Aug 5, 2020 17:51 IST
NTA JEE Main Physics Syllabus (PDF) 2020 - 2021: Check latest JEE Main Physics Syllabus 2020-2021 by NTA. The new JEE Main Physics Syllabus has been published in the latest official information bulletin of JEE Main 2020. Students preparing for JEE Main 2020 - 2021 are advised to learn the latest syllabus & plan their studies accordingly. Link to download the JEE Main Physics Syllabus 2020 - 2021 is given at the end of this article.

JEE Main Physics Syllabus: 2020 - 2021 

Part A

Unit 1: Physics and Measurement

- Physics, technology and society, SI units, Fundamental and derived units

- Least count, accuracy and precision of measuring instruments

- Errors in measurement

- Dimensions of Physical quantities 

- Dimensional analysis and its applications

Unit 2: Kinematics

- Frame of reference

- Motion in a straight line: Position time graph, speed and velocity

- Uniform and nonuniform motion, average speed and instantaneous velocity Uniformly accelerated motion, velocity-time, position-time graphs, relations for uniformly accelerated motion

- Scalars and Vectors

- Vector addition and Subtraction

- Zero Vector, Scalar and Vector products, Unit Vector, Resolution of a Vector

- Relative Velocity

- Motion in a plane

- Projectile Motion

- Uniform Circular Motion 

Unit 3: Laws of Motion

- Frame of reference

- Force and Inertia

- Newton's First Law of motion

- Momentum

- Newton's Second Law of motion

- Impulse

- Newton's Third Law of motion

- Law of conservation of linear momentum and its applications 

- Equilibrium of concurrent forces

- Static and Kinetic friction, laws of friction, rolling friction

- Dynamics of uniform circular motion 

- Centripetal force and its applications

Unit 4: Work Energy and Power

- Work done by a constant force and a variable force

- Kinetic and potential energies

- Work-energy theorem

- Power

- Potential energy of a spring, conservation of mechanical energy, conservative and nonconservative forces

- Elastic and inelastic collisions in one and two dimension

Unit 5: Rotational Motion

- Centre of mass of a two-particle system

- Centre of mass of a rigid body 

- Basic concepts of rotational motion

- Moment of a force, torque, angular momentum, conservation of angular momentum and its applications; moment of inertia, radius of gyration

- Values of moments of inertia for simple geometrical objects

- Parallel and perpendicular axes theorems and their applications

- Rigid body rotation, equations of rotational motion

Unit 6: Gravitation

- The universal law of gravitation

- Acceleration due to gravity and its variation with altitude and depth

- Kepler's laws of planetary motion

- Gravitational potential energy; gravitational potential

- Escape velocity

- Orbital velocity of a satellite

- Geo-stationary satellites

Unit 7: Properties of Solids and Liquids

- Elastic behaviour

- Stress-strain relationship

- Hooke's Law

- Young's modulus, bulk modulus, modulus of rigidity

- Pressure due to a fluid column

- Pascal's law and its applications

- Viscosity, Stokes' law, terminal velocity, streamline and turbulent flow

- Reynolds number

- Bernoulli's principle and its applications

- Surface energy and surface tension, angle of contact, application of surface tension - drops, bubbles and capillary rise

- Heat, temperature, thermal expansion

- Specific heat capacity, calorimetry; change of state, latent heat

- Heat transfer-conduction, convection and radiation

- Newton's law of cooling

Unit 8: Thermodynamics

- Thermal equilibrium, zeroth law of thermodynamics, concept of temperature 

- Heat, work and internal energy. First law of thermodynamics

- Second law of thermodynamics: reversible and irreversible processes

- Carnot engine and its efficiency

Unit 9: Kinetic Theory of Gases

- Equation of state of a perfect gas, work done on compressing a gas

- Kinetic theory of gases - assumptions, concept of pressure

- Kinetic energy and temperature: rms speed of gas molecules

- Degrees of freedom

- Law of equipartition of energy, applications to specific heat capacities of gases; - - Mean free path

