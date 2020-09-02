Study at Home
Search

JEE Main 2020 Exam Analysis (1st & 2nd September): Students' Reaction, Video, Difficulty Level of Questions - Easy to Moderate

JEE Main 2020 Exam Analysis (1st & 2nd September): NTA successfully conducted Paper 1 today in two shifts. Check the complete analysis of today's JEE Main 2020 exam & memory-based questions along with other updates.

Sep 2, 2020 18:47 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
JEE Main 2020 Exam News Updates
JEE Main 2020 Exam News Updates

JEE Main 2020 Exam Analysis & Review (September 2 & 1): Check tody's JEE Main 2020 paper analysis. Amid COVID-19 pandemic, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has successfully conducted JEE Main 2020 today in two shifts. NTA also successfully conducted Paper 2 on September 1. A complete analysis of today's JEE Main 2020 is available here. A link to access memory based questions of JEE Main (2nd September) is also available here. You can check it from the link given below.

JEE Main 2020: Today's Exam Analysis September 02: Shift 1 & 2

Exam pattern of today's JEE Main 2020 exam

Section

No of Questions

Type of Questions

Mathematics

25 (20 + 5)

- 20 Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

- 5 Questions with answer as numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry

Physics

25 (20 + 5)

Chemistry

25 (20 + 5)

Equal weightage will be assigned to all three sections of paper: Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Feedback from students (Shift 1):

- The difficulty level of questions: Easy to moderate questions were asked in all the three sections

- Some find Physics section a bit difficult

- Many questions were similar to the questions given in NCERT Exemplar of Class 11 & Class 12

- Most of the questions in the Chemistry section were conceptual

More updates will be available here shortly.

JEE Main 2020: Today's Exam Analysis September 02 (Shift 1) - Overall Difficulty Level 

Section

Overall Difficulty Level

Physics

A bit high

Mathematics

Moderate

Chemistry

Moderate

Feedback from students (Shift 2):

- The difficulty level of questions: Easy to moderate in Chemistry & Physics, Easy to difficult in Maths section

- Some said Physics section  was a bit difficult

- Many questions were similar to the questions given in NCERT Exemplar of Class 11 & Class 12

-  In both the shifts, conceptual questions in the Chemistry section were conceptual

JEE Main 2020: Today's Exam Analysis September 02 (Shift 2) - Overall Difficulty Level 

Section

Overall Difficulty Level

Physics

Moderate

Mathematics

A bit high

Chemistry

Moderate

More updates will be available here shortly.

JEE Main 2020 Exam Analysis September 01:

The pattern of today's exam (B.Arch/B.Planning) is given below 

Exam pattern of JEE Main 2020 (B. Arch) is given below:

Mathematics – Part I

- 20 Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 

- 5 Questions for which answer is a numerical value

“Computer Based Test

(CBT)” mode only

Aptitude Test – Part II

- 50 Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Drawing Test – Part III 

- 2 Questions for drawing test

“Pen & Paper Based” (offline) mode to be attempted on Drawing sheet

Exam pattern of JEE Main 2020 (B. Planning) is given below:

Mathematics – Part I 

- 20 Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 

- 5 Questions for which answer is a numerical value

“Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only

Aptitude Test – Part II

- 50 Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Planning Based Questions - Part III

- 25 Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

JEE Main 2020 Exam Analysis: Feedback of Students

- Most of the students were satisfied with the arrangements

- All social distancing norms were followed.

- Many students told us that difficulty level of today's paper was a bit low if compared with that of January session.

- Difficulty level of questions: Easy to moderate questions were asked in Maths.

-  Most of the questions in Part II & III were easy.

JEE Main 2020 Exam Analysis: Some Pictures From Examination Centers

Students maintaining social distancing while entering an examination center

Hand sanitizers are readily available in JEE Main examination centers

Thermal screening is being done at all the examination center

JEE Main 2020 & NEET 2020: Check Important Chemical Reactions from CBSE Syllabus & NCERT Textbooks

JEE Main 2020: Things To Carry In Examination Center & Other Important Details!

JEE Main 2020: Updates 

 

Indian Railways has permitted students appearing JEE & NEET exams to travel by special trains in Mumbai (while following COVID-19 guidelines). 

- Guardians allowed to take special suburban services on exam days 

- Admit Cards to be considered as authority to enter suburban stations

 

FAQ

What is the overall analysis of JEE Main 2020 (September)?

Students who have taken ongoing JEE Main 2020 exam told us that the difficulty level of the questions varies from easy to medium. Some students told us that the difficulty level was a bit low if we compare it will January month exam.

When JEE Main 2020 Answer Key (September)will be released?

JEE Main 2020 Answer Key is expected to be released one or two after the exam gets over.

When JEE Main 2020 Answer Key will be released?

JEE Main 2020 Answer Key is expected to be released one or two after the exam gets over.

When JEE Main 2020 Result (September) will be declared?

As JEE Advanced 2020 registrations to begin from September 11, so, JEE Main 2020 Result (September) is expected to be announced till 10 September.

What is the difficulty level of questions asked in JEE Main 2020?

According to the feedback received by the students, the difficulty level of the question was from easy to moderate.

Related Categories

Related Stories