5 = 0.

⇒ Calculating points of local maxima and local minima of the function

f (x) = - (3/4)x4 - 8x3 - (45/2)x2 + 105

⇒ sin–16x + sin–16 √3 x = - π/2

More questions will be available here shortly.

Memory based questions, topics, concepts of Chemistry section (JEE Main 2020, September 2) are given below

⇒ When 1 mol CrCl 3 ⋅6H 2 O is treated with excess of AgNO 3 , 3 mol of AgCl are obtained. The formula of the complex is ___________

⇒ Benzylamine may be alkylated as shown in the following equation :

C 6 H 5 CH 2 NH 2 + R—X → C 6 H 5 CH 2 NHR

⇒Which of the following alkylhalides is best suited for this reaction through SN1 mechanism?

More questions will be available here shortly.

Memory based questions, topics, concepts of Physics section (JEE Main 2020, September 2) are given below

⇒ Mx and My denote the atomic masses of the parent and the daughter nuclei respectively in a radioactive decay. The Q-value for a β– decay is Q1 and that for a β+ decay is Q2. If me denotes the mass of an electron. (Several statements were given and candidates need to choose the correct one).

⇒ Which of the following combinations should be selected for better tuning of an LCR circuit used for communication? (Value of R, L & C were provided in the option)

More questions will be available here shortly.