- Avogadro's number

Unit 10: Oscillations and Waves

- Periodic motion - period, frequency, displacement as a function of time

- Periodic functions

- Simple harmonic motion (S.H.M.) and its equation; phase; oscillations of a spring -restoring force and force constant, energy in S.H.M. - kinetic and potential energies  - Simple pendulum - derivation of expression for its time period

- Free, forced and damped oscillations, resonance. Wave motion

- Longitudinal and transverse waves, speed of a wave

- Displacement relation for a progressive wave

- Principle of superposition of waves, reflection of waves

- Standing waves in strings and organ pipes, fundamental mode and harmonics, Beats, Doppler effect in sound

Unit 11: Electrostatics

- Electric charges: Conservation of charge 

- Coulomb's law-forces between two point charges, forces between multiple charges; superposition principle and continuous charge distribution

- Electric field: Electric field due to a point charge

- Electric field lines, Electric dipole

- Electric field due to a dipole

- Torque on a dipole in a uniform electric field

- Electric flux, Gauss's law and its applications to find field due to infinitely long uniformly charged straight wire, uniformly charged infinite plane sheet and uniformly charged thin spherical shell

- Electric potential and its calculation for a point charge, electric dipole and system of charges

- Equipotential surfaces

- Electrical potential energy of a system of two point charges in an electrostatic field

- Conductors and insulators Dielectrics and electric polarization

- Capacitor, combination of capacitors in series and in parallel, capacitance of a parallel plate capacitor with and without dielectric medium between the plates, Energy stored in a capacitor. 

Unit 12: Current Electricity

- Electric current

- Drift velocity

- Ohm's law

- Electrical resistance

- Resistances of different materials

- V-I characteristics of Ohmic and non ohmic conductors

- Electrical energy and power

- Electrical resistivity

- Colour code for resistors

- Series and parallel combinations of resistors

- Temperature dependence of resistance

- Electric Cell and its Internal resistance

- Potential difference and emf of a cell, combination of cells in series and in parallel

- Kirchhoff's laws and their applications

- Wheatstone bridge

- Metre bridge

- Potentiometer - principle and its applications 

Unit 13: Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism

- Biot-Savart law and its application to current carrying circular loop

- Ampere's law and its applications to infinitely long current carrying straight wire and solenoid

- Force on a moving charge in uniform magnetic and electric fields 

- Cyclotron 

- Force on a current-carrying conductor in a uniform magnetic field

- Force between two parallel current carrying conductors-definition of ampere

- Torque experienced by a current loop in uniform magnetic field

- Moving coil galvanometer, its current sensitivity and conversion to ammeter and voltmeter 

- Current loop as a magnetic dipole and its magnetic dipole moment

- Bar magnet as an equivalent solenoid, magnetic field lines

- Earth's magnetic field and magnetic elements

- Para-, dia- and ferro- magnetic substances

- Magnetic susceptibility and permeability

- Hysteresis

- Electromagnets and permanent magnets 

Unit 14: Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents

- Electromagnetic induction

- Faraday's law, induced emf and current

- Lenz's Law

- Eddy currents

- Self and mutual inductance 

- Alternating currents, peak and rms value of alternating current/ voltage

- Reactance and impedance

- LCR series circuit, resonance 

- Quality factor 

- Power in AC circuits, wattless current

- AC generator and transformer

Unit 15: Electromagnetic Waves

- Electromagnetic waves and their characteristics

- Transverse nature of electromagnetic waves

- Electromagnetic spectrum (radio waves, microwaves, infrared, visible, ultraviolet, X Rays, gamma rays)

- Applications of e.m. waves.

