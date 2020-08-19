NTA JEE Main 2020 - 2021 Syllabus (PDF): Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics

NTA JEE Main Syllabus PDF 2020 - 2021 (Maths, Physics, Chemistry) is available online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Jagran Josh has also provided the latest JEE Main 2020 - 2021 Syllabus. No reduction in JEE Main 2020 Syllabus has been announced yet. Students preparing for JEE Main 2020 are advised to keep the latest JEE Main Syllabus all the time during the preparation.

JEE Main 2020 - 2021 Maths Syllabus:

Detail about units in the latest JEE Main 2020-2021 Maths Syllabus is given below, for more details about topics, you can check here

Unit 1 ⇒ Sets, Relations and Functions

Unit 2 ⇒ Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations

Unit 3 ⇒ Matrices and Determinants

Unit 4 ⇒ Permutations and Combinations

Unit 5 ⇒ Mathematical Induction

Unit 6 ⇒ Binomial Theorem and Its Simple Applications

Unit 7 ⇒ Sequences and Series

Unit 8 ⇒ Limit, Continuity and Differentiability

Unit 9 ⇒ Integral Calculus

Unit 10 ⇒ Differential Equations

Unit 11 ⇒ Coordinate Geometry

Unit 12 ⇒ Three Dimensional Geometry

Unit 13 ⇒ Vector Algebra

Unit 14 ⇒ Statistics and Probability

Unit 15 ⇒ Trigonometry

Unit 16 ⇒ Mathematical Reasoning

Download Complete JEE Main 2020 - 2021 Maths Syllabus

NTA JEE Main Chemistry Syllabus (PDF) ⇒ 2020 - 2021

Detail about units in the latest JEE Main 2020-2021 Chemistry Syllabus is given below, for more details about topics, you can check here

Unit 1 ⇒ Some Basic Concepts in Chemistry

Unit 2 ⇒ States of Matter

Unit 3 ⇒ Atomic Structure

Unit 4 ⇒ Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

Unit 5 ⇒ Chemical Thermodynamics

Unit 6 ⇒ Solutions

Unit 7 ⇒ Equilibrium

Unit 8 ⇒ Redox Reactions and Electrochemistry

Unit 9 ⇒ Chemical Kinetics

Unit-10 ⇒ Surface Chemistry

Section-B ⇒ Inorganic Chemistry

Unit 11 ⇒ Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

Unit 12 ⇒ General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Metals

Unit 13 ⇒ Hydrogen

Unit 14 ⇒ S-Block Elements (Alkali and Alkaline Earth Metals)

Unit 15 ⇒ P-Block Elements

Unit 16 ⇒ D- and F-Block Elements

Unit 17 ⇒ Coordination Compounds

Unit 18 ⇒ Environmental Chemistry

Section - C ⇒ Organic Chemistry

Unit 19 ⇒ Purification and Characterisation of Organic Compounds

Unit 20 ⇒ Some Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry

Unit 21 ⇒ Hydrocarbons

Unit 22 ⇒ Organic Compounds Containing Halogens

Unit 23 ⇒ Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen

Unit 24 ⇒ Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen

Unit 25 ⇒ Polymers

Unit 26 ⇒ Biomolecules

Unit 27 ⇒ Chemistry in Everyday Life

Unit 28 ⇒ Principles Related to Practical Chemistry

Download NTA JEE Main Chemistry Syllabus (PDF) ⇒ 2020 - 2021

NTA JEE Main Physics Syllabus (PDF): 2020 - 2021

Detail about units in the latest JEE Main 2020-2021 Physics Syllabus is given below, for more details about topics, you can check here

Unit 1 ⇒ Physics and Measurement

Unit 2 ⇒ Kinematics

Unit 3 ⇒ Laws of Motion

Unit 4 ⇒ Work Energy and Power

Unit 5 ⇒ Rotational Motion

Unit 6 ⇒ Gravitation

Unit 7 ⇒ Properties of Solids and Liquids

Unit 8 ⇒ Thermodynamics

Unit 9 ⇒ Kinetic Theory of Gases

Unit 10 ⇒ Oscillations and Waves

Unit 11 ⇒ Electrostatics

Unit 12 ⇒ Current Electricity

Unit 13 ⇒ Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism

Unit 14 ⇒ Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents

Unit 15 ⇒ Electromagnetic Waves

Unit 16 ⇒ Optics

Unit 17 ⇒ Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation

Unit 18 ⇒ Atoms and Nuclei

Unit 19 ⇒ Electronic Devices

Unit 20 ⇒ Communication Systems

Part B

Unit 21 ⇒ Experimental Skills (22 experiments)

NTA JEE Main Physics Syllabus (PDF) ⇒ 2020 - 2021