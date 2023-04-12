JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Releases for April 13 Exam, Check Session 2 Exam Guidelines Here

JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023: NTA has issued the hall ticket for the exam to be held on April 12 and 13 online. Candidates appearing on these dates can download JEE Main admit card 2023 for session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Check steps to download here

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the hall ticket for April 12 and 13 exam online. Those who are appearing for the exam on these days can download their JEE Main admit card 2023 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. They have to use their application number and date of birth to download April session admit card.

After downloading the admit card, candidates must go through the exam day guidelines mentioned on it. JEE Main session 2 admit card for other exams will be released in due time. This year, 9.4 lakh candidates are appearing for JEE Main being conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card for April 13 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download JEE Main 2023 Admit Card for April 13 Exam?

While downloading the hall ticket, if any candidate faces any problem, then they can contact at 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.nic.in. Those appearing for April 13 exam can go through the steps to know how to download the JEE Main admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to JEE - 2023 Session 2: Admit Card Download

Step 3: Click on the link, a login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter login credentials; application number and date of birth

Step 4: The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of it

What Details Will Be Mentioned on JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for Session 2?

The admit card is likely to have information about the candidate and exam. Along with that, the officials also mention exam day guidelines on the admit card. Check details below:

Candidate’s name

Father’s name

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Roll number

Application form number

Paper that the candidate will be appearing for

Exam centre

Exam date and time

Signature and photograph of the candidate

Guidelines for examination

Exam Day Guidelines Mentioned on JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for April Session?

NTA also releases important instructions and exam day guidelines along with the JEE Main admit card. Those appearing for April 13 exam can go through the exam day guidelines below:

They must reach the centre two hours before the commencement of the exam.

They must carry a hard copy of their JEE Main admit card along with a self-declaration form.

They can only carry a water bottle, ballpoint pen inside the exam hall.

Candidates have to sit on the seat allocated by the authorities.

They have to carry any one valid photo ID card along with their hall ticket.

They must not carry any electronic items or gadgets such as calculators, mobile phones, watches, tablets, etc, to the examination hall.

They can not leave the exam centre until the exam gets over.

Also Read: JEE Main Exam Analysis 2023, Check April 12, Day 5 Shift Wise Paper Analysis and Student Reaction Here