NTA JEE Main 2020 Admit Card To Be Released Shortly @jeemain.nta.nic.in: Check Updates

NTA JEE Main 2020 Admit Card: JEE Main 2020 admit card will be shortly available for download at jeemain.nta.nic.in. A complete step by step process to download the JEE Main 2020 Hall Ticket is explained here. Jagran Josh will send an instant update once JEE Main 2020 Admit Cards will be released. JEE Main 2020 exam dates are from September 1st to 6th, 2020. However, pleas are filed in the Supreme Court of India by two different, one group demanding postponement of JEE Main 2020 and another group demanding that JEE Main 2020 should not be postponed further.

Step by step process to download JEE Main 2020 Admit Card @jeemain.nta.nic.in:

One released students can download JEE Main 2020 Admit Card from the official website by following these steps:

Step 1: Open jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Download JEE Main April 2020 Admit Card'

Step 3: Generally there are two options, candidates can either opt for Download JEE Main 2020 Admit Card through Application Number and Password’ or ‘Download JEE Main 2020 Admit Card Admit Card through Application Number and Date of Birth’.

Step 4: Download JEE Main 2020 Admit Card through Application Number and Password: Choose this option and fill relevant details in the desired boxes & download the admit card.

Step 5: Download JEE Main 2020 Admit Card Admit Card through Application Number and Date of Birth: Choose this option and fill relevant details in the desired boxes & download the admit card.

Step 6: Click on submit button

Step 7: Your JEE Main 2020 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 8: Download and take the printout. (Also save a soft copy of JEE Main 2020 Admit Card somewhere safe like Google Drive for future reference).

Verify details of your JEE Main 2020 Admit Card:

After downloading JEE Main 2020 Admit Card students should check that Roll Number, Father’s name, Name, Date of Birth, Category, Gender and State of Eligibility are mentioned correctly. Do read all the instructions carefully. NTA will be very strict regarding new instruction due to COVID-19 pandemic and these instructions must be strictly followed for entry in the examination hall.