Unit 16: Optics

- Reflection and refraction of light at plane and spherical surfaces, mirror formula

- Total internal reflection and its applications

- Deviation and Dispersion of light by a prism, - Lens Formula, Magnification, Power of a Lens, - Combination of thin lenses in contact - Microscope and Astronomical Telescope (reflecting and refracting) and their magnifyingpowers

- Wave optics: wavefront and Huygens' principle

- Laws of reflection and refraction using Huygen's principle 

- Interference

- Young's double slit experiment and expression for fringe width

- Coherent sources and sustained interference of light

- Diffraction due to a single slit, width of central maximum

- Resolving power of microscopes and astronomical telescopes

- Polarisation

- Plane polarized light: Brewster's law, uses of plane polarized light and Polaroids.

Unit 17: Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation

- Dual nature of radiation

- Photoelectric effect

- Hertz and Lenard's observations 

- Einstein's photoelectric equation

- Particle nature of light

- Matter waves-wave nature of particle, de Broglie relation

- Davisson-Germer experiment

Unit 18: Atoms and Nuclei

- Alpha-particle scattering experiment 

- Rutherford's model of atom

- Bohr model, energy levels, hydrogen spectrum  - Composition and size of nucleus, atomic masses, isotopes, isobars; isotones 

- Radioactivity Alpha, beta and gamma particles/rays and their properties radioactive decay law

- Mass-energy relation, mass defect; binding energy per nucleon and its variation with mass number, nuclear fission and fusion 

Unit 19: Electronic Devices

- Semiconductors

- Semiconductor diode

- I-V characteristics in forward and reverse bias, diode as a rectifier

- I-V characteristics of LED, photodiode, solar cell and Zener diode

- Zener diode as a voltage regulator

- Junction transistor, transistor action, characteristics of a transistor

- Transistor as an amplifier (common emitter configuration) and oscillator

- Logic gates (OR, AND, NOT, NAND and NOR). Transistor

Unit 20: Communication Systems

- Propagation of electromagnetic waves in the atmosphere

- Sky and space wave propagation

- Need for modulation

- Amplitude and Frequency Modulation

- Bandwidth of signals

- Bandwidth of Transmission medium 

- Basic Elements of a Communication System (Block Diagram only)

Part B

Unit 21: Experimental Skills


Familiarity with the basic approach and observations of the experiments and activities:


1. Vernier callipers-its use to measure internal and external diameter and depth of a vessel.


2. Screw gauge-its use to determine thickness/diameter of thin sheet/wire.


3. Simple Pendulum-dissipation of energy by plotting a graph between square of amplitude and time. 4. Metre Scale - mass of a given object by principle of moments.


5. Young's modulus of elasticity of the material of a metallic wire.


Surface tension of water by capillary rise and effect of detergents.


7. Co-efficient of Viscosity of a given viscous liquid by measuring terminal velocity of a given spherical


body.


8. Plotting a cooling curve for the relationship between the temperature of a hot body and time.


9. Speed of sound in air at room temperature using a resonance tube.


10. Specific heat capacity of a given (i) solid and (ii) liquid by method of mixtures.


11. Resistivity of the material of a given wire using metre bridge.


12. Resistance of a given wire using Ohm's law.


13. Potentiometer


(I) Comparison of emf of two primary cells.


(I) Determination of internal resistance of a cell.


14. Resistance and figure of merit of a galvanometer by half deflection method.


15. Focal length of:


(i) Convex mirror


(ii) Concave mirror, and


(iii) Convex lens


using parallax method.


16. Plot of angle of deviation vs angle of incidence for a triangular prism.


17. Refractive index of a glass slab using a travelling microscope.


18. Characteristic curves of a p-n junction diode in forward and reverse bias.


19. Characteristic curves of a Zener diode and finding reverse break down voltage. 20. Characteristic curves of a transistor and finding current gain and voltage gain.


21. Identification of Diode, LED, Transistor, IC, Resistor, Capacitor from mixed collection of such items.


22. Using multimeter to:


(I) Identify base of a transistor


(ii) Distinguish between npn and pnp type transistor


(ii) See the unidirectional flow of current in case of a diode and an LED.


(iv) Check the correctness or otherwise of a given electronic component (diode, transistor or IC).

Download JEE Main Physics Syllabus (PDF): 2020 - 2021

