JEE Main 2021 (23, 24 February 2021): Exam Analysis, Review - All Shifts: JEE Main 2021 Result To Be Announced By 7th March

JEE Main 2021 Paper Analysis (23rd, 24th February 2021 - All Shifts): Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, NTA has successfully conducted JEE Main 2021 on 23rd & 24th February across India & abroad. A team from Jagran Josh has collected feedback from students who appeared for JEE Main 2021 on 24th February. Here we have provided feedback from shift 1 & shift 2. Some memory based questions & topics from both the shifts are also available here.
JEE Main 2021 Paper Analysis: 24th February Shift 2
Here are the important points from the feedback of candidates:
- Numerical problems in the Physics section were a bit difficult.
- Most of the questions were based on concepts given in NCERT Textbooks & NCERT Exemplar in the 2nd shift also.
- Memory-based & conceptual questions were asked in the Chemistry section of JEE Main 2021.
- Some questions were similar to questions asked in previous year papers.
- Overall easy to moderate questions were asked in the Physics, Chemistry & Maths section.
JEE Main 2021 Paper Analysis: 24th February Shift 1
Here are the important points from the feedback of candidates:
- Most of the questions were based on concepts given in NCERT Textbooks & NCERT Exemplar.
- Most of the questions in the Chemistry section of JEE Main 2021 were conceptual.
- The difficulty level of Numerical problems in the Physics section was a bit high & questions were time-consuming.
- some questions were similar to questions asked in previous year papers.
- Overall easy to moderate questions were asked in the Physics, Chemistry & Maths section.
JEE Main 2021 Paper: Memory Based Topics/Questions
⇒ Alpha helix structure of protein is stabilized by ________
⇒ Gun metal is an alloy of ________
⇒ Coordination number of bcc _______
JEE Main 2021 (B. Tech): Exam Pattern
NTA JEE Main 2021 Syllabus (PDF): Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry