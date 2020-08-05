NTA JEE Main Physics Syllabus (PDF): 2020 - 2021

Part A

Unit 1: Physics and Measurement - Physics, technology and society, SI units, Fundamental and derived units - Least count, accuracy and precision of measuring instruments - Errors in measurement - Dimensions of Physical quantities - Dimensional analysis and its applications

Unit 2: Kinematics - Frame of reference - Motion in a straight line: Position time graph, speed and velocity - Uniform and nonuniform motion, average speed and instantaneous velocity Uniformly accelerated motion, velocity-time, position-time graphs, relations for uniformly accelerated motion - Scalars and Vectors - Vector addition and Subtraction - Zero Vector, Scalar and Vector products, Unit Vector, Resolution of a Vector - Relative Velocity - Motion in a plane - Projectile Motion - Uniform Circular Motion

Unit 3: Laws of Motion - Frame of reference - Force and Inertia - Newton's First Law of motion - Momentum - Newton's Second Law of motion - Impulse - Newton's Third Law of motion - Law of conservation of linear momentum and its applications - Equilibrium of concurrent forces - Static and Kinetic friction, laws of friction, rolling friction - Dynamics of uniform circular motion - Centripetal force and its applications

Unit 4: Work Energy and Power - Work done by a constant force and a variable force - Kinetic and potential energies - Work-energy theorem - Power - Potential energy of a spring, conservation of mechanical energy, conservative and nonconservative forces - Elastic and inelastic collisions in one and two dimension

Unit 5: Rotational Motion - Centre of mass of a two-particle system - Centre of mass of a rigid body - Basic concepts of rotational motion - Moment of a force, torque, angular momentum, conservation of angular momentum and its applications; moment of inertia, radius of gyration - Values of moments of inertia for simple geometrical objects - Parallel and perpendicular axes theorems and their applications - Rigid body rotation, equations of rotational motion

Unit 6: Gravitation - The universal law of gravitation - Acceleration due to gravity and its variation with altitude and depth - Kepler's laws of planetary motion - Gravitational potential energy; gravitational potential - Escape velocity - Orbital velocity of a satellite - Geo-stationary satellites

Unit 7: Properties of Solids and Liquids - Elastic behaviour - Stress-strain relationship - Hooke's Law - Young's modulus, bulk modulus, modulus of rigidity - Pressure due to a fluid column - Pascal's law and its applications - Viscosity, Stokes' law, terminal velocity, streamline and turbulent flow - Reynolds number - Bernoulli's principle and its applications - Surface energy and surface tension, angle of contact, application of surface tension - drops, bubbles and capillary rise - Heat, temperature, thermal expansion - Specific heat capacity, calorimetry; change of state, latent heat - Heat transfer-conduction, convection and radiation - Newton's law of cooling

Unit 8: Thermodynamics - Thermal equilibrium, zeroth law of thermodynamics, concept of temperature - Heat, work and internal energy. First law of thermodynamics - Second law of thermodynamics: reversible and irreversible processes - Carnot engine and its efficiency

Unit 9: Kinetic Theory of Gases - Equation of state of a perfect gas, work done on compressing a gas - Kinetic theory of gases - assumptions, concept of pressure - Kinetic energy and temperature: rms speed of gas molecules - Degrees of freedom - Law of equipartition of energy, applications to specific heat capacities of gases; - - Mean free path - Avogadro's number

Unit 10: Oscillations and Waves - Periodic motion - period, frequency, displacement as a function of time - Periodic functions - Simple harmonic motion (S.H.M.) and its equation; phase; oscillations of a spring -restoring force and force constant, energy in S.H.M. - kinetic and potential energies - Simple pendulum - derivation of expression for its time period - Free, forced and damped oscillations, resonance. Wave motion - Longitudinal and transverse waves, speed of a wave - Displacement relation for a progressive wave - Principle of superposition of waves, reflection of waves - Standing waves in strings and organ pipes, fundamental mode and harmonics, Beats, Doppler effect in sound

Unit 11: Electrostatics - Electric charges: Conservation of charge - Coulomb's law-forces between two point charges, forces between multiple charges; superposition principle and continuous charge distribution - Electric field: Electric field due to a point charge - Electric field lines, Electric dipole - Electric field due to a dipole - Torque on a dipole in a uniform electric field - Electric flux, Gauss's law and its applications to find field due to infinitely long uniformly charged straight wire, uniformly charged infinite plane sheet and uniformly charged thin spherical shell - Electric potential and its calculation for a point charge, electric dipole and system of charges - Equipotential surfaces - Electrical potential energy of a system of two point charges in an electrostatic field - Conductors and insulators Dielectrics and electric polarization - Capacitor, combination of capacitors in series and in parallel, capacitance of a parallel plate capacitor with and without dielectric medium between the plates, Energy stored in a capacitor.

