JEE Main 2021 - 23 February: Check Latest Updates & Important Details!

JEE Main 2021 - 23 February: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, JEE Main 2021 was conducted on 23rd at various examination centres across India & abroad. The timing for the 1st shift was 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and for the 2nd shift, it was 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. As per the official updates, 661776 candidates have registered for JEE Main 2021 (February). Out of this, 652627 candidates might appear for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) & about 63065 candidates have appeared for Paper 2A and Paper 2B (B.Arch. & B.Planning).

JEE Main 2021 Paper Analysis, Review (23, 24 February 2021) - Shift 1: Students' Reaction & Updates

Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) is completely Computer Based Test (CBT). Whereas in the case of Paper 2A (B.Arch.), Mathematics- (Part 1) & Aptitude Test- (Part II) are CBT and Drawing Test – (Part-III) is a "Pen & Paper” based exam.

Also in the case of Paper 2B (B.Planning), Mathematics (Part I), Aptitude Test-(Part II), and Planning (Part III) are CBT.

JEE Main 2021: Examination Pattern

Here are the details of scheme, pattern & marking scheme of JEE Main 2021

PAPER SUBJECTS TYPE OF QUESTIONS Mode of Examination Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech. Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only Paper 2A: B. Arch Part-I: Mathematics Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only Part-II: Aptitude Test Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Part-III: Drawing Test Questions to test drawing aptitude “Pen & Paper Based” (offline) mode to be attempted on Drawing sheet Paper 2B: B. Planning Part-I: Mathematics Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only Part-II: Aptitude Test Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Part-III: Planning Based Questions Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Examination

Paper1: B.E./ B. Tech. in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode: 1. Subject wise distribution of Questions, Total Number of Questions and Marks Subject Section A Section B Marks Mathematics 20* 10* 100 Physics 20* 10* 100 Chemistry 20* 10* 100 Total 90 300 *Each Subject will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In Section B, candidates have to attempt any five questions out of 10. There will be no negative marking for Section B. 2 Marking Scheme for MCQs Correct Answer or the best Answer Four marks (+4) Incorrect Answer Minus one mark (-1) Unanswered / Marked for Review No mark (0) 3. Marking Scheme for questions for which answer is a Numerical value Correct Answer Four marks (+4) Incorrect Answer No mark (0) Unanswered / Marked for Review No mark (0)

4. Method of determining merit Conversion of the raw score in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Total into NTA scores. Overall merit shall be prepared by merging NTA scores of all shifts of all days. 5. Method of resolving ties Tie between candidates obtaining equal Total NTA scores in Paper1: B.E./B.Tech will be resolved in the following descending order: ▪ NTA score in Mathematics, followed by ▪ NTA score in Physics, followed by ▪ NTA score in Chemistry, followed by ▪ Candidates having a lesser ratio of negative to positive responses Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in Pen & Paper Based (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size. 1. Subject wise distribution of Questions, Total Number of Questions and Marks Subject No of Questions Marks Mathematics (Part I) 20* 10* 100 Aptitude Test (Part II) 50 200 Drawing Test (Part III) 02 100 Total 82 400 *20 questions will be MCQs and 5 questions will have answers to be filled as a numerical value out of 10. There will be no negative marking for numerical value. 2. (a) Marking Scheme for MCQs Correct Answer or the most appropriate Answer Four marks (+4) Incorrect Answer/Multiple Answer Minus one mark (-1) Unanswered /Marked for Review No mark (0) (b) Marking Scheme for questions for which answer is a Numerical value Correct Answer or the most appropriate Answer Four marks (+4) Incorrect Answer No mark (0) Unanswered / Marked for Review No mark (0) (c) Marking Scheme for Drawing Test (Part III) Two questions to be evaluated out of 100 marks. 3. Method of determining merit Conversion of the raw score in Mathematics, Aptitude Test, Drawing Test, and Total into NTA Scores. Overall merit shall be prepared by merging NTA Scores of all shifts of all days. 4. Method of resolving ties Tie between candidates obtaining equal Total NTA scores in Paper 2B: B. Arch will be resolved in the following manner: ▪ NTA score in Mathematics, followed by ▪ NTA score in Aptitude Test, followed by ▪ NTA score in Drawing Test, followed by ▪ Candidates having a lesser ratio of negative to positive responses Paper 2B (B. Planning) Part-I: Mathematics, Part-II: Aptitude Test and Part-III: Planning Based Questions in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only 1. Subject wise distribution of Questions, Total Number of Questions and Marks Subject No of Questions Marks Part-I: Mathematics 20* 10* 100 Part-II: Aptitude Test 50 200 Part-III: Planning Based Objective Type MCQs 25 100 Total 105 *20 questions will be MCQs and 5 questions will have answers to be filled as a numerical value out of 10. There will be no negative marking for numerical value. 2. Marking Scheme for MCQs Correct Answer or the most appropriate Answer Four marks (+4) Incorrect Answer/Multiple Answer Minus one mark (-1) Unanswered /Marked for Review No mark (0)

3. Marking Scheme for questions for which answer is a Numerical value Correct Answer or the appropriate Answer Four marks (+4) Incorrect Answer No mark (0) Unanswered / Marked for Review No mark (0) 4. Method of determining merit Conversion of the raw score in Mathematics, Aptitude Test, Planning Based Test, and Total into NTA Scores. Overall merit shall be prepared by merging NTA Scores of all shifts of all days. 5. Method of resolving ties Tie between candidates obtaining equal Total NTA scores in B. Planning will be resolved in the following manner: ▪ NTA score in Mathematics, followed by ▪ NTA score in Aptitude Test, followed by ▪ NTA score in Planning Based Questions, followed by ▪ Candidates having a lesser ratio of negative to positive responses

Important Note for Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):

To answer a question, the candidates need to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer.

However, if after the process of challenges of the key, more than one option is found to be correct then the multiple correct options will be given four marks (+4).

Any incorrect option marked will be given the minus one mark (-1). Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no marks.

NTA JEE Main 2021 Syllabus (PDF): Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry