NTA JEE Main Physics Syllabus (PDF) 2020 - 2021: Check latest JEE Main Physics Syllabus 2020-2021 by NTA. The new JEE Main Physics Syllabus has been published in the latest official information bulletin of JEE Main 2020. Students preparing for JEE Main 2020 - 2021 are advised to learn the latest syllabus & plan their studies accordingly. Link to download the JEE Main Physics Syllabus 2020 - 2021 is given at the end of this article.
JEE Main Physics Syllabus: 2020 - 2021
Part A
Unit 1: Physics and Measurement
- Physics, technology and society, SI units, Fundamental and derived units
- Least count, accuracy and precision of measuring instruments
- Errors in measurement
- Dimensions of Physical quantities
- Dimensional analysis and its applications
Unit 2: Kinematics
|
- Frame of reference
- Motion in a straight line: Position time graph, speed and velocity
- Uniform and nonuniform motion, average speed and instantaneous velocity Uniformly accelerated motion, velocity-time, position-time graphs, relations for uniformly accelerated motion
- Scalars and Vectors
- Vector addition and Subtraction
- Zero Vector, Scalar and Vector products, Unit Vector, Resolution of a Vector
- Relative Velocity
- Motion in a plane
- Projectile Motion
- Uniform Circular Motion
Unit 3: Laws of Motion
- Frame of reference
- Force and Inertia
- Newton's First Law of motion
- Momentum
- Newton's Second Law of motion
- Impulse
- Newton's Third Law of motion
- Law of conservation of linear momentum and its applications
- Equilibrium of concurrent forces
- Static and Kinetic friction, laws of friction, rolling friction
- Dynamics of uniform circular motion
- Centripetal force and its applications
Unit 4: Work Energy and Power
- Work done by a constant force and a variable force
- Kinetic and potential energies
- Work-energy theorem
- Power
- Potential energy of a spring, conservation of mechanical energy, conservative and nonconservative forces
- Elastic and inelastic collisions in one and two dimension
Unit 5: Rotational Motion
- Centre of mass of a two-particle system
- Centre of mass of a rigid body
- Basic concepts of rotational motion
- Moment of a force, torque, angular momentum, conservation of angular momentum and its applications; moment of inertia, radius of gyration
- Values of moments of inertia for simple geometrical objects
- Parallel and perpendicular axes theorems and their applications
- Rigid body rotation, equations of rotational motion
Unit 6: Gravitation
- The universal law of gravitation
- Acceleration due to gravity and its variation with altitude and depth
- Kepler's laws of planetary motion
- Gravitational potential energy; gravitational potential
- Escape velocity
- Orbital velocity of a satellite
- Geo-stationary satellites
Unit 7: Properties of Solids and Liquids
- Elastic behaviour
- Stress-strain relationship
- Hooke's Law
- Young's modulus, bulk modulus, modulus of rigidity
- Pressure due to a fluid column
- Pascal's law and its applications
- Viscosity, Stokes' law, terminal velocity, streamline and turbulent flow
- Reynolds number
- Bernoulli's principle and its applications
- Surface energy and surface tension, angle of contact, application of surface tension - drops, bubbles and capillary rise
- Heat, temperature, thermal expansion
- Specific heat capacity, calorimetry; change of state, latent heat
- Heat transfer-conduction, convection and radiation
- Newton's law of cooling
Unit 8: Thermodynamics
- Thermal equilibrium, zeroth law of thermodynamics, concept of temperature
- Heat, work and internal energy. First law of thermodynamics
- Second law of thermodynamics: reversible and irreversible processes
- Carnot engine and its efficiency
Unit 9: Kinetic Theory of Gases
- Equation of state of a perfect gas, work done on compressing a gas
- Kinetic theory of gases - assumptions, concept of pressure
- Kinetic energy and temperature: rms speed of gas molecules
- Degrees of freedom
- Law of equipartition of energy, applications to specific heat capacities of gases; - - Mean free path
