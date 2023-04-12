JEE Main Exam Analysis 2023, Check April 12, Day 5 Shift Wise Paper Analysis and Student Reaction Here

JEE Main 2023 analysis for April 12 will be provided here for shift 1 and 2 once the exam gets over. JEE Main today’s paper review will help candidates to understand the difficulty level based on the feedback from those who appeared for the exam.

JEE Main Exam Analysis 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 day 5 exam today - April 12. The exam is being held in two shifts. The first slot between 9 am and 12 noon is being conducted for BTech and BE paper, the second slot will be held for BArch and BPlanning papers from 3 pm to 6 pm. Once the session 2 exam gets over, JEE Main paper analysis and students' reactions will be updated here for both shifts. Apart from this, the experts will provide JEE Main exam analysis shifts 1 and 2 for session 2.

JEE Main 2023 paper analysis includes subject-wise difficulty level along with the memory-based questions and other aspects of the paper. JEE Main exam session 2 is being conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15. Candidates can check the JEE Main exam analysis for days 5 and all shifts here.

JEE Main Analysis 2023, April 12, Shift 1 & Shift 2

JEE Main exam analysis for day 5, will be updated here once shift 1 and 2 get over. The exam is being conducted online centre-based mode. JEE Main 2023 exam analysis will help those who will be appearing in the subsequent shifts in knowing about the difficulty level and questions asked in the exam. Talking about JEE Main exam analysis of April 11, the morning shift was easy to moderate, as per the candidates.

JEE Main 2023 Shift 1 Paper Analysis

The JEE Main paper analysis 2023 April 12 will help candidates in understanding the difficulty level of the engineering entrance exam and topics with weightage. The JEE Main exam analysis 2023 for day 5 will be provided here on this page based on the feedback from students who are appearing for the exam. Apart from the aspirants, some experts will also provide the paper analysis of JEE Main session 2.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam Analysis

Here, candidates can check the exam analysis for both the shifts for JEE Main session 2 exams. Check the table:

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Date Link JEE Main 2023 April 11 Check Here JEE Main 2023 April 10 Check Here JEE Main 2023 April 8 Check Here JEE Main 2023 April 6 Check Here

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam Analysis

Earlier, JEE Main exam for session 1 was conducted on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1. Here, candidates can check shift-wise exam analysis for January session: