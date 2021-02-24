JEE Main 2021 (23, 24 February 2021): Exam Analysis, Review - All Shifts: JEE Main 2021 Result To Be Announced By 7th March

JEE Main 2021 Paper Analysis (23rd, 24th February 2021 - All Shifts): Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, NTA has successfully conducted JEE Main 2021 on 23rd & 24th February across India & abroad. A team from Jagran Josh has collected feedback from students who appeared for JEE Main 2021 on 24th February. Here we have provided feedback from shift 1 & shift 2. Some memory based questions & topics from both the shifts are also available here.

JEE Main 2021 Paper Analysis: 24th February Shift 2

Here are the important points from the feedback of candidates:

- Numerical problems in the Physics section were a bit difficult.

- Most of the questions were based on concepts given in NCERT Textbooks & NCERT Exemplar in the 2nd shift also.

- Memory-based & conceptual questions were asked in the Chemistry section of JEE Main 2021.

- Some questions were similar to questions asked in previous year papers.

- Overall easy to moderate questions were asked in the Physics, Chemistry & Maths section.

Section Overall Difficulty Level Physics Above Moderate Mathematics Moderate Chemistry Moderate

JEE Main 2021 Paper Analysis: 24th February Shift 1

Here are the important points from the feedback of candidates:

- Most of the questions were based on concepts given in NCERT Textbooks & NCERT Exemplar.

- Most of the questions in the Chemistry section of JEE Main 2021 were conceptual.

- The difficulty level of Numerical problems in the Physics section was a bit high & questions were time-consuming.

- some questions were similar to questions asked in previous year papers.

- Overall easy to moderate questions were asked in the Physics, Chemistry & Maths section.

Section Overall Difficulty Level Physics Moderate Mathematics Moderate Chemistry Moderate

JEE Main 2021 Paper: Memory Based Topics/Questions

⇒ Alpha helix structure of protein is stabilized by ________

⇒ Gun metal is an alloy of ________

⇒ Coordination number of bcc _______

JEE Main 2021 (B. Tech): Exam Pattern

Paper1: B.E./ B. Tech. in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode: Subject wise distribution of Questions, Total Number of Questions and Marks Subject Section A Section B Marks Mathematics 20* 10* 100 Physics 20* 10* 100 Chemistry 20* 10* 100 Total 90 300 *Each Subject will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In Section B, candidates have to attempt any five questions out of 10. There will be no negative marking for Section B. Marking Scheme for MCQs Correct Answer or the best Answer Four marks (+4) Incorrect Answer Minus one mark (-1) Unanswered / Marked for Review No mark (0) Marking Scheme for questions for which answer is a Numerical value Correct Answer Four marks (+4) Incorrect Answer No mark (0) Unanswered / Marked for Review No mark (0)