- Avogadro's number
Unit 10: Oscillations and Waves
- Periodic motion - period, frequency, displacement as a function of time
- Periodic functions
- Simple harmonic motion (S.H.M.) and its equation; phase; oscillations of a spring -restoring force and force constant, energy in S.H.M. - kinetic and potential energies - Simple pendulum - derivation of expression for its time period
- Free, forced and damped oscillations, resonance. Wave motion
- Longitudinal and transverse waves, speed of a wave
- Displacement relation for a progressive wave
- Principle of superposition of waves, reflection of waves
- Standing waves in strings and organ pipes, fundamental mode and harmonics, Beats, Doppler effect in sound
Unit 11: Electrostatics
- Electric charges: Conservation of charge
- Coulomb's law-forces between two point charges, forces between multiple charges; superposition principle and continuous charge distribution
- Electric field: Electric field due to a point charge
- Electric field lines, Electric dipole
- Electric field due to a dipole
- Torque on a dipole in a uniform electric field
- Electric flux, Gauss's law and its applications to find field due to infinitely long uniformly charged straight wire, uniformly charged infinite plane sheet and uniformly charged thin spherical shell
- Electric potential and its calculation for a point charge, electric dipole and system of charges
- Equipotential surfaces
- Electrical potential energy of a system of two point charges in an electrostatic field
- Conductors and insulators Dielectrics and electric polarization
- Capacitor, combination of capacitors in series and in parallel, capacitance of a parallel plate capacitor with and without dielectric medium between the plates, Energy stored in a capacitor.
Unit 12: Current Electricity
- Electric current
- Drift velocity
- Ohm's law
- Electrical resistance
- Resistances of different materials
- V-I characteristics of Ohmic and non ohmic conductors
- Electrical energy and power
- Electrical resistivity
- Colour code for resistors
- Series and parallel combinations of resistors
- Temperature dependence of resistance
- Electric Cell and its Internal resistance
- Potential difference and emf of a cell, combination of cells in series and in parallel
- Kirchhoff's laws and their applications
- Wheatstone bridge
- Metre bridge
- Potentiometer - principle and its applications
Unit 13: Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism
- Biot-Savart law and its application to current carrying circular loop
- Ampere's law and its applications to infinitely long current carrying straight wire and solenoid
- Force on a moving charge in uniform magnetic and electric fields
- Cyclotron
- Force on a current-carrying conductor in a uniform magnetic field
- Force between two parallel current carrying conductors-definition of ampere
- Torque experienced by a current loop in uniform magnetic field
- Moving coil galvanometer, its current sensitivity and conversion to ammeter and voltmeter
- Current loop as a magnetic dipole and its magnetic dipole moment
- Bar magnet as an equivalent solenoid, magnetic field lines
- Earth's magnetic field and magnetic elements
- Para-, dia- and ferro- magnetic substances
- Magnetic susceptibility and permeability
- Hysteresis
- Electromagnets and permanent magnets
Unit 14: Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents
- Electromagnetic induction
- Faraday's law, induced emf and current
- Lenz's Law
- Eddy currents
- Self and mutual inductance
- Alternating currents, peak and rms value of alternating current/ voltage
- Reactance and impedance
- LCR series circuit, resonance
- Quality factor
- Power in AC circuits, wattless current
- AC generator and transformer
Unit 15: Electromagnetic Waves
- Electromagnetic waves and their characteristics
- Transverse nature of electromagnetic waves
- Electromagnetic spectrum (radio waves, microwaves, infrared, visible, ultraviolet, X Rays, gamma rays)
- Applications of e.m. waves.
Unit 16: Optics
- Reflection and refraction of light at plane and spherical surfaces, mirror formula
- Total internal reflection and its applications
- Deviation and Dispersion of light by a prism, - Lens Formula, Magnification, Power of a Lens, - Combination of thin lenses in contact - Microscope and Astronomical Telescope (reflecting and refracting) and their magnifyingpowers
- Wave optics: wavefront and Huygens' principle
- Laws of reflection and refraction using Huygen's principle
- Interference
- Young's double slit experiment and expression for fringe width
- Coherent sources and sustained interference of light
- Diffraction due to a single slit, width of central maximum
- Resolving power of microscopes and astronomical telescopes
- Polarisation
- Plane polarized light: Brewster's law, uses of plane polarized light and Polaroids.
Unit 17: Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation
- Dual nature of radiation
- Photoelectric effect
- Hertz and Lenard's observations
- Einstein's photoelectric equation
- Particle nature of light
- Matter waves-wave nature of particle, de Broglie relation
- Davisson-Germer experiment
Unit 18: Atoms and Nuclei
- Alpha-particle scattering experiment
- Rutherford's model of atom
- Bohr model, energy levels, hydrogen spectrum - Composition and size of nucleus, atomic masses, isotopes, isobars; isotones
- Radioactivity Alpha, beta and gamma particles/rays and their properties radioactive decay law
- Mass-energy relation, mass defect; binding energy per nucleon and its variation with mass number, nuclear fission and fusion
Unit 19: Electronic Devices
- Semiconductors
- Semiconductor diode
- I-V characteristics in forward and reverse bias, diode as a rectifier
- I-V characteristics of LED, photodiode, solar cell and Zener diode
- Zener diode as a voltage regulator
- Junction transistor, transistor action, characteristics of a transistor
- Transistor as an amplifier (common emitter configuration) and oscillator
- Logic gates (OR, AND, NOT, NAND and NOR). Transistor
Unit 20: Communication Systems
- Propagation of electromagnetic waves in the atmosphere
- Sky and space wave propagation
- Need for modulation
- Amplitude and Frequency Modulation
- Bandwidth of signals
- Bandwidth of Transmission medium
- Basic Elements of a Communication System (Block Diagram only)
Part B
Unit 21: Experimental Skills
Familiarity with the basic approach and observations of the experiments and activities:
1. Vernier callipers-its use to measure internal and external diameter and depth of a vessel.
2. Screw gauge-its use to determine thickness/diameter of thin sheet/wire.
3. Simple Pendulum-dissipation of energy by plotting a graph between square of amplitude and time. 4. Metre Scale - mass of a given object by principle of moments.
5. Young's modulus of elasticity of the material of a metallic wire.
Surface tension of water by capillary rise and effect of detergents.
7. Co-efficient of Viscosity of a given viscous liquid by measuring terminal velocity of a given spherical
body.
8. Plotting a cooling curve for the relationship between the temperature of a hot body and time.
9. Speed of sound in air at room temperature using a resonance tube.
10. Specific heat capacity of a given (i) solid and (ii) liquid by method of mixtures.
11. Resistivity of the material of a given wire using metre bridge.
12. Resistance of a given wire using Ohm's law.
13. Potentiometer
(I) Comparison of emf of two primary cells.
(I) Determination of internal resistance of a cell.
14. Resistance and figure of merit of a galvanometer by half deflection method.
15. Focal length of:
(i) Convex mirror
(ii) Concave mirror, and
(iii) Convex lens
using parallax method.
16. Plot of angle of deviation vs angle of incidence for a triangular prism.
17. Refractive index of a glass slab using a travelling microscope.
18. Characteristic curves of a p-n junction diode in forward and reverse bias.
19. Characteristic curves of a Zener diode and finding reverse break down voltage. 20. Characteristic curves of a transistor and finding current gain and voltage gain.
21. Identification of Diode, LED, Transistor, IC, Resistor, Capacitor from mixed collection of such items.
22. Using multimeter to:
(I) Identify base of a transistor
(ii) Distinguish between npn and pnp type transistor
(ii) See the unidirectional flow of current in case of a diode and an LED.
(iv) Check the correctness or otherwise of a given electronic component (diode, transistor or IC).
Download JEE Main Physics Syllabus (PDF): 2020 - 2021