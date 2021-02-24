JEE Main 2021 - 23 February:JEE Main 2021 was conducted on 23rd February in two" />
JEE Main 2021 - 23 February:JEE Main 2021 was conducted on 23rd February in two shifts (9:"/>
JEE Main 2021 - 23 February: Check Latest Updates & Important Details!

JEE Main 2021 - 23 February: JEE Main 2021 was conducted on 23rd February in two shifts (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM & 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM). Check all the latest updates from here. 

Created On: Feb 24, 2021 12:14 IST
JEE Main 2021 Today: Check Latest Updates & Important Details
JEE Main 2021 Today: Check Latest Updates & Important Details

JEE Main 2021 - 23 February: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, JEE Main 2021 was conducted on 23rd at various examination centres across India & abroad. The timing for the 1st shift was 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and for the 2nd shift, it was 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. As per the official updates, 661776 candidates have registered for JEE Main 2021 (February). Out of this, 652627 candidates might appear for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) & about 63065 candidates have appeared for Paper 2A and Paper 2B (B.Arch. & B.Planning).

Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) is completely Computer Based Test (CBT). Whereas in the case of Paper 2A (B.Arch.), Mathematics- (Part 1) & Aptitude Test- (Part II) are CBT and Drawing Test – (Part-III) is a "Pen & Paper” based exam. 
Also in the case of Paper 2B (B.Planning), Mathematics (Part I), Aptitude Test-(Part II), and Planning (Part III) are CBT. 
Jagran Josh will provide all updates about the JEE Main 2021 question paper & feedback from students, specially from Day 2 (24th February).

JEE Main 2021: Examination Pattern

Here are the details of scheme, pattern & marking scheme of JEE Main 2021

PAPER

SUBJECTS

TYPE OF QUESTIONS

Mode of Examination

Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech.

Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which  answer  is  a  numerical  value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry

“Computer Based Test

(CBT)” mode only

Paper 2A: B. Arch

Part-I: Mathematics

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value

“Computer Based Test

(CBT)” mode only

Part-II: Aptitude Test

Objective   Type   -   Multiple   Choice

Questions (MCQs)

Part-III: Drawing Test

Questions to test drawing aptitude

“Pen & Paper Based” (offline) mode to be attempted on Drawing sheet

Paper 2B:

B. Planning

Part-I: Mathematics

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value

“Computer Based Test

(CBT)” mode only

Part-II: Aptitude Test

Objective   Type   -   Multiple   Choice

Questions (MCQs)

Part-III: Planning

Based Questions

Objective   Type   -   Multiple   Choice

Questions (MCQs)

Examination 

Paper1: B.E./ B. Tech. in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode:

1.

Subject wise distribution of Questions, Total Number of Questions and Marks

Subject

Section A

Section B

Marks

  

Mathematics

20*

10*

100

  

Physics

20*

10*

100

  

Chemistry

20*

10*

100

  

Total

90

300

  

*Each Subject will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In Section B, candidates have to attempt any five questions out of 10. There will be no negative marking for Section B.

2

Marking Scheme for

MCQs

Correct Answer or the best Answer

Four marks (+4)

Incorrect Answer

Minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered / Marked for Review

No mark (0)

3.

Marking Scheme for questions for which answer is a Numerical value

Correct Answer

Four marks (+4)

Incorrect Answer

No mark (0)

Unanswered / Marked for Review

No mark (0)

 

4.

Method of determining merit

Conversion of the raw score in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Total into NTA scores.

Overall merit shall be prepared by merging NTA scores of all shifts of all days.

  

5.

Method of resolving ties

Tie  between  candidates  obtaining  equal  Total  NTA  scores  in  Paper1: B.E./B.Tech will be resolved in the following descending order:

▪  NTA score in Mathematics, followed by

▪  NTA score in Physics, followed by

▪  NTA score in Chemistry, followed by

▪ Candidates having a lesser ratio of negative to positive responses

  

Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in Pen & Paper Based (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size.

  

1.

Subject wise distribution of Questions, Total

Number of Questions and Marks

Subject

No of Questions

 

 

Marks

      

Mathematics (Part I)

20*

10*

100

      

Aptitude Test (Part II)

50

 

200

      

Drawing Test (Part III)

02

 

100

      

Total

82

400

    

*20 questions will be MCQs and 5 questions will have answers to be filled as a numerical value out of

10. There will be no negative marking for numerical value.

  

2.

(a) Marking Scheme for

MCQs

Correct Answer or the most appropriate Answer

Four marks (+4)

  

Incorrect Answer/Multiple Answer

Minus one mark (-1)

  

Unanswered /Marked for Review

No mark (0)

  

(b) Marking Scheme for questions for which answer is a Numerical value

Correct Answer or the most appropriate Answer

Four marks (+4)

  

Incorrect Answer

No mark (0)

  

Unanswered / Marked for Review

No mark (0)

  

(c) Marking Scheme for Drawing Test (Part III)

 

Two questions to be evaluated out of 100 marks.

  

3.

Method of determining merit

Conversion of the raw score in Mathematics, Aptitude Test, Drawing Test, and Total into NTA Scores.

Overall merit shall be prepared by merging NTA Scores of all shifts of all days.

  

4.

Method of resolving ties

Tie between candidates obtaining equal Total NTA scores in Paper 2B: B. Arch will be resolved in the following manner:

▪  NTA score in Mathematics, followed by

▪  NTA score in Aptitude Test, followed by

▪  NTA score in Drawing Test, followed by

▪ Candidates having a lesser ratio of negative to positive responses

  

Paper 2B (B. Planning) Part-I: Mathematics, Part-II: Aptitude Test and Part-III: Planning Based Questions in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only

  

1.

Subject wise distribution of Questions, Total Number of Questions and Marks

Subject

No of Questions

 

 

Marks

      

Part-I: Mathematics

20*

10*

100

      

Part-II: Aptitude Test

50

 

200

      

Part-III: Planning Based

Objective Type MCQs

 

25

 

 

100

      

Total

105

 

    

*20 questions will be MCQs and 5 questions will have answers to be filled as a numerical value out of 10. There will be no negative marking for numerical value.

  

2.

Marking Scheme for MCQs

Correct Answer or the most appropriate Answer

Four marks (+4)

  

Incorrect Answer/Multiple Answer

Minus one mark (-1)

  

Unanswered /Marked for Review

No mark (0)

  

 

3.

Marking Scheme for questions for which answer is a Numerical value

Correct Answer or the appropriate Answer

Four marks (+4)

Incorrect Answer

No mark (0)

Unanswered / Marked for Review

No mark (0)

4.

Method of determining merit

Conversion of the raw score in Mathematics, Aptitude Test, Planning Based

Test, and Total into NTA Scores.

Overall merit shall be prepared by merging NTA Scores of all shifts of all days.

5.

Method of resolving ties

Tie between candidates obtaining equal Total NTA scores in B. Planning will be resolved in the following manner:

▪  NTA score in Mathematics, followed by

▪  NTA score in Aptitude Test, followed by

▪  NTA score in Planning Based Questions, followed by

▪  Candidates having a lesser ratio of negative to positive responses

Important Note for Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs): 

To answer a question, the candidates need to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer. 

However, if after the process of challenges of the key, more than one option is found to be correct then the multiple correct options will be given four marks (+4).   

Any incorrect option marked will be given the minus one mark (-1). Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no marks.

