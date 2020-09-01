JEE Main 2020: Things To Carry In Examination Center & Other Important Details!

JEE Main 2020: JEE Main 2020 is going to start from 1st September and due to COVID-19 pandemic, NTA provided guidelines and essential things JEE Main 2020 Admit Card & photo identity that candidates can carry. As per the latest updates, JEE Main 2020 is not going to be postponed so it's important that students only focus on doing well in the exams with all safety precautions. Here we have highlighted all important instructions from the official notification released by NTA.

NTA JEE Main 2020 Admit Card Released @jeemain.nta.nic.in: Download Now!

Permitted Items That Students Can Carry in the JEE Main Examination Center:

- Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.

- Valid ID Proof (Original)

- Additional photograph (to be pasted on attendance sheet)

- A simple transparent BallPoint Pen

- Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

- Personal transparent water bottle

- For Drawing Test – Part III of B.Arch., the candidate must bring their own Geometry Box Set, Pencils, Erasers and Colour pencils or Crayons. The Candidates are NOT allowed to use watercolor on the Drawing Sheet.

- Candidates Claiming Relaxation Under PwD Category: The candidate must bring PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming relaxation under PwD category.

The scribe must also carry his/ her own Self Declaration(Undertaking) regarding educational qualification, etc., passport size photograph, valid government identity and self-declaration (Undertaking) regarding COVID-19. The candidate must also bring her/his Own Scribe.

Details About Valid Photo ID:

- PAN Card

- Driving License

- Voter ID

- 12th Class Board Admit or Registration card

- Passport

- Aadhaar Card (With photograph)

- E-Aadhaar

- Ration Card

- Aadhaar Enrolment No. with Photo

All other ID/Photocopies of IDs even if attested/scanned photo of IDs in mobile phone will NOT be considered as valid ID Proof.

Prohibited Items:

- Any personal belongings including electronic devices, mobile phones and other banned/ prohibited items listed in the Information Bulletin to the Examination Centre is not permitted.

- The official notification says examination officials will not be liable for the safe keep of personal belongings & there will be no such facility.

- Footwear/Shoes with thick soles & garments with large buttons are prohibited.

Some other important points:

- Candidates are advised to wear a mask although it is mentioned in the official notification says, "Candidate will be offered a fresh 3 Ply mask before entry. In order to stop chances of any UFM being used in the examination, the candidate is expected to wear the freshly provided mask at the centre. The candidate will be required to remove the mask worn by him/ her from home, and use the mask provided at centre only."

- Another important point in the notification says, “Candidate must drop the Admit Card and Rough Sheets in the advised boxes after displaying to the staff available next to drop box. If any candidate misses to drop Admit Card or Rough Sheets in boxes, action (which also includes disqualification from the exam) can be taken against him.”

For complete information and all essential details, download the official notification from the link given below

JEE Main 2020: Protocols & Important Advisory for Candidates Regarding COVID-19