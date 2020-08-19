NTA JEE Main 2020 - 2021 Syllabus (PDF): Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics

NTA JEE Main Syllabus PDF 2020 - 2021 (Maths, Physics, Chemistry) is available online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Jagran Josh has also provided the latest JEE Main 2020 - 2021 Syllabus. No reduction in JEE Main 2020 Syllabus has been announced yet. Students preparing for JEE Main 2020 are advised to keep the latest JEE Main Syllabus all the time during the preparation.
JEE Main 2020 - 2021 Maths Syllabus:
Detail about units in the latest JEE Main 2020-2021 Maths Syllabus is given below, for more details about topics, you can check here
Unit 1 ⇒ Sets, Relations and Functions
Unit 2 ⇒ Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations
Unit 3 ⇒ Matrices and Determinants
Unit 4 ⇒ Permutations and Combinations
Unit 5 ⇒ Mathematical Induction
Unit 6 ⇒ Binomial Theorem and Its Simple Applications
Unit 7 ⇒ Sequences and Series
Unit 8 ⇒ Limit, Continuity and Differentiability
Unit 9 ⇒ Integral Calculus
Unit 10 ⇒ Differential Equations
Unit 11 ⇒ Coordinate Geometry
Unit 12 ⇒ Three Dimensional Geometry
Unit 13 ⇒ Vector Algebra
Unit 14 ⇒ Statistics and Probability
Unit 15 ⇒ Trigonometry
Unit 16 ⇒ Mathematical Reasoning
Download Complete JEE Main 2020 - 2021 Maths Syllabus
NTA JEE Main Chemistry Syllabus (PDF) ⇒ 2020 - 2021
Detail about units in the latest JEE Main 2020-2021 Chemistry Syllabus is given below, for more details about topics, you can check here
Unit 1 ⇒ Some Basic Concepts in Chemistry
Unit 2 ⇒ States of Matter
Unit 3 ⇒ Atomic Structure
Unit 4 ⇒ Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
Unit 5 ⇒ Chemical Thermodynamics
Unit 6 ⇒ Solutions
Unit 7 ⇒ Equilibrium
Unit 8 ⇒ Redox Reactions and Electrochemistry
Unit 9 ⇒ Chemical Kinetics
Unit-10 ⇒ Surface Chemistry
Section-B ⇒ Inorganic Chemistry
Unit 11 ⇒ Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties
Unit 12 ⇒ General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Metals
Unit 13 ⇒ Hydrogen
Unit 14 ⇒ S-Block Elements (Alkali and Alkaline Earth Metals)
Unit 15 ⇒ P-Block Elements
Unit 16 ⇒ D- and F-Block Elements
Unit 17 ⇒ Coordination Compounds
Unit 18 ⇒ Environmental Chemistry
Section - C ⇒ Organic Chemistry
Unit 19 ⇒ Purification and Characterisation of Organic Compounds
Unit 20 ⇒ Some Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry
Unit 21 ⇒ Hydrocarbons
Unit 22 ⇒ Organic Compounds Containing Halogens
Unit 23 ⇒ Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen
Unit 24 ⇒ Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen
Unit 25 ⇒ Polymers
Unit 26 ⇒ Biomolecules
Unit 27 ⇒ Chemistry in Everyday Life
Unit 28 ⇒ Principles Related to Practical Chemistry
Download NTA JEE Main Chemistry Syllabus (PDF) ⇒ 2020 - 2021
NTA JEE Main Physics Syllabus (PDF): 2020 - 2021
Detail about units in the latest JEE Main 2020-2021 Physics Syllabus is given below, for more details about topics, you can check here
Unit 1 ⇒ Physics and Measurement
Unit 2 ⇒ Kinematics
Unit 3 ⇒ Laws of Motion
Unit 4 ⇒ Work Energy and Power
Unit 5 ⇒ Rotational Motion
Unit 6 ⇒ Gravitation
Unit 7 ⇒ Properties of Solids and Liquids
Unit 8 ⇒ Thermodynamics
Unit 9 ⇒ Kinetic Theory of Gases
Unit 10 ⇒ Oscillations and Waves
Unit 11 ⇒ Electrostatics
Unit 12 ⇒ Current Electricity
Unit 13 ⇒ Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism
Unit 14 ⇒ Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents
Unit 15 ⇒ Electromagnetic Waves
Unit 16 ⇒ Optics
Unit 17 ⇒ Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation
Unit 18 ⇒ Atoms and Nuclei
Unit 19 ⇒ Electronic Devices
Unit 20 ⇒ Communication Systems
Part B
Unit 21 ⇒ Experimental Skills (22 experiments)
NTA JEE Main Physics Syllabus (PDF) ⇒ 2020 - 2021