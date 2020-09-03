JEE Main 2020: When Compared With The Previous Exam, Only A Slight Difference Of 5% to 10% Is Observed In The Attendance Said Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

JEE Main 2020: In an interview, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that only Slight difference of 5% to 10% is observed in the attendance if we compare with the data of previous JEE Main exam. All the SOPs are being followed and most of the students & their parents are satisfied with the arrangements in the examination center.

Some States Have Already Conducted State Engineering Entrance Exam:

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal pointed out that some states have already conducted state engineering entrance exams and this is the key reason why a slight difference of 5% to 10% is observed in the attendance, this time.

Parents & Students Are Satisfied:

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also pointed out that many students and parents have written to him and told him that they were satisfied with the arrangements in the JEE Main examination centers.

Exams At This Point Are Important To Save Academic Year:

In the interview, he also added that it is very important to conduct JEE Main & NEET at this point of time and further delay might jeopardize the complete academic year.

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Thanks States

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal displayed gratitude towards the entire country for standing with the Modi government's decision for conducting NEET, JEE Main exams. He also thanked Chief Ministers of all the states and congratulated students.

I'd like to congratulate the students for having turned up to take #JEE. All the SOPs are being followed to the letter. I'm thankful to the CMs of the states who have facilitated the conveyance of students to their respective exam centres: Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Education Min pic.twitter.com/hly4we53Xm — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

NTA In Smoothly Conducting JEE Main 2020:

NTA has successfully conducted JEE Main 2020 on 1st & 2nd September 2020. Today (3rd September) is the Day 3 of the ongoing JEE Main 2020 examination. Proper social distancing is being followed in all the JEE main exam centres. Students who took exams on 1st & 2nd September were satisfied with the arrangements in the examination centres.

