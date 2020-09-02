JEE Main 2020 Exam Analysis (1st & 2nd September): Students' Reaction, Video, Difficulty Level of Questions - Easy to Moderate

JEE Main 2020 Exam Analysis & Review (September 2 & 1): Check tody's JEE Main 2020 paper analysis. Amid COVID-19 pandemic, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has successfully conducted JEE Main 2020 today in two shifts. NTA also successfully conducted Paper 2 on September 1. A complete analysis of today's JEE Main 2020 is available here. A link to access memory based questions of JEE Main (2nd September) is also available here. You can check it from the link given below.

JEE Main 2020: Today's Exam Analysis September 02: Shift 1 & 2

Exam pattern of today's JEE Main 2020 exam

Section No of Questions Type of Questions Mathematics 25 (20 + 5) - 20 Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) - 5 Questions with answer as numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry Physics 25 (20 + 5) Chemistry 25 (20 + 5)

Equal weightage will be assigned to all three sections of paper: Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Feedback from students (Shift 1):

- The difficulty level of questions: Easy to moderate questions were asked in all the three sections

- Some find Physics section a bit difficult

- Many questions were similar to the questions given in NCERT Exemplar of Class 11 & Class 12

- Most of the questions in the Chemistry section were conceptual

More updates will be available here shortly.

JEE Main 2020: Today's Exam Analysis September 02 (Shift 1) - Overall Difficulty Level

Section Overall Difficulty Level Physics A bit high Mathematics Moderate Chemistry Moderate

Feedback from students (Shift 2):

- The difficulty level of questions: Easy to moderate in Chemistry & Physics, Easy to difficult in Maths section

- Some said Physics section was a bit difficult

- Many questions were similar to the questions given in NCERT Exemplar of Class 11 & Class 12

- In both the shifts, conceptual questions in the Chemistry section were conceptual

JEE Main 2020: Today's Exam Analysis September 02 (Shift 2) - Overall Difficulty Level

Section Overall Difficulty Level Physics Moderate Mathematics A bit high Chemistry Moderate

More updates will be available here shortly.

JEE Main 2020 Exam Analysis September 01:

The pattern of today's exam (B.Arch/B.Planning) is given below

Exam pattern of JEE Main 2020 (B. Arch) is given below:

Mathematics – Part I - 20 Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) - 5 Questions for which answer is a numerical value “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only Aptitude Test – Part II - 50 Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Drawing Test – Part III - 2 Questions for drawing test “Pen & Paper Based” (offline) mode to be attempted on Drawing sheet

Exam pattern of JEE Main 2020 (B. Planning) is given below:

Mathematics – Part I - 20 Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) - 5 Questions for which answer is a numerical value “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only Aptitude Test – Part II - 50 Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Planning Based Questions - Part III - 25 Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

JEE Main 2020 Exam Analysis: Feedback of Students

- Most of the students were satisfied with the arrangements

- All social distancing norms were followed.

- Many students told us that difficulty level of today's paper was a bit low if compared with that of January session.

- Difficulty level of questions: Easy to moderate questions were asked in Maths.

- Most of the questions in Part II & III were easy.

JEE Main 2020 Exam Analysis: Some Pictures From Examination Centers

Students maintaining social distancing while entering an examination center

Hand sanitizers are readily available in JEE Main examination centers

Thermal screening is being done at all the examination center

JEE Main 2020: Updates

Indian Railways has permitted students appearing JEE & NEET exams to travel by special trains in Mumbai (while following COVID-19 guidelines).

- Guardians allowed to take special suburban services on exam days

- Admit Cards to be considered as authority to enter suburban stations

Railways permits #JEE and #NEET candidates to travel by special trains in Mumbai while following #COVID19 guidelines



- Guardians allowed to take special suburban services on exam days



- Admit Cards to be considered as authority to enter suburban stations pic.twitter.com/3nanM8Lihm — DD India (@DDIndialive) August 31, 2020

Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh also promised free transport services to candidates via a tweet.

सभी जिला कलेक्टरों को राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर आयोजित की जा रही प्रवेश परीक्षाओं जैसे आईआईटी जेईई (JEE) तथा नीट (NEET) परीक्षा के परीक्षार्थियों को उनके परीक्षा केन्द्रों तक लाने और उनकी वापसी के लिए निःशुल्क परिवहन की व्यवस्था के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) August 30, 2020

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh also promised free transport service via a tweet.

Government of Madhya Pradesh is arranging free-of-cost transport facility for students appearing in JEE/NEET exam. Arrangements will be done from Block HQ & District HQ of exam centre. Examinees can call at 181 or can apply by clicking on https://t.co/gFyNJAUyqh from August 31. — Office of Shivraj (@OfficeofSSC) August 30, 2020