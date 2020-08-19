Study at Home
Search

NTA JEE Main 2020 - 2021 Syllabus (PDF): Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics

Downlad NTA JEE Main Syllabus PDF  2020 - 2021 (Maths, Physics, Chemistry) and prepare for JEE Main 2020 - 2021.

Aug 19, 2020 15:40 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
NTA JEE Main 2020 - 2021 Syllabus (PDF): Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics
NTA JEE Main 2020 - 2021 Syllabus (PDF): Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics

NTA JEE Main Syllabus PDF  2020 - 2021 (Maths, Physics, Chemistry) is available online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Jagran Josh has also provided the latest JEE Main 2020 - 2021 Syllabus. No reduction in JEE Main 2020 Syllabus has been announced yet. Students preparing for JEE Main 2020 are advised to keep the latest JEE Main Syllabus all the time during the preparation.

NTA JEE Main 2020 Admit Card Released @jeemain.nta.nic.in: Download Now!

JEE Main 2020 - 2021 Maths Syllabus:

Detail about units in the latest JEE Main 2020-2021 Maths Syllabus is given below, for more details about topics, you can check here

Unit 1 ⇒ Sets, Relations and Functions 

Unit 2 ⇒ Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations 

Unit 3 ⇒ Matrices and Determinants 

Unit 4 ⇒ Permutations and Combinations 

Unit 5 ⇒ Mathematical Induction 

Unit 6 ⇒ Binomial Theorem and Its Simple Applications 

Unit 7 ⇒ Sequences and Series 

Unit 8 ⇒ Limit, Continuity and Differentiability 

Unit 9 ⇒ Integral Calculus 

Unit 10 ⇒ Differential Equations

Unit 11 ⇒ Coordinate Geometry 

Unit 12 ⇒ Three Dimensional Geometry 

Unit 13 ⇒ Vector Algebra 

Unit 14 ⇒ Statistics and Probability 

Unit 15 ⇒ Trigonometry 

Unit 16 ⇒ Mathematical Reasoning

Download Complete JEE Main 2020 - 2021 Maths Syllabus

NTA JEE Main Chemistry Syllabus (PDF) ⇒ 2020 - 2021

Detail about units in the latest JEE Main 2020-2021 Chemistry Syllabus is given below, for more details about topics, you can check here

Unit 1 ⇒ Some Basic Concepts in Chemistry   

Unit 2 ⇒ States of Matter   

Unit 3 ⇒ Atomic Structure   

Unit 4 ⇒ Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure   

Unit 5 ⇒ Chemical Thermodynamics   

Unit 6 ⇒ Solutions   

Unit 7 ⇒ Equilibrium   

Unit 8 ⇒ Redox Reactions and Electrochemistry   

Unit 9 ⇒ Chemical Kinetics   

Unit-10 ⇒ Surface Chemistry   

Section-B ⇒ Inorganic Chemistry 

Unit 11 ⇒ Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties   

Unit 12 ⇒ General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Metals   

Unit 13 ⇒ Hydrogen   

Unit 14 ⇒ S-Block Elements (Alkali and Alkaline Earth Metals)

Unit 15 ⇒ P-Block Elements   

Unit 16 ⇒ D- and F-Block Elements   

Unit 17 ⇒ Coordination Compounds   

Unit 18 ⇒ Environmental Chemistry   

Section - C ⇒ Organic Chemistry 

Unit 19 ⇒ Purification and Characterisation of Organic Compounds   

Unit 20 ⇒ Some Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry   

Unit 21 ⇒ Hydrocarbons   

Unit 22 ⇒ Organic Compounds Containing Halogens   

Unit 23 ⇒ Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen   

Unit 24 ⇒ Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen   

Unit 25 ⇒ Polymers   

Unit 26 ⇒ Biomolecules   

Unit 27 ⇒ Chemistry in Everyday Life  

Unit 28 ⇒ Principles Related to Practical Chemistry  

Download NTA JEE Main Chemistry Syllabus (PDF) ⇒ 2020 - 2021 

NTA JEE Main Physics Syllabus (PDF): 2020 - 2021

Detail about units in the latest JEE Main 2020-2021 Physics Syllabus is given below, for more details about topics, you can check here

Unit 1 ⇒ Physics and Measurement

Unit 2 ⇒ Kinematics

Unit 3 ⇒ Laws of Motion

Unit 4 ⇒ Work Energy and Power

Unit 5 ⇒ Rotational Motion

Unit 6 ⇒ Gravitation

Unit 7 ⇒ Properties of Solids and Liquids

Unit 8 ⇒ Thermodynamics

Unit 9 ⇒ Kinetic Theory of Gases

Unit 10 ⇒ Oscillations and Waves

Unit 11 ⇒ Electrostatics

Unit 12 ⇒ Current Electricity

Unit 13 ⇒ Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism

Unit 14 ⇒ Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents

Unit 15 ⇒ Electromagnetic Waves

Unit 16 ⇒ Optics

Unit 17 ⇒ Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation

Unit 18 ⇒ Atoms and Nuclei

Unit 19 ⇒ Electronic Devices

Unit 20 ⇒ Communication Systems

Part B

Unit 21 ⇒ Experimental Skills (22 experiments) 

NTA JEE Main Physics Syllabus (PDF) ⇒ 2020 - 2021

Download JEE Main Syllabus (PDF) ⇒ 2020 - 2021

Related Stories