Unit 12: Current Electricity - Electric current - Drift velocity - Ohm's law - Electrical resistance - Resistances of different materials - V-I characteristics of Ohmic and non ohmic conductors - Electrical energy and power - Electrical resistivity - Colour code for resistors - Series and parallel combinations of resistors - Temperature dependence of resistance - Electric Cell and its Internal resistance - Potential difference and emf of a cell, combination of cells in series and in parallel - Kirchhoff's laws and their applications - Wheatstone bridge - Metre bridge - Potentiometer - principle and its applications

Unit 13: Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism - Biot-Savart law and its application to current carrying circular loop - Ampere's law and its applications to infinitely long current carrying straight wire and solenoid - Force on a moving charge in uniform magnetic and electric fields - Cyclotron - Force on a current-carrying conductor in a uniform magnetic field - Force between two parallel current carrying conductors-definition of ampere - Torque experienced by a current loop in uniform magnetic field - Moving coil galvanometer, its current sensitivity and conversion to ammeter and voltmeter - Current loop as a magnetic dipole and its magnetic dipole moment - Bar magnet as an equivalent solenoid, magnetic field lines - Earth's magnetic field and magnetic elements - Para-, dia- and ferro- magnetic substances - Magnetic susceptibility and permeability - Hysteresis - Electromagnets and permanent magnets

Unit 14: Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents - Electromagnetic induction - Faraday's law, induced emf and current - Lenz's Law - Eddy currents - Self and mutual inductance - Alternating currents, peak and rms value of alternating current/ voltage - Reactance and impedance - LCR series circuit, resonance - Quality factor - Power in AC circuits, wattless current - AC generator and transformer

Unit 15: Electromagnetic Waves - Electromagnetic waves and their characteristics - Transverse nature of electromagnetic waves - Electromagnetic spectrum (radio waves, microwaves, infrared, visible, ultraviolet, X Rays, gamma rays) - Applications of e.m. waves.

Unit 16: Optics - Reflection and refraction of light at plane and spherical surfaces, mirror formula - Total internal reflection and its applications - Deviation and Dispersion of light by a prism, - Lens Formula, Magnification, Power of a Lens, - Combination of thin lenses in contact - Microscope and Astronomical Telescope (reflecting and refracting) and their magnifyingpowers - Wave optics: wavefront and Huygens' principle - Laws of reflection and refraction using Huygen's principle - Interference - Young's double slit experiment and expression for fringe width - Coherent sources and sustained interference of light - Diffraction due to a single slit, width of central maximum - Resolving power of microscopes and astronomical telescopes - Polarisation - Plane polarized light: Brewster's law, uses of plane polarized light and Polaroids.

Unit 17: Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation - Dual nature of radiation - Photoelectric effect - Hertz and Lenard's observations - Einstein's photoelectric equation - Particle nature of light - Matter waves-wave nature of particle, de Broglie relation - Davisson-Germer experiment

Unit 18: Atoms and Nuclei - Alpha-particle scattering experiment - Rutherford's model of atom - Bohr model, energy levels, hydrogen spectrum - Composition and size of nucleus, atomic masses, isotopes, isobars; isotones - Radioactivity Alpha, beta and gamma particles/rays and their properties radioactive decay law - Mass-energy relation, mass defect; binding energy per nucleon and its variation with mass number, nuclear fission and fusion

Unit 19: Electronic Devices - Semiconductors - Semiconductor diode - I-V characteristics in forward and reverse bias, diode as a rectifier - I-V characteristics of LED, photodiode, solar cell and Zener diode - Zener diode as a voltage regulator - Junction transistor, transistor action, characteristics of a transistor - Transistor as an amplifier (common emitter configuration) and oscillator - Logic gates (OR, AND, NOT, NAND and NOR). Transistor

Unit 20: Communication Systems - Propagation of electromagnetic waves in the atmosphere - Sky and space wave propagation - Need for modulation - Amplitude and Frequency Modulation - Bandwidth of signals - Bandwidth of Transmission medium - Basic Elements of a Communication System (Block Diagram only)

Part B